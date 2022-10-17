Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Providence Holy Cross Provides Nearly $5 Million In Grants To Community Partners
In its continuing outreach to those in need of health care, food, housing, after-school activities and other services, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center presented financial grants totaling $4.8 million to 10 nonprofit partners in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding communities. During a gathering on Friday, Providence Holy Cross hospital...
Santa Clarita Radio
Support Your SCV Chamber Of Commerce On National ‘Support Your Local Chamber Day’
Celebrate the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday in observance of National “Support Your Local Chamber Day,”. On the third Wednesday of October, the United States honors local business organizations with “Support Your Local Chamber Day,” in recognition of the business alliances that support local economies.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita’s Boy Scout Troop 2 Turns 100
On Sunday, Boy Scout Troop 2 celebrated its 100th year of service, having been founded in 1922 in the Santa Clarita Valley. Generations of scouts gathered Saturday to celebrate the troop that has been operating in Santa Clarita for 100 years. The night’s celebration took place at the Santa Clarita...
Santa Clarita Radio
Monster Mash In Santa Clarita
“Monster Mash” has become the anthem for Halloween. The iconic song became a Billboard number-one smash a few weeks before Halloween in 1962. The novelty song was sung and co-written by one-hit wonder, Bobby “Boris” Pickett. At the time, it was a parody of all the dance songs (The Twist. Mashed Potato) that were topping the charts. Elvis once declared it the stupidest song he ever heard. I’m not sure how Elvis missed the Ohio Express 1968 Hit “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (I Got Love In My Tummy). He must have been overdosing on peanut butter sandwiches at the time.
Santa Clarita Radio
Valladares Proposes Bill To Ban Homeless Camps Near Schools, Parks
Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, announced Monday a bill to make the recent Los Angeles City ordinance banning homeless camps within 500 feet of schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries, a statewide law. The bill is modeled after Los Angeles City Ordinance 41.18, which was recently amended to prohibit...
Santa Clarita Radio
Small Brush Fire Breaks Out Behind Santa Clarita Sports Complex
A small brush fire broke out behind the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Thursday afternoon. At around 5 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a brush fire near the intersection of Reuther Avenue and Centre Pointe Parkway in Santa Clarita, on the hillside behind the sports complex. “We had a...
Santa Clarita Radio
William S. Hart Regiment To Host 38th Annual Field Tournament
After bringing home multiple wins in high school band competitions, William S. Hart Union High School District schools are planning to compete in the 38th Annual Hart Field Tournament. Recently, Saugus, Castaic, Golden Valley and Canyon High School participated in the Royal Classic band competition and are planning to compete...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Where’s My Ballot?’: How To Track The Status Of Your Vote-By-Mail Ballot
With the 2022 election only a few weeks away, voters may be concerned about whether or not their vote-by-mail ballots will be counted. Here’s a tracking tool that can help. “Where’s My Ballot?” is a tracking service offered by the California Secretary of State, letting California voters check on the status of their vote-by-mail ballots and keeping them abreast of any issues.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Arrested For Grand Theft, Drug Paraphernalia In Santa Clarita
A man and woman were arrested for grand theft Friday in Valencia after deputies discovered stolen property and drug paraphernalia. On Friday, deputies responded to a grand theft call for service on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Good Samaritans Free Boy Trapped Under Car In Agua Dulce
A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after good Samaritans freed him from under a car in Agua Dulce. Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in a private parking lot on the 35000 block of Penman Road in Agua Dulce, said Officer Josh Greengard, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Alleged Attempted Kidnaping At Canyon Country Park By Masked Suspect
Deputies are investigating after an unknown suspect wearing a Halloween mask allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl at Canyon Country Park Tuesday. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to Canyon Country Park on the 17600 block of Soledad Canyon Road after an unidentified male suspect reportedly grabbed the caller’s daughter and attempted to take her away, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Father Accused Of Murdering Child Returns To Court
A Canyon Country father who allegedly killed his 2-month-old daughter in September of 2021, entered not guilty pleas to two felony charges last week. Marcel James Taylor, 26, from Canyon Country, entered not guilty pleas for assault on a child and murder during a court hearing Wednesday, said Matthew Krasnowski, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pair Found Sleeping In Car Arrested On Drug Charges
A man and woman were arrested Tuesday on drug charges and possessing stolen property after they were found sleeping in a car. Around 11 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy patrolling near Dockweiler Drive and Leonard Lane in Newhall observed a couple sleeping in a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in their reach, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
Santa Clarita Radio
Road Rage Suspect Arrested For Punching Person In The Face
A battery suspect was arrested after he allegedly punched a person in the face last week following a road rage incident. Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, deputies responded to the 29200 block of Las Terreno Lane in Valencia regarding a road rage incident and associated battery call, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man In Custody After Allegedly Stealing Girlfriend’s Purse, Hitting Her In Head
A domestic violence suspect was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole his girlfriend’s purse and hit her in the back of the head. Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard in Valencia regarding a domestic violence incident, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
