“Monster Mash” has become the anthem for Halloween. The iconic song became a Billboard number-one smash a few weeks before Halloween in 1962. The novelty song was sung and co-written by one-hit wonder, Bobby “Boris” Pickett. At the time, it was a parody of all the dance songs (The Twist. Mashed Potato) that were topping the charts. Elvis once declared it the stupidest song he ever heard. I’m not sure how Elvis missed the Ohio Express 1968 Hit “Yummy, Yummy, Yummy (I Got Love In My Tummy). He must have been overdosing on peanut butter sandwiches at the time.

