Columbia, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

City of Columbia to purchase VFW Post 280 for a homeless shelter

Despite concerns from nearby property owners, Columbia’s city council has approved the purchase of VFW property just north of the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The VFW property is located just behind Columbia’s municipal power plant. The city...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

COU’s new terminal can make Columbia a top medical destination, Parson and Choi say

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Misssouri’s governor, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin and other dignitaries helped cut the ribbon on the $23-million new terminal on Wednesday, as hundreds of people watched. The turnout was so heavy that traffic on Highway 63 was bumper-to-bumper at times, heading from Columbia to COU. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told her it’s the largest crowd they’ve ever seen for a ribbon-cutting event like this.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators

Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT is currently down about 1,000 snow plow operators statewide

Columbia, Jefferson City and Boonville-area motorists are seeing dozens of yellow state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) snow plow vehicles on area interstates and highways this morning. It’s part of a statewide winter weather drill to train snowplow operators on their designated routes, so they’re aware of everything. That includes knowing...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
SEDALIA, MO
kwos.com

Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”

A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)

The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout

MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
MOBERLY, MO
kchi.com

Two Crashes – Three Injured

A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

CPD: FUSUS does not identify people based on race

Columbia Police say there is no attempt by the city to add cameras for the purpose of general surveillance. CPD representatives delivered a four-page report to the city council on Monday evening about FUSUS, which is a platform that allows citizens to decide if and how they participate. Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, MO

