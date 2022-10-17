Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
939theeagle.com
City of Columbia to purchase VFW Post 280 for a homeless shelter
Despite concerns from nearby property owners, Columbia’s city council has approved the purchase of VFW property just north of the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The VFW property is located just behind Columbia’s municipal power plant. The city...
kwos.com
COU’s new terminal can make Columbia a top medical destination, Parson and Choi say
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Misssouri’s governor, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin and other dignitaries helped cut the ribbon on the $23-million new terminal on Wednesday, as hundreds of people watched. The turnout was so heavy that traffic on Highway 63 was bumper-to-bumper at times, heading from Columbia to COU. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told her it’s the largest crowd they’ve ever seen for a ribbon-cutting event like this.
939theeagle.com
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators
Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
939theeagle.com
Three Marconi awards for Zimmer Communications in Columbia/Jefferson City
Zimmer Communications has won three prestigious Marconi awards at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event in New York. The awards were announced this week at the NAB event in New York City. Zimmer’s KTXY, which is known as Y-107, has earned a Marconi for the CHR station of the...
939theeagle.com
MoDOT is currently down about 1,000 snow plow operators statewide
Columbia, Jefferson City and Boonville-area motorists are seeing dozens of yellow state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) snow plow vehicles on area interstates and highways this morning. It’s part of a statewide winter weather drill to train snowplow operators on their designated routes, so they’re aware of everything. That includes knowing...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT AIDS WITH STRUCTURE AND GRASS FIRE
The Sedalia Fire Department (SFD) was requested for mutual aid at 16131 Drake Road for a structure fire and grass fire on October 14. SFD responded with an Engine and Brush Unit. Due to the large amount of smoke caused by the fires the Sedalia Police Department Drone Unit was requested to help locate fire extension and determine where crews needed to be to stop the fire spread.
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri food bank: food security “is running pretty rampant”
A non-profit organization that’s operated for 51 years in mid-Missouri’s Fulton says their food pantry is seeing a massive effect from supply shortage. They’re also seeing an increase in unemployment and utility assistance requests. SERVE Incorporated’s mission is to organize, facilitate, promote and provide services to meet...
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)
The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022.
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millions
View of Sanborn Field from the adjacent Bond Life Sciences Center on the University of Missouri campus.Iwtwb8, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1964, the Sanborn Field located on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia (MU), Missouri was named a National Historic Landmark.
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
939theeagle.com
CPD: FUSUS does not identify people based on race
Columbia Police say there is no attempt by the city to add cameras for the purpose of general surveillance. CPD representatives delivered a four-page report to the city council on Monday evening about FUSUS, which is a platform that allows citizens to decide if and how they participate. Columbia Police...
Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’
Jefferson City police arrested an armed man at a "resident living center" Friday night, according to a news release. The post Jefferson City police make arrest after man with gun reported in ‘residential living center’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
One in serious condition, 2 other injured after Sunrise Beach, Mo House Fire
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say three people suffered injuries in an overnight house fire in Sunrise Beach. It happened late Tuesday night on Helmsman Pointe. Gravois Fire Protection District responded to the call. Firefighters had to call for mutual aid immediately. “It was reported that a possible person...
Comments / 0