Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 19
1. Some local sites in West Michigan are the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. They include the Vicksburg Historic District and the Gibson Factory and office building in Kalamazoo. That means these buildings are now considered part of the county's nearly 100,000 sites that are worthy of preservation.
WOOD
You may not need surgery for your bone & joint issues
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The vast majority of people who experience a sports-related bone or joint injury can recover without undergoing surgery and the team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon can help. They’re the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They offer both state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options including physical therayp to treat disorders & injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip & knee and also the extremities (foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist & elbow).
Grand Rapids neighborhood market named sustainable business of the year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — South East Market, a neighborhood grocery store that provides local, sustainably raised meat and poultry as well as produce grown by women and farmers of color, has been named the 2022 West Michigan Sustainable Business of the Year. The store, which was opened in January...
Surprise military homecoming at Grand Haven school
A military homecoming surprised two special Robinson elementary students Wednesday who have not seen their father for more than seven months.
WOOD
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
‘Scared I’d lose my baby’: Newborn given wrong drug at Greenville hospital
A newborn was given the wrong medicine at a hospital in Greenville. His mom is trying to make sure it won't happen again.
Brewhouse, bank coming to Shops at Centerpoint on 28th Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction has begun on a new restaurant and bank at the entrance to the Shops at Centerpoint shopping center in Grand Rapids. It will be located at 3445 28th St. SE, in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location near East Beltline Avenue SE.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Fox17
Eastern Floral to 'Petal it Forward,' bring smiles to downtown GR this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid the gloomy weather we’ve had recently, Eastern Floral and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan are intent on bringing smiles to people’s faces this week. Petal it Forward is a nationwide campaign with thousands of participating florists each year for the...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?
GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: Avoid the fear that comes with looking at your 401K statement
There are plenty of things people are afraid of: ghosts, spiders, and looking at your 401K statement. Tom Jacobs from Jacobs Financial Services shares ways you can keep your money safe, and avoid the fear that comes with looking at your retirement savings. Jacobs Financial Services has locations in Grandville,...
Fox17
Award-winning author Natalie Moore to be keynote speaker at “Health, Housing, and Healing” event
Natalie Moore, award-winning author of “The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation,” will be the keynote speaker at an upcoming event hosted by Corewell Health South, formerly Spectrum Health Lakeland on October 27. Moore will be speaking at the upcoming Community Grand Rounds event, “Health,...
Fox17
Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
go955.com
Interim COO named permanently to the post for the Bronson Healthcare system
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a nationwide search, Bronson Healthcare officials didn’t have to look far for their number two administrator. Dr. Kimberly K. Hatchel has been appointed senior vice president of the Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital. She had been serving as the hospital’s interim COO since June 2022.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Lions & Rabbits to close event venue
Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
Fox17
Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
The Allegan County News is now available FREE
I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
