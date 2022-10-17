ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 19

1. Some local sites in West Michigan are the newest additions to the National Register of Historic Places. They include the Vicksburg Historic District and the Gibson Factory and office building in Kalamazoo. That means these buildings are now considered part of the county's nearly 100,000 sites that are worthy of preservation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tiny homes in Grand Rapids quickly approaching reality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month, Grand Rapids City Commission and planning committee approved rezoning for a new housing project by Mel Trotter Ministries. The project is called Hope Village, and is planned for the Madison Square neighborhood area. It will be located on Garden Street SE between Division Ave and Jefferson Ave.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Can a 432-unit high-rise meet Grand Rapids’ insatiable housing demand?

GRAND RAPIDS — Amid a seemingly unending citywide housing crunch, a pair of out-of-state investors are proposing 432 market-rate apartments at the southern edge of downtown. The McConnell, a 10-story, 336,835-square-foot development covering three lots, is the vision of Jon Morgan, principal at Chicago-based Krika Development, and Michael Parks, managing partner with Boston-based Spire Investment Properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Momentum Center to register voters and offer COVID vaccines in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Momentum Center is giving Ottawa County residents the opportunity to register to vote and get vaccinated for COVID-19 at the same time!. In partnership with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office, community members will be able to complete voter registration while being offered vaccines from the Ottawa County Department of Public Health, according to the Momentum Center.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
go955.com

Interim COO named permanently to the post for the Bronson Healthcare system

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After a nationwide search, Bronson Healthcare officials didn’t have to look far for their number two administrator. Dr. Kimberly K. Hatchel has been appointed senior vice president of the Bronson Healthcare system and chief operating officer for Bronson Methodist Hospital. She had been serving as the hospital’s interim COO since June 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Lions & Rabbits to close event venue

Creatively focused event venue Rosebud will close Jan. 1. The venue, which opened in 2016, is an offshoot of Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts, a Grand Rapids nonprofit with a mission to support local freelance artists. According to Lions & Rabbits Executive Director and Rosebud founder Hannah Berry,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Police investigate man's death in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are looking into what caused the death of a man in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department says the man was found before 10 a.m. near the intersection at Bridge Street and Gold Avenue. Those with knowledge related to the case...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

The Allegan County News is now available FREE

I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

