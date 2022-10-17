ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Prairie, IN

LPHS Students Paint Kettles

(La Porte, IN) - Some of the Salvation Army kettles will look different this Christmas season. The La Porte High School art students in Mary Beth Lebo's class painted Salvation Army kettles and presented their masterpieces recently. La Porte School Corporation Community Engagement Coordinator Mario Rosa partnered with the Salvation...
Alan Ray Weaver

Alan Ray Weaver, 88, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 pm in his home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to The Michiana Humane Society, michianapets.org,...
Snow Showers And Possible Record-Breaking Lows Are Expected To Hit Chicago Today

It feels like summer was only yesterday and already winter weather is upon us.  According to National Weather Service, a burst of snow is expected over the Chicago metro area this afternoon and early evening. The snow is unlikely to settle with little or no accumulation expected but it will be a blustery and cold start to the week with “well-below normal temperatures” and the potential for several snow showers throughout Monday. A burst of snow expected today over Chicago metro area & down I-57 corridor w/little or no accumulation. Lake enhancement could result in wet snow accumulations over portions of NW IN later this afternoon & early this evening. pic.twitter.com/pcqWSaLxDq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022
Chicago First Alert Weather: Isolated rain and snow showers Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Even cooler air arrives in the Chicago area Sunday night and brings a cold start to the week. After that it's sunny and a little warmer each day. Sunday night will be breezy and mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 31 degrees. Monday brings partly cloudy skies....
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Fire Damages Church

(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A church was heavily damaged by fire this morning in Kingsford Heights. At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ at Meadowbrook Boulevard and Drummond Road. Smoke was spotted coming from the roof. Kingsford Heights Fire Chief Justin...
Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Beulah Fern Morris

Beulah Fern Morris, 97, of La Porte, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Miller Health and Rehab. Beulah was born on April 5, 1925 in Benham, KY, to Dewey and Sarah (Cleaver) Purgin. She was lovingly raised by her foster parents, Luther and Mae Price. On July 30,...
Wendy Sue Pratt

Wendy Sue Pratt, 44, of Michigan City, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Franciscan Health Michigan City. Wendy was born in La Porte, IN, on January 28, 1978 to Robert "Bob" Omer Pratt, Sr. and Nancy Ann (Davis) Fetterer. Surviving Wendy are her children, Gavin Pratt of Port...
End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now

(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
Council Reacts to Replacement of Police Chief

(Michigan City, IN) - There’s a new police chief today in Michigan City. Steve Forker, a 17-year member of the department, has officially taken over, replacing outgoing chief Dion Campbell. Mayor Duane Parry on Friday announced he was replacing Dion Campbell. Parry cited continued high gun violence as the...
