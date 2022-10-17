It feels like summer was only yesterday and already winter weather is upon us. According to National Weather Service, a burst of snow is expected over the Chicago metro area this afternoon and early evening. The snow is unlikely to settle with little or no accumulation expected but it will be a blustery and cold start to the week with “well-below normal temperatures” and the potential for several snow showers throughout Monday. A burst of snow expected today over Chicago metro area & down I-57 corridor w/little or no accumulation. Lake enhancement could result in wet snow accumulations over portions of NW IN later this afternoon & early this evening. pic.twitter.com/pcqWSaLxDq — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) October 17, 2022

