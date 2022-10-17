Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Damages Church
(Kingsford Heights, IN) - A church was heavily damaged by fire this morning in Kingsford Heights. At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the New Jerusalem Church of God In Christ at Meadowbrook Boulevard and Drummond Road. Smoke was spotted coming from the roof. Kingsford Heights Fire Chief Justin...
WNDU
Cause of massive fire at old LaPorte factory still unknown
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in LaPorte are still working to determine the cause of a massive fire at a vacant factory building earlier this month. It started in the early hours of the morning on Oct. 5 at the old American Rubber building on Brighton Street. Officials tell us...
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - A house caught fire in Michigan City this morning. At about 5:40 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Tennessee Street to report heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Further details, so far, have not been released by the fire department. However,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs
(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
hometownnewsnow.com
Firefighters Applauded for Dousing Major Blaze
(La Porte, IN) - Everyone involved in putting out what could have been the largest fire in the history of La Porte was recognized last night. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder presented the October 5 blaze at the old American Rubber plant during last night's city council meeting. He also named each of the firefighters present during the meeting.
indiana105.com
Ramp Closures on I-65 in Lake County
In Lake County, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is advising motorists of ramp closures along the I-65 corridor over the next two weeks between Ridge Road and US 30. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will implement ramp closures as follows:
Indiana driver crashes into business, flees to own home while yelling for his dad, police say
PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana man is behind bars after police said he crashed a vehicle into a Portage business and later led officers on a chase that ended at his own home. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, the incident began early Monday at the Tobacco Kings Vape store on Willowcreek Road. Portage police said they received a report that a driver had crashed into the business about 6 a.m. and fled from the scene.
abc57.com
Three arrested after excavator is stolen from Wabash County, one arrested on warrants
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing an excavator from Wabash County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. A fourth person was arrested on active warrants. On Tuesday, deputies were told that an excavator stolen out of Wabash County that same morning could possibly be...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Drunken Pursuit
(La Porte, IN) - A suspected drunk driver allegedly kept fleeing police until his flat tires forced him to stop in downtown La Porte. Corey Storball, 41, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and other counts. According to court documents, an officer on October...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy
ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
Woman was taking out garbage when she was shot on South Side, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was shot late Thursday while she was throwing out garbage in the Fuller Park neighborhood.At 5:12 p.m., the 31-year-old woman was taking out in the 4400 block of South Shields Avenue when she realized she had been shot, police said.She got in her car and ended up in the parking lot of Petey's Gyros at 47th and Wells streets, right off the Dan Ryan Expressway.The woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area One detectives are investigating.
hometownnewsnow.com
Alan Ray Weaver
Alan Ray Weaver, 88, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:30 pm in his home. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements. Contributions may be made to The Michiana Humane Society, michianapets.org,...
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash that sent pick-up truck flying off overpass
CHICAGO -- Bail was set at $75,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man accused of driving under the influence at the time of a deadly crash last spring on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Bridgeport. Brandon Lagunas faces a felony count of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as multiple lesser...
One dead, one wounded in West Rogers Park shooting
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and the another is in critical condition after a shooting in West Rogers Park Tuesday afternoon.At 4:40 p.m., the victims were in a vehicle on Estes Avenue east of Rockwell Street when they were hit by gunfire, police said.Both victims were shot in the face and were taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital, according to police. One of the victims was reported in good condition, while the Fire Department reported the other died.The crime scene is close to Indian Boundary Park. It is also only about a mile from the liquor store on...
WNDU
Beacon Health System breaks ground on new patient tower
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It has been an anchor institution in South Bend for generations. Now Memorial Hospital is preparing to serve future generations. Ceremonies on Tuesday marked the start of construction on a $232 million dollar patient tower. South Bend’s mayor and hospital personnel donned hardhats, grabbed shovels,...
WNDU
3 taken to hospital after stolen car chase in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A stolen car chase in Goshen ended with three people going to the hospital on Thursday. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers tried to stop a stolen car in the late afternoon. The car then led officers on a short pursuit before colliding with 2 additional vehicles at W. Pike Street and N. 2nd Street.
Flames sweep through tent city in Uptown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- People living in tents along the lakefront in the Uptown neighborhood were left with nothing after an early morning fire.Multiple tents were burned when the fire broke out in a tent city along Marine Drive near Lawrence Avenue early Tuesday morning.Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but multiple tents were destroyed. No one seemed to be hurt.It's unclear how the fire started.
fox32chicago.com
East Chicago teacher who allegedly made 'kill list' has yet to post bond
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - An East Chicago teacher who allegedly admitted to making a "kill list" could walk out of jail as soon as Thursday night. Some parents have been furious since the story came out. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres is out of the hospital and currently in custody at the Lake...
hometownnewsnow.com
Fall Clean Up Dates Announced
(La Porte, IN) - Dates for the annual fall clean-up in La Porte have been announced. According to the mayor's office, the clean-up is scheduled for November 7-11 for city residents to discard large and heavy trash. Mayor Tom Dermody said the clean-up is a bit later this year due...
Carjacked Corvette crashes, catches fire on ramp from I-57 to Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody after crashing a carjacked Corvette on the ramp from I-57 to the Bishop Ford Freeway.Illinois State Police said Country Club Hills police were chasing a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette following a carjacking Tuesday morning, when the Corvette got onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 57.The Corvette then crashed on the ramp from I-57 to the eastbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway around 9:15 a.m. The Corvette caught fire after the crash, and was completely destroyed.The driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken into custody. Illinois State Police said they do not believe any other suspects are on the loose.
Comments / 3