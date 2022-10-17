Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Benning laments 'decimated' linebacking corps
NEBRASKA CITY - Damon Benning, a color analyst for the Huskers Radio Network, told the Big Red Buzz audience in Nebraska City Thursday that Nebraska’s football team remains in a positive position mentally, but talent issues are a factor going into the final five games of the regular season.
Daily Nebraskan
Week Five Big Ten volleyball power rankings
With just a little over a month remaining in the regular season, the Big Ten provided yet another week of exciting and unpredictable volleyball. The conference’s slate of matches featured an abundance of sweeps — with one coming from an unranked team over a top 15 opponent — as well as a few five-set thrillers. Albeit a predominantly top-heavy conference, this slew of competitive matches certainly affected this week’s rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple reacts to Trey Palmer's accomplishments, makes pitch for playmakers to choose Nebraska
Mark Whipple has turned in some big performances as the OC for Nebraska. Nebraska football has failed to meet the expectations set at the beginning of the season as a team. Trey Palmer, 1 of several high-profile transfers that joined the Huskers this offseason, has not. Palmer continues to be...
Nebraska Football: Former Husker leads Campbell against ‘Prime Time’
While one former Nebraska football player has taken over the head coaching job in Lincoln from yet another former Cornhusker head coach, there is another former Husker who has been leading a program longer than either Scott Frost and Mickey Joseph combined. Until now, Mike Minter has been doing his thing in relative obscurity, but he’s about to get a taste of the spotlight when his Campbell Camels take on Deion Sanders and Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.
1011now.com
Hoiberg announces Huskers starting lineup
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has decided a starting lineup for the Huskers’ exhibition game against Chadron State. Hoiberg says Sam Griesel will be Nebraska’s top point guard. Griesel, a Lincoln East graduate, joined the program over the off-season after previously playing at North Dakota State. Griesel will be joined in the backcourt by SMU transfer Emmanuel Bandoumel and sophomore C.J. Wilcher.
Daily Nebraskan
Three takeaways from Nebraska volleyball’s sweep at No. 12 Purdue
Nebraska notched its 14th sweep of the season with a win over Purdue on Wednesday and advanced to 9-0 in conference play. The victory also marked the Huskers’ ninth-straight road win – third behind Louisville and Pittsburgh with 24 and 11 respectively – as well as their 16th consecutive set victory and 10th-straight victory overall. Nebraska has not dropped a set since its Oct. 2 match on the road against Maryland.
Winning Streak Hits 10 as Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Purdue
The Huskers have swept their last five opponents
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts has inconsistencies in metrics stories
The Nebraska football program is going to have to release the metrics it gave to former head coach Scott Frost when he was retained at the end of last year. In fact, now that a judge ruled on Tuesday that the university would have to divulge the agreement Trev Alberts and the former head coach reached at the end of last year, Alberts decided to go ahead and tell everyone.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
Ohio State Football: Could an OSU assistant get poached by Big Ten rival?
The Ohio State football team and head coach Ryan Day look to avenge the 2017 loss to Iowa as they meet up Saturday afternoon in Ohio Stadium. But as the season moves along and other head coaches around the country start getting let go, talk always swirls around which Ohio State staff members could be sought after for head coaching opportunities.
Analyst Names Favorite For The Nebraska Coaching Job
As the 2022 season winds down, Nebraska continues to search for its next head coach. Saturday Tradition's Shawn Ekwall ranked the top-five candidates to fill the role in place of Scott Frost, who got fired three games into the season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the list of candidates he believes athletic director Trev Alberts should consider.
AD: Fired Frost needed 6 wins to get full salary restored
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night. USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential. Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.
klkntv.com
Husker AD Trev Alberts reveals details of Scott Frost’s restructured contract
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A judge ruled on Tuesday that the University of Nebraska must release the metrics of former football coach Scott Frost’s restructured contract. And Athletic Director Trev Alberts wasted no time, discussing the contract on Huskers Sports Radio later that day. Frost needed to win...
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
1011now.com
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
