LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Fired Nebraska football coach Scott Frost would have received a one-year contract extension and had his annual salary restored to $5 million if the Cornhuskers had shown improvement, gone 6-6 in the regular season and played in a bowl game, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. The metrics had been kept private until a judge, citing state open records laws, on Tuesday ordered the terms made public. Alberts announced the terms on his radio show Tuesday night. USA Today had sued the university after its custodian of records denied a reporter’s request for the metrics. The newspaper contended the information should be public under state law, just as coaches’ contracts are public records. The university argued the metrics were a personnel matter and confidential. Lancaster County District Judge Ryan Post sided with USA Today and ordered the university to release the information within seven days.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO