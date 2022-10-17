Read full article on original website
Related
In Bismarck – 5 Ideas That Might Not Work At This Empty Spot
I see this empty place all the time and the wheels keep turning in my head. I know you have seen it too, right across the street from Cash Wise, their south location - right on E Bismarck Expressway. It's huge, and the parking lot that awaits hopeful future visitors is quite vast as well.
Coming Soon: Another Store To Open In Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall
That's right, we're getting ANOTHER new store in the Kirkwood Mall. It's called "Just Kick It." Whilst scrolling through my Facebook feed I noticed this post made on the mall's page. Yes Please. Bismarck-Mandan needs a new shoe/sneaker store, especially since Finish Line closed some time ago. I haven't been...
Netflix Soon To Lower The Boom On North Dakotans ( And Others )
Seems like almost everyone I know watches and shares Netflix. Many times over I have heard in conversation either people at work or friends of mine saying that they subscribe to Netflix, which of course is not a crime, but to the HUGE streaming service, it is when personal accounts are being shared all over the place. As a matter of fact, I don't think I know one person out here in Bismarck and Minot who doesn't spread the love around with their family with just ONE account. Well, it was bound to happen, Netflix got wise to it, and claimed that they suffered a huge subscriber loss. They had warned us that they were going to do something about it, and soon that will take place.
Hey To All Bismarck Guys, Gals, Goblins, And Ghouls
Yes sir, this whole month of October in my mind is reserved for those who want to have fun, to be someone they aren't, to find a way to be creative and get all dressed up - the ART of Halloween really goes on all 31 ghastly days. Pretty much every Friday, Saturday, or even Sunday in this month, someone in the Bismarck and Mandan neighborhood will be having a monster bash, ghostly get-togethers, and frightening parties filled with fun, food, music, and candy. For the 6th year in a row Haunted Hoover will be among all the action.
New Addition Coming Soon To Bisman Wellness Center
This the time of year where we start to lose our fitness motivation. It gets chilly, more holiday treats and candies are making their way into our homes, so you might not have noticed a changed at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA in Mandan. The Reveal. The Family Wellness Center...
This Bismarck Restaurant Is Adding A Drive Up Window
You might notice some construction happening at Bismarck's North Applebee's. It appears as though the restaurant is adding a drive-thru pick up window. It's not lazy to use the drive-thru when you live in North Dakota. Why you ask? Because, duh, it gets super cold. The less time and fewer occasions we have to be outside in the brutally cold temps, the better. It's just not good for the soul.
A Bank In Bismarck Is Closing Up Shop For Good
We are losing a bank in Bismarck. A running joke in Bismarck Mandan is that every time a new business is opening up that it's going to be a new bank. Apparently, people have the impression we have too many banks in Bismarck Mandan. Maybe the residents of Bismarck Mandan just have way too much money.
The 5 Commandments When Entering A NoDak Roundabout
Roundabouts really aren't that complicated to navigate. I'm not trying to be mean, but some of you look petrified when entering a roundabout in the Bismarck Mandan. I mean scared $hitless. I have to laugh because it's really, really simple when it comes to driving in a roundabout. I see...
Here’s Where To Meet Yellowstone’s Forrie J. Smith In Bismarck
Back for the second year in a row, the most-watched TV drama "Yellowstone" star that plays senior ranch hand "Lloyd Pierce", Forrie J. Smith is back in Bismarck, North Dakota. Forrie j. Smith, a real-life cowboy and stuntman, is in town for the Dakota Community Bank and Trust's Bucking Battle featuring Chad Berger Bucking Bulls being held at the Bismarck Event Center Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22, 2022.
Christmas Is Coming To Bismarck, But Is It Too Soon?
Every year this conversation comes up. How soon is too soon to start celebrating Christmas? Personally, I'm game for holly-jolliness all year. I LOVE the holiday, but some people don't have the same sentiments. Tis The Season? Spotted In Bismarck:. As I was doing a quick run to a local...
North Dakota Country Fest Spills The Beans On Act #9!
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest-growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
Bismarck “Snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” EVEN 12:40am?
"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" Postal carriers have had that saying attached to their job for quite a while. I know, just another simple expression we have heard a trillion times, and if you...
BisMan “Looking For The Holy Spirit” – Treated With 100% Respect
I have to admit I expected the worst from a post on social media today. There is a list somewhere, of certain topics that are taboo to talk about "over dinner" either with a big group of friends or especially relatives. For the most part that rings true for the media. Politics is one of them. This is highly volatile sometimes when you have two completely opposite opinions. Now social media on the other hand is pretty much an "open game" - I'll give you an example in a second. Getting back to the political arena, there will be some people who will not, and can not budge in their republican and democrat ways. Most people can be somewhat civil when they are discussing topics, but there is always potential hidden danger, bottom line is don't try and change others.
Strong System To Hit North Dakota Monday Could Bring Snow
A strong low-pressure system is expected to impact much of North Dakota starting Sunday night and linger into much of Tuesday. This system will start out as rain after a warm weekend in North Dakota, but is expected to change over to snow on Monday. Strong northwest winds will accompany this storm and could bring accumulating snow to parts of North Dakota.
Mandan’s Guitar Lot – G-LOT 4 VETS – A Gift Of Appreciation
His name is Chris McCrory, he is opening his heart and donating his talents to teach others. I had a 15-minute phone conversation with this 41-year-old Bismarck native this afternoon, and like many others, I can imagine, who have had the pleasure to talk with him, immediately felt uplifted by his kind efforts. Chris owns Guitar Lot - 100 Collins Ave here in Mandan - his store is filled with cool items like records, t-shirts, posters, and other musical instruments. His business also provides a place for people from ages as young as 6 years old, to those in their 60s to come in and receive guitar lessons. I can't even relate to what that must be like, on both ends - to teach someone their skills takes an enormous amount of patience, and to be the student takes desire and a willingness, commitment if you will. Chris started something special, it's called G-LOT-4 VETS:
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
Downtown Bismarck is losing another tenant. According to their Facebook Page, Kept Boutique will be closing up shop by the end of October 2022. Kept Boutique is located at 216 North 4th Street in downtown Bismarck, North Dakota. One of their posts on their Facebook page delivered the news on a thread. They expressed how grateful they were for getting to know all of their customers over the years.
One Of ND’s Favorite Stand-Ups Is Coming Black To Bismarck
This Black fella is really funny. You may have caught his stand-up act in Bismarck back in 2015. You may have seen him on stage as recently as 2019. Now, Black is back in 2023!. I can already feel my blood pressure rising. Lewis Black and his sledgehammer wit will...
Bismarck Car Wash Transforms Into Tunnel Of Terror (screams!)
Call me lazy, but this idea checks all the boxes. That last one is the cherry on the sundae. I do like a good haunted house but keep your face-painting paws off me!. I almost forgot to mention- your car gets washed at the same time. Keep reading for the...
The Great Debate In BisMan – Who Has The Best Mexican Food?
So let's get a couple of things straight, NO you don't have to be from Mexico OR have lived in Southern California to ENJOY good Mexican food. Some people think that to appreciate what they deem as authentic Mexican food, it's impossible to find here in Bismarck, or Mandan...OR all of North Dakota for that matter - but that's simply not true. If you look up authentic on google, you'll find different ways of explaining to you what it truly means, but the bottom line is "Real, Genuine" - here is the thing, all of the above doesn't really matter, it's what YOU think, and what YOU find tastes the best and meets your needs.
Blow Your Leaves, Windy North Dakota Takes Care Of The Rest.
We just recently bought a home in Bismarck. Brenda and I were searching around the market for months before finding the perfect place. Thanks, realtor buddy Hunter Roll. Name-dropping aside, so many for-sale entries promoted "mature trees". This is a beautiful thought, until my new across-the-street neighbor spent his entire summer chainsawing felled/soon-to-be felled trees from his yard backyard. This is the latest dumpster of lumber he's collected from his backyard this week alone.
SuperTalk 1270
Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT
Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0