WJON

Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study

SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

New Scout, Dehler Drive Road Connections Officially Open

SARTELL (WJON News) - A new Sartell roadway is officially open. Sartell officials say the newly constructed Scout and Dehler Drives in south Sartell are open to motorists. These roads will provide quick connections from the Central MN Healthcare Hub to the Community Center and Pinecone Marketplace. There is also...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Procession Planned For Fallen Big Lake Police K9 This Weekend

Community members in Big Lake should be advised that the Big Lake Police Department will be having a procession throughout town on Saturday in remembrance of its fallen K9 officer Bruno who passed away last week. The procession will happen on Saturday, October 22nd at 10am and will run from...
BIG LAKE, MN
WJON

Stearns County Warning: “No Hunting in Any Parks”

Stearns County sent a warning to all their newsletter subscribers this week about the upcoming hunting season. All Stearns County Parks and Trails will be open during this fall hunting season. Hunting is not allowed, but we ask that you Stay Safe by wearing blaze orange, red, or other brightly...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KARE 11

Dangerous stretch of Highway 65 in Blaine could be redone

BLAINE, Minn. — The Highway 65 corridor that runs through Blaine is often considered one of the worst areas in the state when it comes to accidents. On Tuesday afternoon, city leaders in Blaine invited several county, state and federal lawmakers to see the problem for themselves. "It's embarrassing...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Isanti Co. sheriff: Driver cited for driving 80+ mph over the speed limit

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- An Isanti County deputy was "literally blown away" by the speed reading of his radar by a passing driver, according to the county sheriff's office.On Tuesday, the county sheriff's office posted a picture to Facebook, with a speed radar showing 139 mph. According to a citation, the driver - a 32-year-old North Branch man - was in a 55 mph zone at the time of the infraction. The driver was stopped near the intersection of Vassar Drive and 249th Avenue in Oxford Township. The citation noted that the man was driving a 2006 Cadillac passenger vehicle, but did not give a specific model.  "The driver was given a free coupon for court on several offenses," the sheriff's office said in the Facebook post. The deputy cited the driver with three misdemeanors, including unreasonable and excessive speed. 
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Couple found dead in hunting cabin, believed to be CO poisoning

ISLE, Minn. -- Officials in Mille Lacs County say a couple is dead in what they believe to be a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies were called to a hunting cabin in rural Isle on Sunday evening. The 911 caller said they arrived at the family property and found their mother and father both dead inside the cabin.The Isle Fire Department responded to the scene and found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide inside the cabin. "Upon investigation it is believed that the couple had been using a small charcoal stove for heat without proper ventilation," a release said. There was no carbon monoxide detector inside the cabin at the time. Experts say make sure you have proper ventilation when using a fuel burning appliance indoors. Get outside if you are experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms like shortness of breath, headache, nausea, confusion, or lack of coordination.Remember that people 65 and older are more at risk of dying from carbon monoxide poisoning. And always make sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors in your home. It's required by law to have one within 10 feet of every bedroom in Minnesota. 
ISLE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota

(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
MILLE LACS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County

Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
kduz.com

HPD Investigating Odd Vandalism

Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving an odd report of vandalism Monday night. Police say an adult female living in the 1100 Block of Prairie View Drive Southwest reported that lunch meat and chocolate milk was put all over their vehicle and that it occurred sometime that afternoon between when their.
HUTCHINSON, MN
willmarradio.com

Civil trial over land sale for new Kandiyohi County golf course postponed

(Willmar MN-) A civil trial that had been set to begin Tuesday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been postponed. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Building New Sartell Location

SARTELL (WJON News)- Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals is moving to a new location. The mental health clinic is breaking ground this week on a new outpatient mental health clinic and Autism clinic in the Sartell area. Clinic Manager Samantha Keeville says the new facility allows them to expand their programming...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Rice Police Warning Residents About Potential Email Scam

RICE (WJON News) - Residents in Rice are being asked to stay on alert on a potential email scam. The Rice Police Department says they've received reports that someone has been sending emails which appear to have been sent from Rice officers. The police department says if you have received...
RICE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
BUFFALO, MN
