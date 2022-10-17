ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The Associated Press

K-State's Tang out to rebuild Wildcats in mold of Baylor

Jerome Tang had plenty of opportunities to leave Baylor for head jobs over the years, but the Bears always seemed to be on the upswing and his close relationship with Scott Drew made it difficult to envision leaving Waco. Once the Bears won the national championship, though, there was a feeling that Tang had accomplished all he could as an assistant, and the time was coming to take a leap of faith and head out on his own. He landed at Kansas State. Now, the longtime assistant — known both for his sideline acumen and recruiting chops — will try to return the Wildcats to Big 12 relevance after the departure of Bruce Weber following a third consecutive losing season.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Journal

Senior night proves bittersweet for Ell-Saline volleyball players, coaches

The end of an era occurred Tuesday evening at Ell-Saline High School when Meryn Came, Kaela Wilson and Lani Richards celebrated their girl’s volleyball senior night. Came and Wilson have more in common than their graduating class however, as both of them have parents on the coaching staff. Doug Wilson, Kaela’s father, is the head coach, while Laurie Came, Meryn’s mother, is an assistant coach. ...

