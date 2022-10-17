Jerome Tang had plenty of opportunities to leave Baylor for head jobs over the years, but the Bears always seemed to be on the upswing and his close relationship with Scott Drew made it difficult to envision leaving Waco. Once the Bears won the national championship, though, there was a feeling that Tang had accomplished all he could as an assistant, and the time was coming to take a leap of faith and head out on his own. He landed at Kansas State. Now, the longtime assistant — known both for his sideline acumen and recruiting chops — will try to return the Wildcats to Big 12 relevance after the departure of Bruce Weber following a third consecutive losing season.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO