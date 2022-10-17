Read full article on original website
Sam Westmoreland dead aged 19: Mississippi State football star passes away as cause of death remains mystery
MISSISSIPPI State University offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has died at 19. The school announced Westmoreland's death on Wednesday, however, a cause of death was not disclosed. "The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Bulldogs coach Mike Leach said in a statement. "Sam was...
K-State's Tang out to rebuild Wildcats in mold of Baylor
Jerome Tang had plenty of opportunities to leave Baylor for head jobs over the years, but the Bears always seemed to be on the upswing and his close relationship with Scott Drew made it difficult to envision leaving Waco. Once the Bears won the national championship, though, there was a feeling that Tang had accomplished all he could as an assistant, and the time was coming to take a leap of faith and head out on his own. He landed at Kansas State. Now, the longtime assistant — known both for his sideline acumen and recruiting chops — will try to return the Wildcats to Big 12 relevance after the departure of Bruce Weber following a third consecutive losing season.
Senior night proves bittersweet for Ell-Saline volleyball players, coaches
The end of an era occurred Tuesday evening at Ell-Saline High School when Meryn Came, Kaela Wilson and Lani Richards celebrated their girl’s volleyball senior night. Came and Wilson have more in common than their graduating class however, as both of them have parents on the coaching staff. Doug Wilson, Kaela’s father, is the head coach, while Laurie Came, Meryn’s mother, is an assistant coach. ...
How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Online Every Sunday in 2022
Catch every Hail Mary, sack, and anything in between with NFL RedZone this season when you sign up for a live TV streaming service.
