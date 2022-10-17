Read full article on original website
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Washingtonian.com
DC’s First Bar With No Alcohol Is Coming Soon
When Gigi Arandid was on a flight to the Dominican Republic, she did what most people do when caught 30,000 feet in the air: flipped through an airplane magazine. That’s where she first learned about Sans Bar—a cocktail spot in Austin, Texas serving exclusively zero-proof drinks. At the time, Arandid had been sober for two years and the idea resonated with her. So when Arandid, who has a background in customer service and hospitality, later had the chance to take over a space on H Street Northeast, she remembered that article and everything clicked. She would open the first alcohol-free bar and event space in DC.
Washington City Paper
Good Taste: Nama Ko Rolls Out Splashy Sushi and Truffled Soft Serve
Sometimes you want tradition-bound sushi served in hushed environs where everything must be done as it has always been done. Other times, not so much. For a fun departure from the classic experience, there’s Nama Ko, the latest offering from serial restaurateur Michael Schlow, who owns two locations of Italian trattoria Alta Strada locally and a string of other restaurants on the east coast.
Howard University’s Homecoming Festivities Kick Off with The FLOW
Poetry served as the first of several forms of expression presented by students from Howard University during the inaugural event of The Flow that kicked off homecoming festivities at the historic Black university in Northwest. The post Howard University’s Homecoming Festivities Kick Off with The FLOW appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Hilltop
Howard University’s Homecoming Yardfest Garners Mystery and Suspense For Who the Headliners Will Be
With Yardfest being just around the corner, Howard University students and alumni wait in anticipation to see who the headliners will be. The university named this year’s homecoming “The Meccaverse,” a theme that highlights and celebrates the Howard University multiverse and the people of the Mecca who have given the university its reputable standing.
Eater
Unsuspecting Places to Find Great Sushi in D.C.
D.C. is home to a stellar cast of Japanese and sushi spots. But several restaurants that aren’t typically associated with raw fish happen to have surprise side menus and hidden counters centered around sushi. Here are six unlikely destinations for terrific rolls, sashimi, temaki, and omakase menus around D.C.
Washingtonian.com
Rats! DC Is One of America’s Rattiest Cities
For the third year in a row, DC has maintained a top five spot on pest control company Orkin’s list of rattiest cities in America. Coming in fourth place—the same spot as last year—Washington is the second rattiest locale on the East Coast, following New York. The ranking is based on new residential and commercial rodent treatments completed between September 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022.
WUSA
DC makes the list of "rattiest" cities in America, so what is the Department of Health doing about it?
WASHINGTON — To Washingtonians living here for years or new to the District, rats have become a known neighbor–but they don’t have to be, says the DC Department of Health. THE QUESTION:. Has Washington D.C. stepped up its rodent control?. THE SOURCES:. Gerard Brown, DC Department of...
D.C. Real Estate Companies To Pay ‘Landmark’ $10 Million Fine For Discriminating Against Voucher Holders
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday announced that three related real estate companies and its executives will pay a “landmark” $10 million fine for illegally discriminating against low-income renters who use housing vouchers. The fine — the largest such penalty of its type in the U.S., according...
Washington City Paper
OAG Announces Historic Settlement in Housing Discrimination Lawsuit
D.C. likes to touts itself as a tenant-friendly city, replete with housing laws that benefit renters and resources for nearly every issue they may face. It is this self-awarded accolade that makes the onslaught of controversy from the D.C. Housing Authority Board, and surges in foreclosure so disappointing for District residents, no matter how many working groups Mayor Bowser launches to address inequity in homeownership.
NBC Washington
Electric Shuttle Service Coming to DC's Wharf
D.C. is hoping to unclog one of its most popular entertainment districts with a new, on-demand electric shuttle service. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a $3 million investment in transportation options for The Wharf and Southwest Waterfront areas on Thursday. "Making sure everybody can get to The Wharf, get around...
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
WTOP
‘Drop, cover and hold on’: Annual earthquake drill to take place in DC region and beyond
The U.S. West Coast may be known for being earthquake central, but the D.C. region can also experience them. That’s why at businesses, schools, government buildings and other locations in the area and around the nation, earthquake drills will take place this Thursday. The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill is...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
popville.com
“This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.”
“Attorney General Karl Racine today announced a settlement requiring three real estate firms–DARO Management Services, DARO Realty, and Infinity Real Estate–and several individual defendants to pay a landmark $10 million in penalties for illegally discriminating against renters in the District who use Section 8 housing vouchers and other forms of housing assistance. This is the largest civil penalty in a housing discrimination case in U.S. history.
Hilltop
‘Let Me See You Walk!’ 2022 Homecoming Fashion Show
The 2022 Homecoming fashion show, which takes place on Thursday, Oct. 20 in Cramton Auditorium, is once again fast approaching. Although the theme of this year’s fashion show is known to be titled “MEC Gala,” Cambridge Dantzler, the executive coordinator for this year’s Homecoming fashion show, encourages students and alumni to “expect the unexpected.”
ANC Commissioner and wife call out DC Housing Authority for slow response times
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The problems with DC Housing Authority continue. This time, an ANC Commissioner and his wife are calling out the agency after having no heat for three days. WUSA9 started making calls this afternoon and the agency came out to fix it, but it speaks to...
fox5dc.com
Residents 'living in fear' after string of arsons at DC apartment complex
WASHINGTON - A string of potential arsons at an apartment complex near Navy Yard has neighbors fearing for their safety. People living at The Bixby Apartments told FOX 5 Thursday they're frustrated and scared. They said a man whose sister lives there and has a key to her apartment has...
MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III on Wednesday opened the department's new Cadet Corps Training Center in Southeast. The post MPD Cadet Program Moves Into New Facility in Ward 8 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washingtonian.com
9 of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage Around DC
As leaves turn vibrant throughout the Washington area, with peak fall foliage predicted for DC around October 24, here are some spots to enjoy the season’s beautiful scenery. Northwest DC. Botanist Ana Chuquin recommends checking out both Picnic Grove 1 in the park, to see a panorama of trees...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Inova Reveals Designs for New Hospital on Former Landmark Site
On Monday evening, Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh revealed new, more detailed designed for the new Inova hospital in Alexandria. The company hosted a virtual community meeting to present an update on the hospital, which is set to open in 2028 at the former site of Landmark Mall in Alexandria’s West End. The hospital will eventually replace the current Alexandria Hospital on Seminary Road.
