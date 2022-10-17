ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings

Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Papa Kante, 4-star B1G center target, reveals commitment plans

Papa Kante, a 4-star center in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced his time to commit to a program on Thursday at 6 pm ET, which will be covered live on 247Sports. He will choose between B1G schools, including Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers, as well as Memphis and Pittsburgh. Kante...
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands

Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games

Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Boo Carter, 2024 4-star ATH, includes 3 B1G teams in top 12 list

Boo Carter, one of the top ATH prospects in the 2024 class, is down to 12 schools. He announced his list on Thursday. Carter included 3 B1G programs on his list: Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. He also included Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, Kentucky, Jackson State, Clemson, Miami, LSU and Ole Miss.
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future

James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Kanell trashes idea of 3 SEC teams in the Playoff, says league 'is just like everybody else'

Danny Kanell was not in favor of 3 SEC teams making this year’s College Football Playoff. In Week 7, Alabama suffered a devastating loss to Tennessee, which many are arguing helps the SEC’s chances of having 3 teams in the Playoff for some scenarios. Kanell believes that the SEC should not receive preferential treatment over every other conference.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

First Maryland online sports betting licenses likely awarded on November 21

Maryland online sports betting’s launch timeline is becoming more clear by the day. Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) Chairman Thomas Brandt revealed this morning that the commission will begin discussing qualified sports betting applicants and potentially award online sports betting licenses at its Nov. 21 meeting. This sets...
MARYLAND STATE

