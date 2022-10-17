Read full article on original website
Ohio State football: Good news/bad news and a prediction for the Iowa game
Ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Iowa, here’s a good news/bad news picture for the Buckeyes … and a game prediction. Good news: Iowa only rushes for 2.6 yards per carry. This is the rub of the Hawkeyes in many ways. If the game of football consisted entirely of offense, Iowa might be subject to European football-style relegation. But on the other hand, if the game consisted entirely of defense, Iowa would be, well, Iowa. Iowa rushed for 87 yards — TOTAL — against Michigan and Illinois. But of course, the other side of the coin is that they held those teams to 36 points combined, which kept those games close.
Greg McElroy explains why Ohio State is not No. 1 in his rankings
Greg McElroy recently broke down his top 10 teams during his Always College Football podcast. While McElroy likes what he sees from Ohio State so far, there’s one area he sees that the Buckeyes are still falling a bit short when compared to other teams. That area is the...
Kirk Ferentz provides early preview of Ohio State's 'explosive' offense ahead of matchup
Kirk Ferentz had high praise Tuesday for his upcoming opponent. The head coach of the Hawkeyes talked about Ohio State’s explosive offense ahead of Saturday’s matchup. Ferentz talked highly of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and his receivers, as well as the offensive line that protects him. Stroud...
Ohio State football: TreMiyan Hayden? (or how Ohio State's running back situation could be something new)
In the days of yore, one running back often lined up and carried the ball again and again and again. It didn’t take too long for that running back to get injured or worn down, and for coaches to decide that the only thing better than one dominant running back was a pair of them.
Papa Kante, 4-star B1G center target, reveals commitment plans
Papa Kante, a 4-star center in the 2023 recruiting class, has announced his time to commit to a program on Thursday at 6 pm ET, which will be covered live on 247Sports. He will choose between B1G schools, including Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers, as well as Memphis and Pittsburgh. Kante...
Nebraska football: Where the Huskers' coaching search currently stands
Yes, there are still 5 games to play. Things change by the week. But Nebraska’s coaching search is starting to narrow. Where will AD Trev Alberts turn for a new coach? One thing’s for certain; Nebraska absolutely cannot botch this hire. Alberts must get it right. With Nebraska...
Joel Klatt explains how Jim Harbaugh reworked Michigan's foundation 'to face Ohio State'
Joel Klatt broke down how this Michigan team is different from others in the past. He thinks the changes that Jim Harbaugh has made recently sets the team up well against Ohio State. Harbaugh got Michigan its first win over Ohio State in quite some time last year. Klatt emphasized...
Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7
Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
Nebraska AD details remaining ticket situation for Husker home games
Nebraska has the longest-running sellout streak in college football as it stands. The current streak is at 386 games, with three home games remaining. The Huskers hope to get it to 389 consecutive games to keep the streak alive. There was a brief moment that the sellout streak was in...
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains reasoning behind his pick between Ohio State-Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica and Greg McElroy discussed their picks heading into Week 8 Thursday morning on Always College Football. When it came to the Ohio State and Iowa matchup, they both unanimously picked Ohio State. The Bear suggested how this game will play out with the Buckeyes on top.
4 B1G players land on 247 Sports' midseason true freshman All-American team
Making the jump from high school football to the collegiate ranks is never easy, but some players handle the transition better than others. And whether it’s related to opportunity or preparation, some true freshmen are able to make the jump into immediate playing time in college. Coming out of...
Boo Carter, 2024 4-star ATH, includes 3 B1G teams in top 12 list
Boo Carter, one of the top ATH prospects in the 2024 class, is down to 12 schools. He announced his list on Thursday. Carter included 3 B1G programs on his list: Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. He also included Tennessee, Arizona State, Oregon, Kentucky, Jackson State, Clemson, Miami, LSU and Ole Miss.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches passes at OSU practice ahead of Iowa game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been missing from the Ohio State lineup since the Toledo game in Week 2. On Wednesday he was seen catching passes from a jugs machine per Eleven Warriors’ Griffin Strom. One of Ohio State’s best receivers from a season ago, Smith-Njigba has not played after suffering...
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
James Franklin discusses potentially getting pair of Penn State LBs on field at same time, plans for future
James Franklin knows he has a talented Nittany Lions defense that has serious depth and talent. On Wednesday, he has asked about playing both redshirt sophomore Curtis Jacobs and true freshman Abdul Carter simultaneously. Franklin shut down the possibility by stating Jacobs isn’t a mike linebacker but opened the possibility...
Danny Kanell trashes idea of 3 SEC teams in the Playoff, says league 'is just like everybody else'
Danny Kanell was not in favor of 3 SEC teams making this year’s College Football Playoff. In Week 7, Alabama suffered a devastating loss to Tennessee, which many are arguing helps the SEC’s chances of having 3 teams in the Playoff for some scenarios. Kanell believes that the SEC should not receive preferential treatment over every other conference.
Riley Moss lists one vital key for Iowa's defense when facing CJ Stroud, Ohio State offense
Riley Moss was asked how the Iowa defense can slow down the offensive attack of Ohio State this Saturday. He gave one key for the defense according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Moss stated that the main thing the defense should focus on is getting pressure. Moss also...
B1G volleyball: BTN volleyball analyst Emily Ehman highlights 3 ‘Must-Sees’ as conference play heats up
Emily Ehman has revealed her top 3 B1G volleyball games of the week. The former Northwestern star named No. 13 Penn State vs. Maryland, No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 12 Purdue, and No. 12 Purdue vs. No. 10 Minnesota as the top B1G games to watch out for. Penn State...
First Maryland online sports betting licenses likely awarded on November 21
Maryland online sports betting’s launch timeline is becoming more clear by the day. Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) Chairman Thomas Brandt revealed this morning that the commission will begin discussing qualified sports betting applicants and potentially award online sports betting licenses at its Nov. 21 meeting. This sets...
