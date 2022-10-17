ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
OK! Magazine

Inside Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher's Cutest Moments As The Pair Struggles To Hang Onto Their Marriage — Photos

From hockey to Hollywood! Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been star-crossed lovers ever since tying the knot in 2010, except recent marital pressures have the pair "teetering" on the side of separation. The "Before He Cheats" singer is "determined to hang on to her marriage," as sources revealed the two's mutual agreement a potential divorce was not something either of them wanted to even consider.Despite marital troubles, Underwood will be departing on her tour soon for her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, and friends of the couple had spilled she desperately wants Fisher and her children there with her."Carrie...
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani 'So Proud' Of Blake Shelton As He Announces Shock Departure From 'The Voice'

The end of an era: Blake Shelton will be stepping away from The Voice after twelve years! The country crooner made the announcement in a Tuesday, October 11, Instagram post where he revealed he'll be leaving his red chair after season 23 of the hit NBC series concludes next year.“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton penned in the heartfelt note. LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE“This show has changed my life...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AOL Corp

Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'

Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
PopSugar

Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With a Country Duet

In the wake of the death of country legend Loretta Lynn, Kelly Clarkson is paying tribute to her with a very unexpected duet partner. On Oct. 17, Clarkson was joined by Dwayne Johnson for her infamous "Kellyoke" segment, where they belted out Lynn's 1967 hit "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'." Although the pairing may have seemed a bit random at first, it ended up being the collaboration we didn't know we needed, with many viewers commenting on the video that they had no idea that Johnson could sing the way he did.
TENNESSEE STATE
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Battle It Out

The Voice Season 22 returned on Monday night, as Blind Auditions continued and the coaches added to their teams. The theme of this episode seemed to be the rivalry between married coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Shelton teased at the start of the episode that he was the only...

