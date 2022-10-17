ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Ann Arbor police perfectly laments night game between Michigan-Michigan State

Paul Bunyan might be a myth, but the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is alive and well. Both the Spartans and Wolverines are off this week in preparation for Week 9’s matchup at The Big House. Even when 1 team is struggling and the other is thriving, the 2 programs’ internal despise for one another goes well past the 3 hours on the field.
saturdaytradition.com

Papa Kante, Michigan hoops commit, has versatility emphasized by high school coach

Papa Kante committed to Michigan basketball on Thursday. He chose the Wolverines over Maryland, Memphis, Rutgers, and Pittsburgh. On3 Sports’ Clayton Sayfie shared a quote from Kante’s high school basketball coach Raphael Chillious on what he’ll be bringing to Ann Arbor. Kante is a 4-star center from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum adds to impressive 2022 campaign, leads Power 5 in another rushing stat, says PFF

Blake Corum has been on fire this season and added to his accolades according to PFF. He now leads Power 5 schools in another rushing statistic. Corum now has 11 rushes of at least 20 yards or more for Michigan. One of Corum’s touchdowns against Penn State was a 67 yard-run, and added to his total. He finished the game with 166 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns.
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains why Michigan is his No. 1 team after Week 7

Greg McElroy explained why he ranked Michigan as the No. 1 team in the country after Week 7 on the Always College Football show. Michigan pulled off a 41-17 win over Penn State in a top-10 matchup in Ann Arbor. That win secured Michigan’s status as a top-5 team and a College Football Playoff contender.
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo 'doesn't think' Joe Biden will be in attendance for Armed Forces Classic vs. Gonzaga

The Michigan State men’s basketball program will play Gonzaga in the 2022 Armed Forces Classic on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 11. On Thursday Michigan State basketball had its media day ahead of the upcoming season and the Armed Forces Classic was one of the games previewed. While during the presser coach Tom Izzo mentioned he does not think president Joe Biden will be in attendance for the Armed Forces Classic.
