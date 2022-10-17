ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Stolen Vehicle Case

(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a case that involves a stolen vehicle. Detectives are now attempting to identify two persons of interest who were caught on camera. During the overnight hours of Oct. 16th and 17th, the keys to a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra (TN Tag # 384BCDF) were...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools

(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting

A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
ROCKVALE, TN
On Target News

Drug Bust in Estill Springs

On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
WSMV

Bellevue neighborhood hit with rash of car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue neighborhood is looking for answers after waking up Thursday morning to find almost every car on the block had been broken into. Victims said they had money, medication and other small things stolen out of their cars, but the thieves left behind many valuables as they dug through glove boxes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth for resale, according to a release by the Metro Nashville Police Department. 45-year-old Robin Jimenez and 48-year-old Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis were arrested on Wednesday. After searching both residences, police seized over two pounds of meth,...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN BOAT. THE BOAT IS DESCIBED AS A GREEN ALUMINUM 12 FOOT TRITON BOAT AND WAS TAKEN ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 13TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE. THE BOAT WAS STORED ON A GRAY JET SKI TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly

A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

