Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
fox17.com
Mero Police report subject self-barricaded in Bellevue area, SWAT on the active scene
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect is self-barricaded inside a home in the Bellevue area and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) is currently on the scene, officials reported Thursday. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said patrols were trying to serve a warrant when the subject barricaded themselves inside. The...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating a Stolen Vehicle Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a case that involves a stolen vehicle. Detectives are now attempting to identify two persons of interest who were caught on camera. During the overnight hours of Oct. 16th and 17th, the keys to a silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra (TN Tag # 384BCDF) were...
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility back in January.
wgnsradio.com
Indecent Exposure Incident in Walter Hill Community of Rutherford County
(WALTER HILL COMMUNITY) The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking area residents, “Do you recognize this man and vehicle?” Evidently, authorities are looking for the man behind the wheel to question him about a recently reported indecent act. According to the Sheriff’s Office, “He is wanted for...
wgnsradio.com
Threats of a School Shooting in Rutherford County Not Credible, According to Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office and Schools
(MURFREESBORO, TN) False threats of a school shooting in Rutherford County spread on social media and from student-to-student on Wednesday night. Reports indicate the threats were not credible, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. After WGNS received calls from concerned parents, we spoke to county school’s...
fox17.com
Police: Woman reportedly shot in vehicle in Antioch, pulls over to call 9-1-1
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound inside her vehicle in Antioch Thursday prompting her to pull over and call 9-1-1, officials confirmed. A spokesperson with Metro Police said there is no information on if there is a suspect at this time or if the injury may have been self-inflicted or accidental.
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
13-year-old taken into custody after school threat investigation in Warren County
Authorities said a student in Warren County is facing charges in connection with a middle school's investigation into an online threat.
Men sought for alleged involvement in La Vergne shooting
Authorities in La Vergne are looking for several people involved in a shooting that happened in a Walgreens parking lot Sunday.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
Juvenile suspects, possibly armed, sought in Cheatham Co.
The Cheatham County Emergency Dispatch Center sent an alert Tuesday night advising residents near Ashland City that police are searching for juvenile suspects who are potentially armed.
WSMV
Bellevue neighborhood hit with rash of car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Bellevue neighborhood is looking for answers after waking up Thursday morning to find almost every car on the block had been broken into. Victims said they had money, medication and other small things stolen out of their cars, but the thieves left behind many valuables as they dug through glove boxes.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
WSMV
Cocaine and meth distribution investigation results in two arrests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two individuals have been arrested and charged with possessing cocaine and meth for resale, according to a release by the Metro Nashville Police Department. 45-year-old Robin Jimenez and 48-year-old Rodolfo Pioquinto-Solis were arrested on Wednesday. After searching both residences, police seized over two pounds of meth,...
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A STOLEN BOAT. THE BOAT IS DESCIBED AS A GREEN ALUMINUM 12 FOOT TRITON BOAT AND WAS TAKEN ON OR ABOUT OCTOBER 13TH FROM AN ADDRESS ON HAMPSHIRE PIKE. THE BOAT WAS STORED ON A GRAY JET SKI TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
2 charged with possessing cocaine, meth for resale
A man and a woman have been arrested after allegedly distributing cocaine and crystal meth in South Nashville.
