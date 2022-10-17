Read full article on original website
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
Snag This Bargain 9.5% Yield Dividend Stock Even Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Roll Did
There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on September 14, Ares Capital Corporation's Chief Financial Officer, Penelope F. Roll, invested $47,600.00 into 2,500 shares of ARCC, for a cost per share of $19.04. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) and achieve a cost basis 6.7% cheaper than Roll, with shares changing hands as low as $17.77 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is Everyone Talking About Coca-Cola Stock?
The year 2022 has been a brutal one so far for most stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 20% through mid-October, and many of its members have declined by more than 30%. But Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock has avoided that wreckage. The beverage giant's shares trounced the market...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. Shares of the staple ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) are down almost 77% from their all-time highs. While the firm's results might be changing, its investment strategy isn't. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The streaming platform is ARK's third-largest position across all its ETFs as of this writing.
Citigroup, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Climb. Is It Time To Buy Bank Stocks Now?
Bank stocks C, WFC and JPM are all up after earnings, pointing to strength in the beaten-down sector.
What's Going On With Amazon, Apple And Microsoft Shares?
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, Apple Inc AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT are all trading lower by 4.42% to $107.91, 1.85% to $135.78 and 1.57% to $222.20, respectively, Thursday morning. Shares of companies across the broader technology sector are falling Thursday after September CPI data showed worse-than-expected inflation. This has driven a risk-off sentiment and has also raised the potential for further Fed policy tightening to curb inflation.
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock five years ago
Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) share price managed to fall 62% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 48%. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 24% in the last three months.
Why Salesforce Stock Was Leading the Dow Jones Higher Today
Starboard Value has acquired a sizable stake in the customer relationship-management leader. Salesforce is trading at a historically low price-to-sales valuation. Management is aiming to grow revenue, while also expanding free cash flow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Earnings Preview For Robert Half International
Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
What's in Store for Southern Copper (SCCO) in Q3 Earnings?
Southern Copper Corporation SCCO is likely to register a year-over-year decline in earnings in its third-quarter 2022 results next week. Lower production levels and a drop in copper and silver prices, as well as inflated costs might have weighed on the performance. Q2 Results. In the last reported quarter, the...
Why Nvidia Stock Was Up on a Down Day for the Market
High-flying tech hardware and software maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was a standout stock on Wednesday. In contrast to the gloom of the overall market, its shares were a bright light, rising nearly 1% on the day against the S&P 500 index's 0.7% drop. A new tie-up with a storied tech industry titan was at the root of the optimism.
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.18%. A...
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
It’s wise to search for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. In other words, investors should seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. Thus, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a...
Selling US$558k worth of stock earlier this year was a lucrative decision for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) insiders
Last week, SL Green Realty Corp.'s (NYSE:SLG) stock jumped 3.5%, but insiders who sold US$558k worth of stock in over the past year are likely to be in a better position. Holding on to stock would have meant their investment would be worth less now than it was at the time of sale. Thus selling at an average price of US$79.33, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best decision.
JPMorgan And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq gained around 100 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Philip Morris Sweetens Takeover Offer For Swedish Match
(RTTNews) - Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) announced Wednesday that its affiliate Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V. has increased the price in its recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Swedish Match AB (SWMAY.PK, SWMAF.PK) to 116 Swedish kronor per share. The total value of the revised offer amounts to...
