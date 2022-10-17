Read full article on original website
United Airlines: Hilo’s Last Nonstop Route To The Mainland To End
United Airlines has filed plans to end the only nonstop flight between Hilo, HI and the U.S. mainland. The route has been running since 2011. The discontinuation of the flight between Hilo International Airport (ITO), located on the east side of the Island of Hawaii, and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), will go into effect on January 7, 2023.
Hilo is about to lose its last direct flight to the mainland
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Sensitive places bill for open carry advances on Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a dozen people on Hawaii Island are approved to carry firearms in public so far, but where they can carry guns is still being negotiated. The Hawaii County Council is poised to pass a bill that prevents guns from being brought to sensitive places. The Hawaii County Council Parks and […]
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
USPS Suspends Services In This Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
Post Office closed after minor damage from earthquakes
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over the past 48 hours, the U.S. Geological Survey reported over 150 aftershocks in the Pahala region as of Sunday, Oct. 16. Earlier on Friday, one Post Office on Big Island had closed down indefinitely due to the volcanoes restless activity. According to the United States Postal Service Pahala Post Office, they […]
Preventing burglaries as the holiday season approaches
Many are already planning their holiday trips as the end of the year quickly approaches, but police said beware as this is also the time when thieves could take advantage of houses sitting empty.
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
Hawaii Island police investigating after body discovered at bottom of public pool
Woman veers off road and dies in collision in Pahoa
The Hawaii Police Department reported the death of a 49-year-old woman who was killed in a vehicle accident on Wednesday evening in Pahoa.
Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
Lifeguards Find Body At Bottom Of Hilo Pool
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium swimming pool was closed today, as police investigated the situation. (BIVN) – The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo was closed on Tuesday, after lifeguards discovered a body at the bottom of the pool. No foul play is suspected, County...
Motorcyclist Killed in Hilo Traffic Crash
Motorcyclist dies after rear-ending truck in Hilo; second Big Island traffic fatality on Sunday
How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
