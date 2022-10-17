Read full article on original website
Unselected applicants are challenging Florida's pick for a Black farmer pot license
The state Department of Health issued an “intent to approve” for Terry Donnell Gwinn, who vied with 11 others for the opportunity to join the growing medical marijuana industry. Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for...
Duke Energy seeks to pass along tax savings to its customers
Duke Energy Florida on Monday filed a proposal to pass along $56 million in savings to customers after passage of a federal law that provides tax breaks for renewable energy. Duke customers are expected to face increased electric bills in 2023. But the proposal, which was filed at the Florida Public Service Commission, would trim those increases.
Migrant workers are among those experiencing food insecurity after Hurricane Ian
With three weeks having passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, some are still finding it hard to feed themselves and obtain basic household supplies. State agencies like the Florida Department of Emergency Management is pivoting away from offering immediate assistance, like food and water, and towards long-term recovery assistance as communities begin to stabilize.
A Florida climate scientist says hurricanes are intensifying and becoming more frequent
Hurricane Ian was among the strongest storms to ever make landfall in Florida and scientists say climate change contributed to that. WUSF's Jessica Meszaros spoke with Daniel Gilford, a climate scientist with the nonprofit Climate Central, about global warming's effect on Ian and what it could mean for future storms.
The first freeze of the season expected tonight for parts of Florida
A Freeze Warning is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning over Florida’s western Panhandle. Temperatures could fall below freezing before dawn on Wednesday, thanks to the arrival of an early season cold front. On Tuesday morning, a cold front pushed through the Panhandle and North Florida. The boundary...
