Florida State

Duke Energy seeks to pass along tax savings to its customers

Duke Energy Florida on Monday filed a proposal to pass along $56 million in savings to customers after passage of a federal law that provides tax breaks for renewable energy. Duke customers are expected to face increased electric bills in 2023. But the proposal, which was filed at the Florida Public Service Commission, would trim those increases.
Migrant workers are among those experiencing food insecurity after Hurricane Ian

With three weeks having passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, some are still finding it hard to feed themselves and obtain basic household supplies. State agencies like the Florida Department of Emergency Management is pivoting away from offering immediate assistance, like food and water, and towards long-term recovery assistance as communities begin to stabilize.
The first freeze of the season expected tonight for parts of Florida

A Freeze Warning is in effect Tuesday night into Wednesday morning over Florida’s western Panhandle. Temperatures could fall below freezing before dawn on Wednesday, thanks to the arrival of an early season cold front. On Tuesday morning, a cold front pushed through the Panhandle and North Florida. The boundary...
