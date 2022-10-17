Read full article on original website
More POWER To You From MRE
The Annual Meeting of Members of Marias River Electric Cooperative is coming up NEXT Friday night, the 28th, over at the Shelby High School. Don't worry about a thing...our local 4-H clubs will be serving up the buffet dinner, & there'll be plenty of activity with various educational booths set up at the high school. High school seniors can enter at registration for 1 of 2, $500, scholarships to be drawn during NEXT Friday night's meeting. They'll leave the lights on for you too...
FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family
There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
They’re Selling Pumpkins For A Quarter!
That's right, 25 cents a pound! The Hillside Colony's continuing to have their fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, & PUMPKINS available down at Shelby Floral through the end of October, now that the Farmers Market is done for the season. They'll selling those pumpkins for a quarter a pound until they're sold out! I'm going to grab a couple myself, throw them in the freezer, & I'll be ready & set to go for NEXT Halloween.
Conrad Reduces The “STIGMA!”
A Mental Health Awareness Walk is planned for the Conrad community NEXT Thursday, the 27th. The walk will go from 6:30, to 8 o'clock, & will commence at the beginning of the Conrad pathway on the corner of Virginia & Avenue C. Don't worry about a thing...there's NO entry fee for this family friendly event. Come on out & help support the efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health issues & concerns in Conrad. Questions? Feel free to call 450 1685.
Quilting FUN “Triangle Style”
The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...
The BIG One’s @ St. Margaret
The drawing for St. Margaret Church Fall Raffle over in Cut Bank's coming up the last Sunday of this month on the 30th. It's $5 per ticket, $$25 for 6 tickets. There's numerous prizes up for grabs from quilts to CASH! For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit with St. Margaret parishioner Amy.
Valier Volunteers VOLUNTEER!
The Valier Volunteers will be hosting a communitywide blood drive with the American Red Cross coming up on Monday, on the 24th.The drive will run from noon until 6, at the Valier Civic Center. For more information, or to make an appointment to donate the "Gift of Live," please call 800 RED CROSS, or you can sign up on line at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code Valier, or you can call Kathy Dean at 279 3337, if you need some help in making an appointment.
Where’s The Fire?
Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
GO Little Coyotes!
Little Coyote Cheer Camp's underway in Shelby. "Camp" runs this afternoon (Tuesday) & on Thursday afternoon from 3:34, to 5:30, for K-6, over at the Shelby Elementary cafeteria. Those participating will perform at half time at the Shelby/Fort Benton game this Friday night. By the way, KSEN AM 1150, will broadcast the game Friday night at 7. For more information on Little Coyote Cheer Camp, please call 868 6785.
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”
Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
Health Dept Takes It To Shelby GYM
The Toole County Health Department's having a Flu Clinic THIS Sunday afternoon from 10, to 2, over at the Shelby High School Gym foyer. Besides your "annual" flu shot, they'll be offering the Pfizer Bivalent COVID booster. Sunday's immunizations are courtesy of the our Toole County Health Department.
Shelby’s Out For BLOOD
All the "blood" is for our Shelby Community Blood Drive tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the civic center. From noon until 6, tomorrow, you can give blood & help save lives. You can even schedule your appointment ahead of time, like TODAY, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
UM Course Equips Law Enforcement to Help Veterans in Crisis
MISSOULA – As director of the University of Montana’s Neural Injury Center, Cindi Laukes knows the signs are subtle but distinct between someone who is inebriated and someone with past head injuries. She also knows that, for a law enforcement officer interacting with a military veteran on the...
DANGER-Area Domestic Violence!
This month, October, is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If YOU, or if someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in immediate danger, please, PLEASE call 911!! Don't worry about a thing...if you would like an advocate, you can contact HLHAS at 278 3342, or the 24 hour Crisis Line at 800 219 7336. You can also stop in at the Conrad office at 300 North Virginia Street, #307. Be safe...
Don’t Need To Pay At Conrad’s Orpheum
Tomorrow (Tuesday) evening's the special screening of the Montana/PBS documentary, "For This & Future Generations." If you haven't have a chance to view this spectacular feature presentation pertaining to our 1972 Montana Constitution, or would like to see the film again, showtime's at 7, tomorrow night at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre. The admission's FREE,& besides that, the Orpheum has their new popcorn machine up & popping!
