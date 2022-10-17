Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program.
Colorado Avalanche: Dominant Scoring & Defensive Woes
The numbers that matter most say that the Colorado Avalanche have five of a possible eight points. It could have been six if not for a defensive mistake in overtime against the Jets, or it could have been just three if the Wild had better goaltending. That’s the wonderful thing about hockey – results don’t always bear out what’s going on at ice level. Is this team lucky to have five of a possible eight points? Is dominant scoring enough?
Sabres Benefiting From Seemingly Ageless Anderson
The dubious distinction of being the NHL’s oldest goaltender hasn’t slowed Craig Anderson one bit. Despite turning 41 this past May, he just keeps on going and opened his 20th season with a 36-save performance on Oct. 13 as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators, 4-1. It’s...
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Salary Cap
In t NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to proceed with caution when it comes to defenseman Jake Muzzin. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have lost Aaron Ekblad to LTIR and the Minnesota Wild might be looking to trade blueliners. Finally, are defensemen a commodity most Canadian teams in the NHL are looking for?
Maple Leafs Commentary: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not?
We are four games into the regular season and the Toronto Maple Leafs have an unexpected and not-so-great record of two wins and two losses. Using Old-School insights and Analytics, in this post we’re going to look at who’s been playing well in those four games and who’s not.
4 Jets Early Season Trade Targets to Improve the Middle-6
With the regular season getting underway, injuries are beginning to mount across the league. Throughout the entire offseason, many experts believed that the Winnipeg Jets would make a move to free up some space for their defensive prospects and to help out the middle-six forward group. They are still facing...
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
Hurricanes Defense & Improving Forwards Are Fueling Fast Start
The 2022-23 NHL season is a little over a week old, and the early excitement has been palpable league-wide. From games in Prague, explosive young talent making their mark, and the Toronto Maple Leafs inability to beat, of all teams, the Arizona Coyotes at Scotiabank Arena, storylines abound and social media fun is warming up right off the bat. It feels good to be back.
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
Red Wings Would Be Crazy to Trade Dylan Larkin
Earlier this week, I suggested that the Detroit Red Wings should consider the trade market as a way to maximize the value of their depth. One player who shouldn’t be dealt, though, is Dylan Larkin. Now in the final year of his contract, there’s been an unfortunate amount of...
Rebuilding Canadiens Suffer Minor Setback in Coyotes Win
For a good period of time, just about everything went right for the Montreal Canadiens in their 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 20. That’s the point, though. Anyone who had been hoping for an 0-82 season ahead of the Connor Bedard NHL Entry Draft was probably left sorely disappointed, especially seeing as the Canadiens are now a respectable 3-2 on the season. However, they can still find solace in how a) things likely won’t go their way to that degree ever again and b) the Canadiens still somewhat let the Coyotes back into the game after leading 5-0 at one point, dominating every which at the very start of the game.
Flyers claim a forward who Tortorella knows pretty well
For added depth up front, the Flyers on Wednesday acquired a forward who John Tortorella is familiar with from his days in Columbus. The club claimed Lukas Sedlak off of waivers from the Avalanche. The 29-year-old played for Tortorella's Blue Jackets from 2016-17 to 2018-19. After going to the KHL...
Lightning’s Reverse Retro 2.0 Is a Perfect Rendition of a Bad Time
A common complaint about the Tampa Bay Lightning’s brand in recent years has been its uniform. While the team has seen unbridled success on the ice while wearing their current kits since 2011-12, they have a fairly generic look that is more evocative of the Toronto Maple Leafs than the Lightning throughout their history in the NHL.
Blues Will Face a Cap Crunch Even With Rumored Cap Increase
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the NHL could see a sizable increase to the league’s salary cap by $4 million for the 2023-24 season. When asked about the potential rise he stated: “We believe that there’s a good probability that the escrow will be paid off this season. Which means the flat cap would be replaced by a bigger increase.”
Flames’ Development of Connor Zary Important for Team’s Future
The 2022-23 hockey season is underway for the Calgary Flames organization. Head coach Darryl Sutter shared his thoughts a few times about how it was a strong camp for many of their prospects. Initially, there was cause for concern because some prospects outperformed the NHL players who would make the team. Fortunately, the underwhelming training camp from many of the Flames hasn’t transferred to the regular season. But those prospects should provide a boost of confidence in the young crop of players who will be coming up next.
Maple Leafs Fragility Exposed in Keefe’s Clarification
The Toronto Maple Leafs started the season by losing to the Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes in their first four games. Toronto had more points than Montreal and Arizona combined last season, yet the Blue and White looked like the cellar dwellers. Rightfully, head coach Sheldon Keefe was not pleased with his team after the latest embarrassing performance.
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
Devils’ Palat & Blackwood Shine in Win Over Ducks
“The message was clear. We’ve got to come out and win a game today.”. The New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, 4-2. Head coach Lindy Ruff held an intense practice on Monday, and it paid off as nine skaters earned a point in the team’s first victory of the season.
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 7-5 Win Over Bruins – 10/18/22
If you were concerned about the Ottawa Senators after they started the season with back-to-back defeats, their first win should calm your nerves. D.J. Smith’s squad produced an elite offensive performance to beat the Boston Bruins 7-5 in their home opener, fuelled by a supercharged crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre.
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets as Injuries on Defense Piling Up
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin is expected to miss an extended period of time after a recent neck injury suffered against the Arizona Coyotes. Muzzin has a track record of concussion problems, so expect to see the team be extremely cautious when it comes to getting their veteran defenseman back into the lineup.
