Evansville, IN

103GBF

Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022

The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
NEWBURGH, IN
103GBF

Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend

All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
103GBF

See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro

My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Evansville Home Puts on an Incredible Halloween Light Show

If spooky tunes and lights are your thing, you'll love what one local house has done for the Halloween season!. There's no doubt that in recent years Halloween has become increasingly popular. In recent years I've noticed more and more houses going all out for Halloween, and it makes my little spooky heart happy. There are homes like the Nightmare on Eastbrooke that hosts an entire haunted house. There are also homes that decorate like mad and make their houses look like incredible specters of horror. There are also homes that go all out with light shows set to music, and this is definitely one of those!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Epic Home Haunt in Evansville Adds a Last Ride Coffin Simulator For 2022

Have you ever wanted to experience your "last ride"? Now you can!. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to take that ride to your final resting place? To be honest, the thought gives me a whole lot of anxiety, but when you think about it, it is kind of weird to think that after you pass away your body is placed into a box, the lid is closed, you're driven to a location, loved ones carry you to a grave, where you are then lowered into the ground. Listen, I've never been dead before, and I know when you're dead you don't feel anything, but the thought of your body being carried around in a wooden box IS kind of weird. Kind of creepy. And kind of perfect for a Halloween simulation!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Parts of Indiana See Snow in October

Snow in October isn't a common occurrence in much of the Hoosier state, but it happened in some parts of Indiana!. Usually, in the Tri-State area, we see pretty mild temperatures throughout October. According to Weather.Gov Indiana typically sees an average of around 65 degrees in October for the high, and 45 degrees for the average low. On October 17th into the morning of October 18th, our area saw a Freeze Warning, where temperatures in some parts of the Tri-State dipped into the low-30s. However, some places north of the Tri-State woke up to snow on the ground!
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky

Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
GREENVILLE, KY
103GBF

Last Weekend of the Holiday Drive-In Season in Reo, IN

After a summer full of movies under the stars at the Holiday Drive-In, you have one more opportunity to go before they close for the season. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers still visit the drive-in to enjoy movies under the stars.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

