Stunning Drone Footage Shows Aftermath of Massive Southern Indiana Warehouse Fire [WATCH]
One day after a massive, three-alarm fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse, drone footage captured by an Evansville resident gives us an incredible look at the damage it created. Massive Warehouse Fire Breaks Out in Downtown Evansville Early Monday Morning. Firefighters from the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) arrived on...
Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022
The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
Incredible Surplus Equipment Auction Coming to Daviess County, Kentucky
Who doesn't love a good bargain? The Daviess County Operations Center will be home to utility trucks, vans, cars, mowers, trailers, lawn equipment, and so much more that will be up for grabs. Here's everything you need to know to get those deals at the Owensboro Surplus Auction. OWENSBORO SURPLUS...
Southern IL Haunted Attraction Raising Money for Southern IN Animal Rescue
It is no secret that we love Halloween around here. We also happen to love supporting the animal rescue community. So, when we learned about this amazing haunted attraction raising money for a local animal rescue, we knew we had to share the news with you!. Big Haunt - Big...
13 Evansville, Indiana Community Leaders will Spend 48 Hours Living on the Street
Next month thirteen community leaders are going to literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. Each person will be given a backstory and will be given challenges much like people that live on the streets of Evansville face every day. What is Aurora?
Law Enforcement Agencies + Community Organizations Hosting Safe Trick or Treating Event in Evansville
Halloween is almost here and that means one thing and one thing only - trick-or-treating! You can join several area law enforcement agencies and local community organizations for a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience. In The "Olden Days" of Trick-or-Treating. This may date me a bit, but when I was...
Bargains Galore! Huge Consignment Event in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky This Weekend
All kinds of deals will be flying out the door at the Muhlenberg County Ag Center starting today and you do not want to miss this bargain of the week. This consignment sale is much like Pigtails and Colwicks that is hosted right here in Owensboro and now in Evansville. Families have the opportunity to bring items to sell inside the Ag Center. Earlier this week there were 200 families signed up to sell.
Southern Indiana Honor Flight Asking for Thank You Cards for Upcoming Flight Veterans
Organizers of the Southern Indiana Honor Flight are asking for your help making the veterans taking the upcoming flight to Washington D.C. feel extra special by writing them Thank You cards and letters thanking them for their service to our country. The Next Southern Indiana Honor Flight is Set to...
Evansville Indiana Northside Restaurant Closes Its Doors Just 15 Months After Opening
We're sad to report that another Evansville area restaurant has made the tough decision to close its doors. We reported back in January of 2021 that a longtime Evansville restaurant was closing its doors. Iwataya Japanese Restaurant closed up shop on its North Kentucky Avenue location after twenty years of serving sushi and other Japanese cuisines to the community.
You Can Dress Up Like a Ghost and Haunt the Streets of New Harmony to Make Ghost Walks Even More Spooky
There's just something special about New Harmony in the fall. It's a quaint little town that has quite a history dating back nearly two centuries. New Harmony is also known for being quite the paranormal hot spot and Haunted New Harmony loves to take people around town and tell them about the town's spooky past.
See Hilarious Ziplining Skeletons at an Epic Halloween Display in Owensboro
My friends Mary Midkiff and her dad Dan Reed have always loved Halloween. As a matter of fact, the very first time I ever met Mary was at a Halloween event at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage here in Owensboro, where she used to work. U.S. Bank, historically, celebrates Halloween in a pretty amazing way and I was asked to judge an employee costume costume. Mary freaking rocked it out. I'm pretty sure she won the contest I judged. Her love of Halloween is clearly something she inherited from her father.
Evansville Home Puts on an Incredible Halloween Light Show
If spooky tunes and lights are your thing, you'll love what one local house has done for the Halloween season!. There's no doubt that in recent years Halloween has become increasingly popular. In recent years I've noticed more and more houses going all out for Halloween, and it makes my little spooky heart happy. There are homes like the Nightmare on Eastbrooke that hosts an entire haunted house. There are also homes that decorate like mad and make their houses look like incredible specters of horror. There are also homes that go all out with light shows set to music, and this is definitely one of those!
In This Moment Show Officially Cancels Evansville Show at Old National Events Plaza
We have just gotten word that the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock show originally planned for August 26, 2022, with In This Moment has officially been canceled. Keep reading to learn how to get your refund if you purchased tickets to this show. An Accident with the Tour Bus. On...
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Epic Home Haunt in Evansville Adds a Last Ride Coffin Simulator For 2022
Have you ever wanted to experience your "last ride"? Now you can!. Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to take that ride to your final resting place? To be honest, the thought gives me a whole lot of anxiety, but when you think about it, it is kind of weird to think that after you pass away your body is placed into a box, the lid is closed, you're driven to a location, loved ones carry you to a grave, where you are then lowered into the ground. Listen, I've never been dead before, and I know when you're dead you don't feel anything, but the thought of your body being carried around in a wooden box IS kind of weird. Kind of creepy. And kind of perfect for a Halloween simulation!
Parts of Indiana See Snow in October
Snow in October isn't a common occurrence in much of the Hoosier state, but it happened in some parts of Indiana!. Usually, in the Tri-State area, we see pretty mild temperatures throughout October. According to Weather.Gov Indiana typically sees an average of around 65 degrees in October for the high, and 45 degrees for the average low. On October 17th into the morning of October 18th, our area saw a Freeze Warning, where temperatures in some parts of the Tri-State dipped into the low-30s. However, some places north of the Tri-State woke up to snow on the ground!
Take A Peek Inside This Super Fun Interactive Pumpkin Trail in Kentucky
Celebrating three years of pumpkin fun this Interactive Halloween Attraction in Kentucky is so much fun for the whole family. The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page.
Last Weekend of the Holiday Drive-In Season in Reo, IN
After a summer full of movies under the stars at the Holiday Drive-In, you have one more opportunity to go before they close for the season. It's no secret that Holiday Drive-In is one of the hot spots in the Tri-State during the summer months. This drive-in theater, located in Reo, Indiana, has been a staple of the Evansville area since it opened its first screen in 1955. The Holiday Drive-In is now one of the oldest American drive-in theaters still in operation. Still, 67 years later, moviegoers still visit the drive-in to enjoy movies under the stars.
