Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.

LAKE MILLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO