Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
oregonobserver.com
Girls tennis: Oregon’s Ella Peotter’s season ends in first round at state
Oregon junior Ella Peotter’s quest to reach the second round of the WIAA Division 1 state tennis tournament for a second straight year came up short on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Kenosha Indian Trail senior Lainy Ristau, the 14th seed at No. 1 singles,...
oregonobserver.com
Boys soccer: Oregon stifles Baraboo for Badger West title
Oregon senior Mason Diercks scored two goals to lead the Oregon boys soccer team to a 6-1 win over Baraboo in the Badger West Conference championship on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Huntoon Field. Oregon (17-2-2, 8-0 Badger West), ranked-No. 1 in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches’ Association poll, dominated...
oregonobserver.com
Boys soccer: Eight players score as Oregon beats Wilmot Union in regional semifinal
Eight different players scored a goal as the Oregon boys soccer team defeated Wilmot Union 9-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Huntoon Field in Oregon. Oregon (18-2-2) – ranked No. 1 in Division 2 – scored eight first-half goals. Noah Malcook...
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
Investigation underway after private photos shared of UW volleyball team
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.
nbc15.com
Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Grocers...
nbc15.com
Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.
When officers arrive at the scene of an incident with a K9 unit, the dog on duty is right there with officers, exposed to the dangers the job entails, which means first responders on the scene need to tend to injuries they suffer, just like an officer in the line of duty.
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
agupdate.com
Snow flurries hit southern Wisconsin
It’s been cold in southern Wisconsin this week. There were heavy flurries riding the strong winds in many places. But when snow will really start falling this winter is unpredictable. It's Wisconsin so we never can be sure. But the National Weather Service keeps records of average and record snowfalls.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin
Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison.
genevashorereport.com
Living Here, October 19, 2022
Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
AdWeek
Karley Marotta Promoted to Sports Director at WKOW in Madison
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Karley Marotta has been named the first ever female sports director at Madison, Wisc. ABC affiliate WKOW. Marotta has the weekend sports...
nbc15.com
Oregon PD: Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon Police Department is looking for a suspect who is wanted in an attempted armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Oregon. Oregon PD said it is searching for Jose C. Jimenez, who is suspected in the armed robbery that occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Ave.
No injuries reported in Oregon home explosion
Several emergency crews are at the scene of a possible explosion in Oregon, according to Dane County dispatchers.
How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies
Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
wpr.org
Wisconsin awarded $79M in extra funding to fix ailing water and wastewater systems
Wisconsin has been awarded the first half of roughly $143 million in additional funding set aside for the state under the bipartisan infrastructure law that will help communities upgrade ailing water and wastewater systems. In Milwaukee Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $79 million to bolster Wisconsin’s revolving loan...
dailydodge.com
Investigation Of Possible Threat At Beaver Dam High School Later Deemed To Be Not Credible
(Beaver Dam) An investigation of a possible threat at the Beaver Dam High School was later deemed to be not credible. Superintendent Mark DiStefano said in an email students reported hearing statements this week that could be concerning and considered a threat. He says although there was very little detail...
