Deforest, WI

oregonobserver.com

Boys soccer: Oregon stifles Baraboo for Badger West title

Oregon senior Mason Diercks scored two goals to lead the Oregon boys soccer team to a 6-1 win over Baraboo in the Badger West Conference championship on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Huntoon Field. Oregon (17-2-2, 8-0 Badger West), ranked-No. 1 in the Division 2 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches’ Association poll, dominated...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Madison native wins Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison native won the Wisconsin Grocers Association Bag-Off contest Wednesday night. Gabi Doers, who works for Metcalfe’s Market at West Towne, won the Bag-Off contest in Appleton, Wisconsin. Doers will now go on to represent Wisconsin in February and compete in the National Grocers...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Town of Madison discuss rent increases before dissolving in Nov.

MADISON, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
agupdate.com

Snow flurries hit southern Wisconsin

It’s been cold in southern Wisconsin this week. There were heavy flurries riding the strong winds in many places. But when snow will really start falling this winter is unpredictable. It's Wisconsin so we never can be sure. But the National Weather Service keeps records of average and record snowfalls.
MADISON, WI
genevashorereport.com

Living Here, October 19, 2022

Spyro Condos, the head of the Business Improvement District (BID) and owner of the Harborside Grill in the downtown area has a great idea. Speedo is going to present, to every agency of the city that will listen, a plan for the ‘development’ of Hillmoor. Speedo’s plan will be built around several foundational supports: First and foremost, goal will be income for the city, in order to pay for everything. The second goal will be respecting the environmental and ambient nature of the park’s appearance and usage. The third goal is to help relieve the downtown area of traffic and parking congestion which is becoming overwhelming.
LAKE MILLS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
AdWeek

Karley Marotta Promoted to Sports Director at WKOW in Madison

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Karley Marotta has been named the first ever female sports director at Madison, Wisc. ABC affiliate WKOW. Marotta has the weekend sports...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Oregon PD: Suspect wanted for attempted armed robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Oregon Police Department is looking for a suspect who is wanted in an attempted armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Oregon. Oregon PD said it is searching for Jose C. Jimenez, who is suspected in the armed robbery that occurred in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Ave.
OREGON, WI
Cracked.com

How Not To Get Away With Murder: Chandler Halderson And His Dumb Web Of Lies

Any good true crime story takes us on a stroll down the darkest alleys of the human mind; to put ourselves in the mind of a killer and try to figure out how they did it and why. And then there are stories like this one, where every answer we seek about the killer’s motives and plans for getting away with it only leaves us with more questions, and nearly all of those questions are “Wait, what the hell?!?”
MADISON, WI

