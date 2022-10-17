Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
MLive.com
DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates
Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
draysbay.com
Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach
The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
Yardbarker
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies announced their starting lineups on Twitter Tuesday afternoon for game one of the National League Championship Series at Petco Park in San Diego, set to start at 8:03 p.m. ET. Zack Wheeler will receive the game one start for the Phillies. Padres manager...
KC Royals may be exploring options at catcher behind veteran Sal Perez and MJ Melendez
The Royals need to decide how much of a factor MJ Melendez will be behind the plate.
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres in NLCS opener
Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit solo homers and ace Zack Wheeler allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Five-Run 5th Inning Helps Padres beat Phillies 8-5 in Game 2
The Padres lineup never got going in Tuesday's NLCS opener. While a 2-0 deficit was too much to overcome in Game 1, a 4-0 hole was barely an obstacle for the Padres - who came back for an 8-5 win. On Saturday the Padres used a five-run seventh inning to...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Pete Alonso vie for Hank Aaron Award | Complete list of finalists
MLB announced Monday the finalists for the Hank Aaron Award. The list includes New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Judge is the leading contender in the American League, thanks to his record-setting 62 home...
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: October 18, 2022
Despite 100-loss season, Pirates GM calls manager Derek Shelton ‘an incredible partner’ (TribLIVE) The night the Pirates died: Pittsburgh baseball hasn’t recovered from Francisco Cabrera, Sid Bream and the Braves’ NLCS comeback (Sporting News) The Pittsburgh Pirates Plan to Keep the 2022 Coaching Staff (Rum Bunter)
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Home Run in Game 5 of ALDS
Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge continues to make history with the home run ball in 2022. The slugger belted a solo homer to right field in the second inning in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. That home run was the fourth of Judge's career in...
bucsdugout.com
Pirates reunite with reliever Beau Sulser, claim catcher Ali Sanchez off waivers
Get your World Series tickets now, folks, as the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed two players off waivers yesterday. One is right-handed reliever Beau Sulser, who spent some time in the MLB with the Pirates last season after spending years as a team farmhand, and the other is catcher Ali Sanchez, who only played in five games at the Major League level his entire career.
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
Week 7 Rankings: Kickers
If you’re streaming kickers this week, use these rankings to help set your lineup.
26th ever 'Sports Equinox' to take place on Thursday
According to Jeff Tracy of Axios, there wasn't a single "Sports Equinox" from 1985 to 2001, but now with "Thursday Night Football," a later World Series start time, and an earlier NBA regular season tipoff, the occurrences are significantly more frequent. In the past five years alone, there were a pair of "Sports Equinoxes" in 2017 (Oct. 19, Oct. 29), two in 2018 (Oct. 18, Oct. 28), one in 2019 (Oct. 27), and even three in 2020 -- the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept. 10, Sept. 13, Sept. 17).
