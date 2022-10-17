ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

MLive.com

DFA’d Tigers catcher claimed off waivers by Pirates

Catcher Ali Sanchez, designated for assignment by the Detroit Tigers four days ago, has been claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Tuesday’s MLB transactions log. Sanchez spent most of the summer with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis...
draysbay.com

Rays announce Jorge Moncada as new major league bullpen coach

The Tampa Bay Rays have announced Jorge Moncada as their major league bullpen coach. Moncada, 38, enters his 23rd season in professional baseball, 19th as an instructor, coach or coordinator, and his first assignment at the major league level. All but one season of his coaching career has been in the Rays organization.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
NBC Chicago

Five-Run 5th Inning Helps Padres beat Phillies 8-5 in Game 2

The Padres lineup never got going in Tuesday's NLCS opener. While a 2-0 deficit was too much to overcome in Game 1, a 4-0 hole was barely an obstacle for the Padres - who came back for an 8-5 win. On Saturday the Padres used a five-run seventh inning to...
bucsdugout.com

Bucs Arghticles: October 18, 2022

Despite 100-loss season, Pirates GM calls manager Derek Shelton ‘an incredible partner’ (TribLIVE) The night the Pirates died: Pittsburgh baseball hasn’t recovered from Francisco Cabrera, Sid Bream and the Braves’ NLCS comeback (Sporting News) The Pittsburgh Pirates Plan to Keep the 2022 Coaching Staff (Rum Bunter)
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Home Run in Game 5 of ALDS

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge continues to make history with the home run ball in 2022. The slugger belted a solo homer to right field in the second inning in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday. That home run was the fourth of Judge's career in...
bucsdugout.com

Pirates reunite with reliever Beau Sulser, claim catcher Ali Sanchez off waivers

Get your World Series tickets now, folks, as the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed two players off waivers yesterday. One is right-handed reliever Beau Sulser, who spent some time in the MLB with the Pirates last season after spending years as a team farmhand, and the other is catcher Ali Sanchez, who only played in five games at the Major League level his entire career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

26th ever 'Sports Equinox' to take place on Thursday

According to Jeff Tracy of Axios, there wasn't a single "Sports Equinox" from 1985 to 2001, but now with "Thursday Night Football," a later World Series start time, and an earlier NBA regular season tipoff, the occurrences are significantly more frequent. In the past five years alone, there were a pair of "Sports Equinoxes" in 2017 (Oct. 19, Oct. 29), two in 2018 (Oct. 18, Oct. 28), one in 2019 (Oct. 27), and even three in 2020 -- the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept. 10, Sept. 13, Sept. 17).

