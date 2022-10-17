ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??

Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
Flu cases on the rise in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu cases are on the rise in Alabama. The state is seeing the worst start to the flu season in years. The statewide flu tracker shows significant activity in almost every region of the state. The 2022 flu season is currently at 4%, and those levels...
13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book

Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale

Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?

Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers

Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa

-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

