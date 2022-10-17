Read full article on original website
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
Hour-by-Hour Temperature Guide for Homecoming in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The cold snap had Alabamians turning on their heat much earlier than expected this week. Here is the good news, our area is trending for a warm-up today with lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to the weekend, sunny skies and colder nights with highs in the 70s and lows in the mid-40s and lower 50s.
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
“The chance to right a wrong”: Alabama’s recompiled constitution on the midterm ballot
In 19 days, voters in Alabama will decide on a recompiled state constitution among several other ballot measures.
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Alabama Legend Mistreated in Neyland Stadium During Post Game Celebrations
Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was in Knoxville on Saturday doing what any father would do, supporting his son. Goode, who played for the Crimson Tide in the mid 1980s, was in Neyland Stadium Saturday watching the Tennessee Vols pull off an upset that ended 15-years of misery against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
University of Tennessee Creates Go Fund Me To Replace Goalposts
Tennessee fans all over have reason to celebrate. After 15 years, the Vols defeated the Crimson Tide of Alabama in a wild 52-49 finish. The game-winning field goal by Tennessee sent a dart straight through the hearts of Alabama fans. What made it even worse is that Alabama had a...
Flu cases on the rise in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Flu cases are on the rise in Alabama. The state is seeing the worst start to the flu season in years. The statewide flu tracker shows significant activity in almost every region of the state. The 2022 flu season is currently at 4%, and those levels...
13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey: The Haunted Historic Places That Inspired The Book
Who doesn't remember reading 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey in school? If you grew up in Alabama, I can guarantee the book was in your school library. This was pre-internet time, after all. From it's first publishing in 1969, 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey was a huge hit and wildly popular - especially among it's targeted audience of young readers. Authors, Kathryn Tucker Windham and folklorist Margaret Gillis Figh gave a gift that kept us turning the pages in suspense. Not only did the book contain wonderfully southern crafted tales of hauntings and eerie sightings, but each story centered around an actual haunted location in our own state of Alabama. This brought the stories home and made them real. So, what has happened to these infamous creepy locations featured in the book since it was published? Do they still exsist? Let's revisit the places that gave birth to the spooky stories and see.
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale
Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states, including Alabama
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment […]
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
It's the Halloween season! What can be better than listening to scary stories? Listening to the stories that happened not too far away and realizing you may have a chance to see ghosts or witness some other paranormal activities! That is if you believe in those.
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?
Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
Alabama schools increasingly rely on emergency certified teachers
Amid teacher shortages, Alabama school officials are increasingly relying on alternative pathways to get teachers into classrooms, including certifying those with college degrees who want to teach but don’t have formal training in how to do so. Statewide, 1,300 of the state’s 47,500 teachers, or 3%, were teaching using...
7 Things to Know for Your Tuesday in Tuscaloosa
-- 2) West Alabama Democrat U.S. Representative Terri Sewell is conducting her “Congress In Your Community Town Hall” today in Tuscaloosa. The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. this morning at the McDonald Hughes Center on MLK Blvd. The public will have a chance to share their thoughts and hear about the latest in Congress.
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
One of Alabama’s most powerful women’s networks is on the move—how you can be part of the action
Working women, this one’s for you. For over 20 years now, Momentum Leaders has been working to develop women’s leadership in The Magic City, and now they’ve expanded statewide. We talked to five leaders about the difference Momentum makes, and we’ve got all the details for how you can get involved.
