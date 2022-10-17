Read full article on original website
When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Before I was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency, I had no idea the symptoms could be so severe. Five months later, I'm finally feeling better.
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Cymbalta Explained: Usage, Dosage, And Side Effects
Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an antidepressant and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) medication used in the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), fibromyalgia, and neuropathic pain (per WebMD and the FDA). It is also approved in Europe for the management of stress urinary incontinence (via Therapeutics and Clinical Risk Management).
cohaitungchi.com
7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week
If you’ve been looking for an effective way to kick start your weight loss goals and you got stuck on where to start, this easy-to-follow cucumber diet may be ideal for you!. You are reading: 7 day cucumber diet plan | 7 Day Cucumber Diet Plan to Lose 15 Pounds in 1 Week.
Could Night Sweats And Hot Flashes During Menopause Indicate Something More Serious?
Whether menopause is many years away or right around the corner, the more you know about this natural change in life, the better. Most people know about the typical hot flashes, portrayed so over and over in television and movies. However, the truth is that menopause can cause a multitude of symptoms, from dry skin and thinning hair to sleep issues and mood disturbances (via Mayo Clinic). It can also cause more surprising symptoms like brain fog, immune dysfunction, palpitations, and anxiety.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
What Causes Bags Under Your Eyes?
If you've experienced puffy, saggy bags or dark circles under your eyes, you're not alone. Experts say that anyone at any age can develop these unwanted eye bags (via The Healthy). Perhaps what's more distressing is that, according to those in the know, there is no way to completely get rid of these bags once you develop them, outside of surgery.
archyworldys.com
Coffee and drug interactions: why you should NEVER take it with these 6 common medications
Maybe you didn’t know that caffeine intake can affect the interaction of many drugs and can also have very negative effects on our health. So let’s see which drugs are most influenced by caffeine intake. Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world and its...
How Much Melatonin Should You Be Taking?
Those who don't get enough sleep have to resort to taking sleep supplements, like melatonin. But how much should you be taking on a daily basis?
iheart.com
Addiction Drug May Help Treat Brain Fog, Other Long COVID Symptoms
Researchers believe that the addiction drug naltrexone could be used to help treat brain fog and other symptoms associated with long COVID, according to Reuters. Reuters reviewed Clinicaltrials.gov and found at least four clinical trials that were in the works to test the effectiveness of naltrexone in treating long COVID symptoms.
What are the healthiest cooking oils?
What are the healthiest cooking oils? It’s a question you may have found yourself asking if you like to add a splash or two of liquid gold into the pan when cooking meats and vegetables. But not all oils are created equal, and with dozens of bottles and jars lining the grocery store shelves, trying to decide on which cooking oil to buy can feel more than a little overwhelming.
Is Depression A Side Effect Of Menopause?
Menopause brings on a number of changes, like adjustments to your menstrual cycle, hot flashes, and sleep troubles. Can it make you susceptible to depression?
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-menopause?
We all remember being right on the cusp of puberty — and even a few years before — and being sat down by one of the adults in our lives (or a weird VHS in a health class) that gave you the talk about the exciting, natural and inevitable changes that were happening in your body as you grow. Unfortunately, that same kind of talk is not given to us when we continue to grow as adults and hit the stages of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.
Ladies, Don't Pay a Fortune for Vitamin C Serum When You Can Make it Yourselves
DIY Vitamin C Serums is fresh, potent, and priced right!. Note: The following contains affiliate links. We know how vital Vitamin C is to our overall well-being. In fact, to reap the most health benefits, we need to consume it every day as Vitamin C is water soluble, meaning our bodies can’t store it.
Brushing up your dental habits: five tips for better oral care
To brush twice a day is only half the story, according to dental hygiene expert Amanda Sheehan
News-Medical.net
Timely treatment of depression could reduce the risk of dementia
Depression has long been associated with an increased risk of dementia, and now a new study provides evidence that timely treatment of depression could lower the risk of dementia in specific groups of patients. Over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, a disabling neurocognitive condition that mainly affects older...
Psych Centra
Fasting and Depression: Benefits and Risks
Fasting is increasingly popular to help treat certain health conditions. Some researchers say fasting may help with depression, while others believe it could worsen your mood. People fast for many reasons, from helping with digestion and weight control to religious and cultural practices. Since the time of Hippocrates in ancient medicine people have also used fasting to help treat various health conditions.
