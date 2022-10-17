Seems like almost everyone I know watches and shares Netflix. Many times over I have heard in conversation either people at work or friends of mine saying that they subscribe to Netflix, which of course is not a crime, but to the HUGE streaming service, it is when personal accounts are being shared all over the place. As a matter of fact, I don't think I know one person out here in Bismarck and Minot who doesn't spread the love around with their family with just ONE account. Well, it was bound to happen, Netflix got wise to it, and claimed that they suffered a huge subscriber loss. They had warned us that they were going to do something about it, and soon that will take place.

