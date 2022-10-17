Read full article on original website
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Annual Clery study reports crime, fire statisticsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
natickreport.com
Natick Center scarecrows are doing their job
The Morse Institute Library supplied the scarecrow starter kits. Families and kids put together their own creations at home and brought their completed projects to a family scarecrow stroll last week. The stylish sentries currently grace the front lawn of the W. Central St. library as more than just spirited autumnal decorations. We haven’t seen a single crow in Natick Center ever since the new guards have been put to work.
natickreport.com
Natick resident group wants town to be sanctuary community
A group of Natick residents is urging the town to develop a sanctuary policy to help “protect our non-citizen friends and neighbors.” It sounds as though this could become an agenda item for a future Natick Select Board meeting after resident Cody Jacobs read a letter from the Natick Sanctuary Policy Coalition at the start of this week’s Board meeting during citizen speak.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
thesuffolkjournal.com
“Boston” artist sells out Somerville music club
Elsie Eastman rocked The Jungle in Somerville with a set list full of songs from her new debut album “Boston” on Oct. 7. Eastman, originally from Kennebunk, Maine, took inspiration for the album from her young adult years; being 20-something, living in a big city and falling in and out of love with strangers on the subway.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year
COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream
Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
pentucketnews.com
Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again
The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years. What...
natickreport.com
Fall Natick Trails Day: Saturday, Oct. 22
The public is invited to help tidy up Natick’s trails on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9am-noon. The Natick Trails and Forest Stewardship committee will divvy up volunteers between two projects:. Meadow restoration at the Hunnewell Town Forest. Eisenmenger trail maintenance. Sign up to help. Please send tips, photos, ideas...
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
nbcboston.com
Boston Tech Startup Cuts Half Its Staff, Including Over 170 People in Mass.
Starry Inc. is the latest tech company in the Boston area to lay off workers in an effort to save capital. The Boston Internet provider startup said on Thursday it is laying off approximately 50% of its workforce. Mimi Ryals, a spokesperson for the company, told the Business Journal that...
whdh.com
Liam Neeson spotted filming for new action movie in Boston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston. Neeson is working on a new film called “Thug,” about an aging gangster. He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly. “It was kind of exciting to...
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
Iron Maiden's 'Legacy' secure after DCU Center show
WORCESTER — Iron Maiden. They came. They saw. They conquered … with a little help from pyrotechnics, giant inflatables, elaborate set-pieces and costumed ghouls on stilts. Iron Maiden first played the Centrum on Oct. 1, 1982 during a stop of its “The Beast on the Road Tour.” Monday night, the British metal pioneers made...
