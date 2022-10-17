ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
natickreport.com

Natick Center scarecrows are doing their job

The Morse Institute Library supplied the scarecrow starter kits. Families and kids put together their own creations at home and brought their completed projects to a family scarecrow stroll last week. The stylish sentries currently grace the front lawn of the W. Central St. library as more than just spirited autumnal decorations. We haven't seen a single crow in Natick Center ever since the new guards have been put to work.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Natick resident group wants town to be sanctuary community

A group of Natick residents is urging the town to develop a sanctuary policy to help "protect our non-citizen friends and neighbors." It sounds as though this could become an agenda item for a future Natick Select Board meeting after resident Cody Jacobs read a letter from the Natick Sanctuary Policy Coalition at the start of this week's Board meeting during citizen speak.
NATICK, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here's The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thesuffolkjournal.com

"Boston" artist sells out Somerville music club

Elsie Eastman rocked The Jungle in Somerville with a set list full of songs from her new debut album "Boston" on Oct. 7. Eastman, originally from Kennebunk, Maine, took inspiration for the album from her young adult years; being 20-something, living in a big city and falling in and out of love with strangers on the subway.
SOMERVILLE, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Cracked welds delay new N. Washington St. Bridge a year

COMPLETION OF A NEW North Washington Bridge in Boston will take at least a year longer than expected because of mysterious cracks that developed in welds at steel connection points. Jonathan Gulliver, the Massachusetts highway commissioner, said the tiny cracks were first discovered by state inspectors about a year ago.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

This Exquisite $38M Boston, Massachusetts, Penthouse is a Literal Dream

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, the appeal lies not only in their elegance, but location. Enter this exquisite penthouse in the heart of Boston, Massachusetts, that was recently listed for $38,000,000 by Michael Harper with MGS Group Real Estate LTD.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It's no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
pentucketnews.com

Rocks Village Bridge Under-Construction…Again

The Rocks Village Bridge, which students at Pentucket Regional High School travel across every day, has been hit, yet again. What was a ten-minute commute for some, is now a thirty-minute commute. This is the third time the Rocks Village Bridge has been damaged in less than four years.
MERRIMAC, MA
natickreport.com

Fall Natick Trails Day: Saturday, Oct. 22

The public is invited to help tidy up Natick's trails on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9am-noon. The Natick Trails and Forest Stewardship committee will divvy up volunteers between two projects:. Meadow restoration at the Hunnewell Town Forest. Eisenmenger trail maintenance.
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Liam Neeson spotted filming for new action movie in Boston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Actor Liam Neeson was spotted by fans in Allston. Neeson is working on a new film called "Thug," about an aging gangster. He was stopping by a local business, and fans who met him said he was friendly.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site's carbon dioxide emissions by 50%.
WORCESTER, MA

