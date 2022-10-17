Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Smoking hot deal wipes almost $300 off Galaxy Tab S8 Plus price
Apple today announced new tablets but if you enjoy the openness of Google's platform, one of the best Android tablets around from Samsung - the Tab S8 Plus - is currently 32 percent off, which is an all-time low price. The Tab S8 Plus was announced in February and slots...
Phone Arena
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
If you're thinking of getting one of the best Android tablets out there for the holidays, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE is... probably not very high on your list of purchasing possibilities right now. Unless, of course, the mid-range giant can be yours at a large enough discount, which seems to be the case today (and today only).
Phone Arena
Redmi Note 12 Series coming soon with record 210W fast charging
Redmi has confirmed that its latest Note 12 series of phones will be unveiled this month in China. The news comes via GizmoChina and it seems that Redmi has some unique innovations prepared. This launch has been rumored for quite some time now, and the expected model range is the...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Phone Arena
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Phone Arena
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
With OnePlus 11 leaks and rumors intensifying of late (and flagship "Pro" branding reportedly off the table just like in 2021), this feels like a pretty good time for the company to pull out all the stops and try to move as many current-gen (and previous-gen) high-end handsets as possible.
Phone Arena
Apple introduces majorly improved entry-level iPad with a bigger price tag
Apple today announced a new entry-level iPad with an overhauled design, improved specs, and a bigger price tag. The device was introduced alongside a couple of other products without much fanfare. Bigger display and a new design. The 2021 iPad has a 10.2 inches screen and the model that Apple...
Phone Arena
Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring
Samsung has begun development of a new type of smart accessory: a ring. The news comes courtesy of ET News (translated), which is reporting that Samsung has started ordering parts and modules for the device. From the limited information available, it seems the ring would work similarly to other health...
Phone Arena
Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before
Whether you're intrigued by the all-new 5G options with an all-new non-Intel processor inside, the expanded chromatic palette, and the more or less typical performance upgrades of the Surface Pro 9 or you're disappointed that Microsoft didn't substantially change more aspects of this bad boy's predecessor, you might want to consider Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on said predecessor.
Phone Arena
The Apple Watch Series 8 is already on sale at a huge $100 discount... in one specific version
If you're not 100 percent convinced that the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is the right smartwatch for your needs (and budget) this holiday season and would rather opt for a more elegant model... at a similarly high price, Amazon is currently running a deal that should put a big smile on your face well before Christmas.
Phone Arena
Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official
The Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s latest budget phone. Official images of it have been spotted by SamMobile, over at Samsung’s media asset portal, where they were released rather quietly. The Galaxy A04e will come with Android 12 out of the box, a huge battery, and is looking to...
Phone Arena
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Between the OG P11 Plus, the Gen 2 P11 and P11 Pro, not to mention the convolutedly named Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3), Lenovo's Android tablet lineup has arguably gotten a little too crowded and confusing for its own good lately. Of course, the Tab P12 Pro stands tall above...
People Are Sharing Which Items They Always Get From The Dollar Store, And The Life Hacks Are Real
From movie theater candy to phone screen protectors, people are recommending all kinds of products that are normally overpriced, but can be bought at the dollar store instead.
Phone Arena
Apple's own certified refurbished iPad Pro 11 (2018) is on sale at a great price now
The M2-powered iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 (2022) and a perhaps even more highly anticipated 10th Gen "regular" iPad with a USB Type-C port are finally official and up for pre-order ahead of an October 26 release, which appears to make this the ideal time... to purchase an older Apple tablet.
Phone Arena
Apple is inching closer to Samsung in gloomy global smartphone market
The global smartphone market has taken hit after hit in the last few years, shrinking under the early pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering another big decline (at least on the supply side) as a direct result of chip shortages most major manufacturers struggled to overcome for the largest part of 2021, and heavily bleeding since the beginning of 2022 due to "gloomy" economic conditions.
Phone Arena
Some Pixel 7 series users can't install the latest Google Play system update
Even though the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have the latest October 5th Android security patch, they are still running a 90+ day old Google Play system update dated July 1, 2022. According to 9to5Google, the Security Hub on these handsets reminds users to "Update this device." At the same time, a yellow warning sign orders users to "Check for updates."
Phone Arena
Apple officially puts an end to the lightning port and the headphone jack on its iPads
Happy iPad week! On Tuesday, Apple broke with tradition and decided to announce a bunch of new devices in a series of press releases. This confirms past rumors that we will not be treated to a dedicated October/November Apple event this year. Nevertheless, the gadgets are here and they will...
Phone Arena
Apple increases the price of the iPad mini abroad
Pricing is always a touchy subject when it comes to Apple products. The company is notorious for the aggressive (and sometimes borderline predatory) tactics it employs in order to maximize its profits. This is particularly obvious in the context of Apple’s entry-level, cheaper products (to the extent that any Apple...
Phone Arena
These 512GB and 1TB previous-gen iPad Pros can be yours at excellent prices with full warranty
If you like keeping a lot of stuff stored on your high-end tablet and a little bit of money in your pocket for a rainy day, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro editions might not be quite right for you. That's because these hot new M2 powerhouses still come...
