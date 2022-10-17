ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Smoking hot deal wipes almost $300 off Galaxy Tab S8 Plus price

Apple today announced new tablets but if you enjoy the openness of Google's platform, one of the best Android tablets around from Samsung - the Tab S8 Plus - is currently 32 percent off, which is an all-time low price. The Tab S8 Plus was announced in February and slots...
Phone Arena

Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices

If you're thinking of getting one of the best Android tablets out there for the holidays, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE is... probably not very high on your list of purchasing possibilities right now. Unless, of course, the mid-range giant can be yours at a large enough discount, which seems to be the case today (and today only).
Phone Arena

Redmi Note 12 Series coming soon with record 210W fast charging

Redmi has confirmed that its latest Note 12 series of phones will be unveiled this month in China. The news comes via GizmoChina and it seems that Redmi has some unique innovations prepared. This launch has been rumored for quite some time now, and the expected model range is the...
Phone Arena

Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone

If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
Phone Arena

Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Phone Arena

Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299

With OnePlus 11 leaks and rumors intensifying of late (and flagship "Pro" branding reportedly off the table just like in 2021), this feels like a pretty good time for the company to pull out all the stops and try to move as many current-gen (and previous-gen) high-end handsets as possible.
Phone Arena

Apple introduces majorly improved entry-level iPad with a bigger price tag

Apple today announced a new entry-level iPad with an overhauled design, improved specs, and a bigger price tag. The device was introduced alongside a couple of other products without much fanfare. Bigger display and a new design. The 2021 iPad has a 10.2 inches screen and the model that Apple...
Phone Arena

Samsung has begun work on a health tracking ring

Samsung has begun development of a new type of smart accessory: a ring. The news comes courtesy of ET News (translated), which is reporting that Samsung has started ordering parts and modules for the device. From the limited information available, it seems the ring would work similarly to other health...
Phone Arena

Microsoft's (slowly) aging Surface Pro 8 is more affordable than ever before

Whether you're intrigued by the all-new 5G options with an all-new non-Intel processor inside, the expanded chromatic palette, and the more or less typical performance upgrades of the Surface Pro 9 or you're disappointed that Microsoft didn't substantially change more aspects of this bad boy's predecessor, you might want to consider Best Buy's latest one-day-only deal on said predecessor.
Phone Arena

Budget Samsung Galaxy A04e with huge battery is official

The Galaxy A04e is Samsung’s latest budget phone. Official images of it have been spotted by SamMobile, over at Samsung’s media asset portal, where they were released rather quietly. The Galaxy A04e will come with Android 12 out of the box, a huge battery, and is looking to...
Phone Arena

Apple is inching closer to Samsung in gloomy global smartphone market

The global smartphone market has taken hit after hit in the last few years, shrinking under the early pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffering another big decline (at least on the supply side) as a direct result of chip shortages most major manufacturers struggled to overcome for the largest part of 2021, and heavily bleeding since the beginning of 2022 due to "gloomy" economic conditions.
Phone Arena

Some Pixel 7 series users can't install the latest Google Play system update

Even though the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have the latest October 5th Android security patch, they are still running a 90+ day old Google Play system update dated July 1, 2022. According to 9to5Google, the Security Hub on these handsets reminds users to "Update this device." At the same time, a yellow warning sign orders users to "Check for updates."
Phone Arena

Apple increases the price of the iPad mini abroad

Pricing is always a touchy subject when it comes to Apple products. The company is notorious for the aggressive (and sometimes borderline predatory) tactics it employs in order to maximize its profits. This is particularly obvious in the context of Apple’s entry-level, cheaper products (to the extent that any Apple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy