Pfizer's chief commercial officer says that although the company developed its Covid-19 vaccine with many remote employees, working in person is 'critical' to office culture
Nearly 2 years after the company helped to develop the Covid vaccine, Pfizer's Angela Hwang said it's time to get back to the office. Though many worked from home during the vaccine's development, Pfizer's culture was "banked" from years of in-person work, she said. Some companies have recently faced backlash...
CNBC
Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
techunwrapped.com
What Is a Demand Generation Funnel and How Does It Work?
As prospective customers progress through their sales journey, they follow a demand generation funnel. Each stage of this demand generation funnel aims to expose potential buyers to information and experiences to help them make informed decisions. Demand generation funnels are crucial to attracting the right prospects, converting leads, and generating...
Aviation International News
Aircraft Broker Guardian Jet Improves Vault Client Portal
Business aircraft broker Guardian Jet is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of its Vault 4.0 client portal. The online aviation asset management data platform, which was originally designed for the company’s employees, has undergone several upgrades since its launch a decade ago and has now become a vital educational resource for Guardian’s customers as well.
techunwrapped.com
3 Enterprise Solutions for Leadership to Consider for 2023
It’s no secret that the past few years have been tough for businesses across many industries. Supply chain disruptions have made it tough to stock shelves and keep production lines open. Labor shortages have meant that businesses have had to get creative to attract talent, while also adjusting operating hours or relying on existing team members to serve multiple roles. Throw in rising inflation and ongoing COVID-19 complications, and businesses have been forced to constantly innovate to keep up with the changes. And this trend is likely to continue into 2023.
How to Write a High-Performing Content Marketing Strategy
It is all about understanding what's working best to achieve the goals you established at the beginning of the process when optimizing a brand's content marketing strategy.
techunwrapped.com
94% of companies believe that AI will be essential in the next five years
Artificial intelligence has gone from being a pipe dream to a necessity for most companies. And it is that, according to the State of AI 5th edition report by Deloitte, 94% of business leaders believe that AI will be essential in their organizations in the next five years. Another thing, yes, is its implementation where there is still a lot of work to be done.
Simple Mills Reports Significant Post-Pandemic Growth, Doubling Retail Sales Since 2019
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Simple Mills, the company on a mission to advance the holistic health of the planet and its people through delicious, better-for-you foods, today announced it experienced its most momentous growth in company history from 2019 to 2022. Simple Mills more than doubled retail sales during this timeframe. The brand was originally founded to help make clean, nutrient-dense foods easy and accessible, but evolved its mission in 2021 to include planetary health as an equally critical component, making a promise that all future innovation will advance regenerative agriculture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005267/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
techunwrapped.com
3 ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying
Office programs, such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint, are part of the essential programs for any computer. However, contrary to what we may think, to use them it is necessary to buy a license from Microsoft, either through a one-time payment, or with a subscription. However, it is not always necessary to checkout, since there are times that, without knowing it, we have in our possession a key for this suite and it will allow us to use all Microsoft programs without having to checkout. These are the most common ways to have Microsoft 365 without paying.
BlueTriton Brands Names Kheri Holland Tillman as Chief Marketing Officer
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BlueTriton Brands (“BlueTriton”), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, announced that Kheri Holland Tillman, a veteran CPG sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005649/en/ Kheri Holland Tillman (Photo: Business Wire)
Tech, Collaboration Help CFOs Create Value
When aiming to create value through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), acquirers must select the best in breed among potential acquisitions and then honor both the talent and the technology they bring on board. If done wrong, M&A can destroy value. Done right, it can create a combined company that builds...
Narcity
7 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Skip The Morning Commute
If you are looking for a sweet gig that will let you work from your own bed and completely skip that dreadful morning commute, some of these jobs might just catch your eye. There are currently a ton of remote jobs in Vancouver hiring and these options will even pay you over $100,000 annual salary.
techunwrapped.com
Angelina Gentili, from Personio: “HR needs access to certain information for decision making”
A few days ago, we attended the event HUG on Personio Tour, which brought together HR directors from all over Spain, in Madrid. During the day we were listening to the main challenges facing the sector, as well as the innovations that technology brings and how they are solving obstacles in the day to day of these professionals.
Employee-Owned Company
and What Are the Benefits of This Business Model?. The worker-ownership model benefits companies and staff. Here's how it works and improves small businesses. Employee-owned companies experience higher profitability and growth. Workers are invested in the business and may have a vote on significant strategic decisions. But the advantages vary among broad-based worker ownership and stock options arrangements. Some structuring begins at startup, whereas others happen as part of an owner exit plan.
techunwrapped.com
The Technology of Warehouse Management: A Guide
In recent years, the accelerated development of digital technologies has enabled massive productivity gains in the workplace. From tools such as access-controlled lockers to technical principles such as automatic inventory management and automation, the modern warehouse has become a hotbed of enhanced technology. How does each of these elements come...
salestechstar.com
Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters New Zealand market
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
salestechstar.com
New Enterprise Communications Report Finds 90% of Business Leaders Prefer Phone Over Other Communication Tools
95% of business decision makers say voice is important for customer engagement and revenue generation. RingCentral, Inc., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, released results of a new enterprise communications report that surveyed business leaders and technology decision makers on their current and anticipated phone and technology use. The research revealed telephony is as relevant as ever for businesses of all sizes–and is a strategic driver of customer experience and top-line revenue.
Travel Weekly
Sample pricing helps Holidaysplease improve conversion rates
Holidaysplease has improved its conversion rates on enquiries driven by consumer marketing featuring sample pricing. The agency said the approach had lowered the number of overall enquiries generated by communications featuring prices but said customers who did respond were “serious about booking”. Speaking at the agency’s first conference...
Exclusive: Nordstrom CFO Anne Bramman explains why she decided to step down after guiding the company through the pandemic
Last week, Nordstrom CFO Anne Bramman was among the finance chiefs on a panel session that I moderated about the evolving role of CFOs. And this week, Bramman talks with me about her latest life update. After more than five years, she has decided to step down from her role...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
India Now Has The Third-Largest Web3 Talent
According to a new survey that was just released by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), an organization based in India that has more than 3,000 members, the study found that the nation now boasts 11% of the world’s Web 3.0 talent. Due to this statistic,...
