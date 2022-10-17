Read full article on original website
advancemonticellonian.com
Ferguson selected as Student Ambassador for UALR Donaghey College of STEM
Daniel Ferguson of Monticello, is part of a select group of UA Little Rock students who are serving as ambassadors for the Donaghey College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Student ambassadors are high-achieving student leaders who serve as mentors, tutors, and peer support for STEM majors at UA...
advancemonticellonian.com
Scholarship to aid student in quest to improve family forestland
College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Pryce Jones wants to see his family’s forestland become an asset once again and as winner of this year’s Arkansas Foresters for the Future Scholarship, he has a path toward achieving that goal. The scholarship provides $4,000 per semester for four...
advancemonticellonian.com
Ouachita Society of American Foresters awards scholarship to UAM Forestry student
College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Jake Knowles, a senior pursuing the forestry option of the Natural Resources Management degree, was presented a $600 check by Ouachita SAF representatives Dr. Michael Blazier and Dr. Robert Ficklin. “The Ouachita SAF consists of forestry professionals in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and a deserving student from Arkansas is selected to receive this scholarship every two years. In addition to having an excellent academic record, recipients are selected based on their involvement and leadership in student activities. Jake not only has a solid academic record, but he also is the president of the student chapter of SAF and the Forestry Club at UAM. He also has gained professional experience working for Green Bay Packaging in the Pinecrest Lumber Mill Division for a year and a half”, said Ficklin.
advancemonticellonian.com
Full crowd at UAM for political debates
The Political Science and History Department at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, held a Town Hall meeting Tuesday night in the Agriculture building featuring candidates for Monticello Mayor and Drew County Sheriff. Dr. Kyle Day opened the forum by introducing the college students that were present and the non-profit...
advancemonticellonian.com
UAM's Ficklin Brings Home Top Forestry Award
University of Arkansas at Monticello forestry professor, Dr. Robert Ficklin, has received one of the highest honors in the forestry profession. On September 30, Ficklin received the Society of American Foresters (SAF) Fellows Award. Ficklin has been a member of SAF since 1991. He joined the faculty at the UAM School of Forestry in January 2002, and he worked his way through the ranks, now a Professor and Associate Dean of Academics at the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.
advancemonticellonian.com
Union Bank Saline River Shootout this Friday
Friday, Oct. 21, at Hyatt Field in Monticello, the annual Union Bank Saline River Shootout between the Warren Lumberjacks and the Monticello Billies will take place. This football game is one of the longest running in the state and the game will be celebrated with the state’s largest known rivalry trophy, which will be displayed at the winning school for the duration of the year. Union Bank invites everyone to join the fun beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night. The Monticello Billies are 4-3 and the Warren Lumberjacks are 6-1 for the season.
KATV
UAPB says farewell to its beloved former Chancellor L. A. Davis Jr.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Faculty, staff, alumni and many distinguished friends of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff are mourning the loss of a beloved leader and friend, former Chancellor Dr. Emeritus Lawrence A. Davis, Jr.; who served as the university's chancellor for 21 years. Under Davis' tutelage,...
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
advancemonticellonian.com
Ouachita Baptist hands Weevils fourth loss of the season 41-7
The University of Arkansas at Monticello Boll Weevils have now lost three consecutive contests after beginning the season 3-1. The lastest loss came on the road on Saturday, October 15, as the Weevils travelled to Arkadelphia to face the #4 nationally ranked Ouachita Baptist Tigers. UAM would win the opening...
kiiky.com
Pine Bluff Truck Driving School Reviews: Admissions, Cost, Length
If you want to start a distinguished career driving freight liners, you’ve come to the right place. Pine Bluff Truck Driving School, one of the best trucking schools in Arkansas, is committed to the success of its students. This article provides a comprehensive overview of Pine Bluff Truck Driving...
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 20, 2022, El […]
KATV
Super 1 Foods location in Pine Bluff to close due to 'serious staffing issues'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday that one of their Pine Bluff locations of Super 1 Foods would be closing at the beginning of November due to "serious staffing issues and the building's lease expiring." BGC, which operates more than 200 stores across four states, said...
advancemonticellonian.com
Fall Market
Market in the Park held an annual gathering last Saturday in the mini park by the Drew County Court House. Vendors were set up across the grass with baked goods, crafts, jewelry and other food items for sale.
advancemonticellonian.com
Barton Junior Bears defeat Junior Pirates with late touchdown
The Drew Central Junior Pirates played one of their best games of the season on Thursday, October 13, hosting the Barton Junior Bears at Mike Pennington Stadium. Barton would receive the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss to begin the contest. Barton would score on their opening drive to...
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for October 12-17, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Kim Herring / 421 So. Myrtle, Warren, AR / DOB 7-15-64 / warrant on 10-14-22 Shawn K. Forrest / 404 So. Wise, Warren,...
Police locate missing 2-year-old boy in Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: A volunteer with the local Highway 15 Fire Department confirmed that the child was located around 11 p.m. The volunteer added that in addition to their team, help was provided by Woodlawn Country, Village State Troopers Troop F, Cleveland County Sheriff's Department, Lincoln County Sheriff's Department, and volunteers from the public.
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
