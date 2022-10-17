College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources. Jake Knowles, a senior pursuing the forestry option of the Natural Resources Management degree, was presented a $600 check by Ouachita SAF representatives Dr. Michael Blazier and Dr. Robert Ficklin. “The Ouachita SAF consists of forestry professionals in Arkansas and Oklahoma, and a deserving student from Arkansas is selected to receive this scholarship every two years. In addition to having an excellent academic record, recipients are selected based on their involvement and leadership in student activities. Jake not only has a solid academic record, but he also is the president of the student chapter of SAF and the Forestry Club at UAM. He also has gained professional experience working for Green Bay Packaging in the Pinecrest Lumber Mill Division for a year and a half”, said Ficklin.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO