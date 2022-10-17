ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

dallasexpress.com

Abbott Nutrition Announces Another Baby Formula Recall

Abbott Nutrition is recalling certain lots of its ready-to-feed liquid baby formula products, including several under its Similac brand, due to faulty bottle caps that may cause spoilage, the company said Friday. The impacted products are: Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special...
thefreshtoast.com

Kratom Vs. Cannabis: What You Should Know

Even though kratom and cannabis come from natural plants, both have a long history of prohibition primarily driven by misinformation. Kratom and cannabis are two substances that have been used for centuries by indigenous cultures as herbal allies. Although they both come from plants, there are many differences between these two products.
PYMNTS

Walmart Joins Best Buy in Offering OTC Hearing Aids

Walmart will begin selling over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, taking advantage of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration ruling allowing the sale of the devices. “A person’s ‘whole health’ is a combination of many factors, including hearing, that influence physical and mental well-being,” said Walmart Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Wigneswaran in a Monday (Oct. 17) news release. “Offering easy access to OTC hearing aids — something that seems quite small — is a solution that can improve our customer’s health outcomes and their ability to live better and healthier.”
KTVZ

Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula facility as shortage continues

Abbott Nutrition plans to build a $500 million nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, Chairman and CEO Robert Ford said Wednesday. The announcement comes as the US formula shortage continues and experts have called for more domestic production and diversity among suppliers. “We’re moving forward with plans for...
foodsafetynews.com

FDA tracing falafels linked to E. coli outbreak; other investigations ongoing

The FDA has begun traceback and sample collection in an outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 linked to frozen falafel sold at Aldi stores in 36 states. At least 20 people had been confirmed sick as of Oct. 7, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Sick people have been confirmed in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. The most recent illness onset was Sept. 13.
News Channel Nebraska

Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change

Walmart announced Monday that its customers can for the first time buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription and medical exam by a doctor. The move comes shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August pertaining to hearing aids. Instead of getting a...
getnews.info

Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Analysis of Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, and Key Companies Working in the market

DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hepatic Cirrhosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatic Cirrhosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. DelveInsight’s “Hepatic Cirrhosis Market...
News-Medical.net

Adult incontinence products are a far bigger waste problem than baby nappies, study finds

Joint research has found adult incontinence products are a far bigger waste problem than baby nappies, and with an aging population, the situation will get worse in the next decade. A study involving The University of Queensland and Southern Cross University has found waste from adult incontinence products will outnumber...

