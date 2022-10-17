ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WPBF News 25

House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL

The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village's different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Major Glades Road Closure Set For This Week In West Boca Raton

TOUGH GOING! MORE THAN 186 ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN PALM BEACH COUNTY. GET READY FOR DELAYS. READ THE ENTIRE LIST… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major road closure is set for later this week in West Boca Raton. The closure […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
AVENTURA, FL
miamirealtors.com

Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month

MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in...
LAKE WORTH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections

Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Another plane crash in Broward, killing two people

Two people killed after a plane crash in Broward disturbs a whole neighborhood. Here's more information about the plane crash in Broward. On October 17, Henry Flores received a call from his worried wife and rushed home after she claimed she heard a loud crash. Henry's wife was in the master bedroom with their 2-year-old son when she heard the sound.Initially, she thought it was a transformer, but it was a plane crash in the Broward that was taking place.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

