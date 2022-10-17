Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
House party turns into stabbing in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's headlines and weather. A 19-year-old is charged with Aggravated Battery with a weapon after stabbing a victim Saturday night. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to a house party at 6669 Royal Palm Beach...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL
The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village's different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
Palm Beach County officials investigate iguana shooting
Residents of Loggers' Run in west Boca Raton are voicing concerns about the recent handling of an iguana in their neighborhood.
Major Glades Road Closure Set For This Week In West Boca Raton
TOUGH GOING! MORE THAN 186 ROAD CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN PALM BEACH COUNTY. GET READY FOR DELAYS. READ THE ENTIRE LIST… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A major road closure is set for later this week in West Boca Raton. The closure […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
Florida General Election Endorsements from The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board
The Palm Beach Post Editorial Board has interviewed candidates, studied the issues and followed political developments for months leading up to the November elections. As part of that process, we've written endorsement editorials to help you sort the political claptrap from the facts and to present the issues in context.
cbs12.com
Hit-and-run in Palm Beach County, pedestrian dead
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A pedestrian died Sunday morning following a hit-and-run crash. At 4:38 a.m. an unknown vehicle was driving southbound on S. Military Trail. At the same time, a pedestrian was crossing S. Military Trail. The two collided causing the pedestrian to fall to the...
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Remains of missing Florida man who dropped daughter off at college last year found
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Skeletal remains found in Florida’s capital city have been identified as a man who was last seen more than a year ago after he dropped his daughter off at college, authorities said. The remains of Jason Winoker, 52, of Land O’ Lakes, were found in...
Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian died early Sunday morning after a hit-and-run crash near West Palm Beach.
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura; Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found suffering from gunshot wounds in Aventura, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to the area of Northeast 192nd Street & Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday evening.
miamirealtors.com
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
WPBF News 25
Pilot expected to survive after hard landing in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Click the video player above for a look at your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. A pilot is expected to survive after executing a hard plane landing Sunday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirms a single-engine Piper PA32 made a forced landing in...
'Violent, savage' man tied to killings in West Palm Beach, Georgia, police say
Police said Friday a "savage" man at the center of a violent crime spree in West Palm Beach earlier this month is also the suspect in a homicide and home invasion in Georgia.
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
West Palm Beach woman says mistaken arrest could impact her future
A West Palm Beach woman lost work and spent two nights in jail for a crime prosecutors said she didn’t commit.
Cuban national lands Russian plane at Florida airport
A Cuban national has been taken in for questioning after landing a Russian plane in a South Florida airport.
Small plane makes hard landing in John Prince Park
The pilot of a small plane was taken to a hospital after making a hard landing Sunday afternoon in John Prince Park near Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaican arrested after illegally voting in Florida elections
Alford Nelson, a 57-year-old Jamaican was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly voting as an unqualified elector in Broward County, Florida earlier this year by using a counterfeit birth certificate. Nelson voted twice in Broward County using the name Alfred Samuels. He was released from jail without having to post bail...
calleochonews.com
Another plane crash in Broward, killing two people
Two people killed after a plane crash in Broward disturbs a whole neighborhood. Here's more information about the plane crash in Broward. On October 17, Henry Flores received a call from his worried wife and rushed home after she claimed she heard a loud crash. Henry's wife was in the master bedroom with their 2-year-old son when she heard the sound.Initially, she thought it was a transformer, but it was a plane crash in the Broward that was taking place.
Comments / 0