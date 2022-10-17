Read full article on original website
Jackay Nelson
3d ago
all of this ye! stuff is out of MY league look money is saying to theses ppl. with all that money they needs something todo with it... well I no !! give help to 🌎 world hunger..shelter we can afford at any money level so we can by something keeping families ❤️ ❤️ 🙏🏽 and ppl. out the cold and the rain hey! calling all rich ppl. now that's the greatest love ❤️ ever you can do for the ppl.AMEN AND your self in the isite of God! ALMIGHTY AMEN 🙏🏽 I'm just saying help is always 🙏🏽 💯 needed
Reply
2
Related
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
Kanye West told Kim Kardashian that he would have rather gone to 'jail' than wear the orange jumpsuit she sported in Milan
Kim Kardashian said that Kanye West told her he'd rather go to "jail" than wear one of her outfits. He commented on an orange jumpsuit that she wore in Milan in February. Kardashian said that she and West "laugh" about their preferences together.
Donald Trump Jr suggests George Floyd family money grabbing by suing Kanye West
Donald Trump Jr has suggested that the family of George Floyd is attempting to sue rapper Kanye West for financial gain after he claimed that Mr Floyd’s death was caused by fentanyl. Mr Trump Jr posted screenshots from three articles on Wednesday. A headline from CNN dated June 2020...
thesource.com
Kanye West Says ‘Fake Children’ Actors Are Placed in His Home to Sexualize His Children in Leaked Interview Footage
During his trip to Tucker Carlson, Kanye West said a lot that drew criticism. In a recent development, there was a ton of the interview cut from the final presentation. According to Vice’s Motherboard, Ye made claims of “fake children” being placed in his home. Carlson’s platform also cut where Ye spoke about being vaccinated.
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
toofab.com
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?
A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
Lizzo Seems To Addresses Kanye West’s Commentary On Her Weight: ‘I’m Minding My Fat Black Beautiful Business’
Lizzo is tired of unprovoked celebrities keeping her name in their mouths. The “Truth Hurts” performer opened up about her feeling on being the center of some controversial attention during a stop on her ongoing Special tour. During her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct. 7, the singer...
BET
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
NME
Family of Ahmaud Arbery says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimize extremist behavior”
The family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – say Kanye West promoting the phrase “White Lives Matter” and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week has helped to “legitimize extremist behavior”.
thebrag.com
Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail
Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
thesource.com
Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú
Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Jamie Lee Curtis Powerfully Responds To Kanye West's 'Abhorrent' Antisemitic Tweet
Curtis became emotional discussing West's recent tweet after telling the rapper that his “words hurt and incite violence.”
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'
Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
