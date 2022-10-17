A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...

2 DAYS AGO