ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 5

Jackay Nelson
3d ago

all of this ye! stuff is out of MY league look money is saying to theses ppl. with all that money they needs something todo with it... well I no !! give help to 🌎 world hunger..shelter we can afford at any money level so we can by something keeping families ❤️ ❤️ 🙏🏽 and ppl. out the cold and the rain hey! calling all rich ppl. now that's the greatest love ❤️ ever you can do for the ppl.AMEN AND your self in the isite of God! ALMIGHTY AMEN 🙏🏽 I'm just saying help is always 🙏🏽 💯 needed

Reply
2
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
The Independent

Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?

A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
BET

Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account

Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail

Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Business Insider

'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

Donald Trump once said New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman was like his "psychiatrist." Haberman said that while Trump treats many people like his psychiatrists, "almost no one really knows him." Haberman covered Trump's presidency extensively and interviewed him for her forthcoming book. Former President Donald Trump said reporter Maggie...
CBS News

CBS News

564K+
Followers
69K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy