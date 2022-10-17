Read full article on original website
Idaho Cold Cases: SkulI Positively Identified Through Forensic Genealogy 36 Years After Being Discovered
POCATELLO - A skull of an unknown victim found in Oneida County in October 1986 has now been positively identified 36 years later thanks to forensic genealogy. In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim, 400-500 yds away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. 12-year-old Tina Anderson and 15-year-old Patricia Campbell were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
US Marshals searching for armed and dangerous local fugitive
U.S. Marshals are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous local fugitive. Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, is wanted for a federal probation violation for using drugs, the Marshals reported. Vallely is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with tattoos on his neck and right forearm. ...
Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12
A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
eastidahonews.com
Abduction suspect is armed and still on the loose, police say in new update
The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department. Upon receiving further information, it is believed the possible abduction occurred in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Further information obtained leads us to believe the person of interest is a slender male, unknown race, wearing...
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Idaho Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty in Case Involving Meth Hidden with Sriracha Sauce
An Idaho man was recently sentenced to prison on drug trafficking charges after hiding methamphetamine in condiment bottles – including sriracha and mustard. Derek Bryan Lee Gandall, 41, was sentenced to spend 5-10 years in state prison last Wednesday by Seventh District Judge Bruce L. Pickett after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking.
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Two men arrested, third suspect wanted in connection to alleged gang-related attack at house party
POCATELLO — Two local men were recently arrested and a third man is wanted in connection to an alleged gang-related attack of a local man at a house party Jamaal Kent Bell, 19, and Eli Flores, 18, both of Pocatello, have each been charged with one count of felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm following a recent Pocatello police investigation of the Oct. 7 incident. Both Flores and...
Vehicle found submerged in water
Jefferson County emergency responders are still trying to locate the owner of the vehicle and determine they are safe and accounted for. The post Vehicle found submerged in water appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Dylan Rounds’ parents share new details about their missing son’s boots, phone, pistol and more
IDAHO FALLS — The parents of a missing man from eastern Idaho are releasing new details about their son’s disappearance and what they’ve learned since he vanished in May. Dylan Rounds, who turned 20 on Aug. 1, was farming in the desert town of Lucin, Utah. His...
Local man charged with marijuana possession, domestic battery and malicious injury to property following disturbance
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Rebel Rd. in Ammon yesterday afternoon to a report of a disturbance between a man and woman. Dispatch received the call around 4:30pm advising that an intoxicated male had left the residence after damaging property and pushing the reporting party against a wall. A Deputy arrived and was advised 21 year old Chays R. Henrie of Ammon had damaged the house, property, and a vehicle before leaving. During the disturbance and in recent instances, Henrie was...
One rushed to hospital via ambulance after two-vehicle wreck at busy Chubbuck intersection
CHUBBUCK — One person was rushed to the hospital via ambulance following a two-vehicle crash at a busy Chubbuck intersection. The collision between a Pontiac sedan and Chevy compact SUV occurred around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowstone Avenue and Pole Line Road near Pine Ridge Mall. A female occupant of one of the vehicles was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
