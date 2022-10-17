Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise

Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/19 – Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted, Jackson County Animal Shelter DOG Adoption Event, Candidates For Oregon Governor Meet Tonight For The Last Televised Debate
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Boil Water Advisory Lifted After Main Water Break. The boil water advisory issued by city officials yesterday has been lifted after...
opb.org
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
Squirrel blamed for power outage affecting nearly 2,000 in Oregon
A power outage that affected 1,953 customers in Oregon was blamed on a single culprit: a squirrel.
Containment lines hold as firefighters make progress on Nakia Creek Fire
Containment lines are holding as firefighters make progress on the Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state.
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: What the three candidates say they would do to help state’s economy
The governor of Oregon doesn’t have much control over the larger economic forces that determine whether the state’s economy is going to boom – or bust. “Mahonia Hall doesn’t set monetary policy,” said Betsy Johnson, one of the candidates who could move into the governor’s official residence after November’s election.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
The Best Scenic Drives for Fall Colors in Oregon
When it comes to beautiful fall foliage, you don’t want to miss the brilliant colors throughout the state of Oregon. There is no denying the natural beauty throughout Oregon. The fall is one of the most breathtaking times to explore the state. As summer fades into fall, deciduous trees begin shedding their leaves and the landscape goes from green to shades of yellow, orange and red.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY: Fire Update 10/17/22
Friday night, October 14th, Astoria District and partners had a fire in the Fishhawk Lake Area on Clatsop State Forest. The fire burned the slash on a south slope and currently is in mop-up at about 120 acres. Today ODF Team 2 is assigned to the Nakia Fire near Camas...
thatoregonlife.com
Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall
From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
KDRV
ODOT expects wintry driving conditions in parts of Oregon this weekend
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's transportation department is getting ready for a snowy weekend in parts of the state. It wants drivers to be ready, too. Today Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says drivers going to the state's high elevation areas and through Cascade mountain passes in central and southwest Oregon this weekend should be ready for winter weather.
Arid fall spells drought for NW Oregon; La Niña could bring relief
Last week, large swaths of Multnomah, Columbia Clatsop and Tillamook Counties were upgraded from “abnormally dry” conditions to “moderate drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo)
Oregon State Police seize nearly 9,000 pounds of processed marijuana in traffic stop- Jackson County (Photo) – 10/17/22. On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
Fact-checking an attack ad's claims against candidate for Oregon's newest House district
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday night, KGW fact-checked an ad attacking Republican Mike Erickson, who is running against Democrat Andrea Salinas for the U.S. House seat in Oregon's newly created 6th Congressional District. The race has gotten heated, with Erickson suing his opponent for that particular ad, which accused him of being charged with felony drug possession.
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that the complainant, former Rep. Diego Hernandez, tried to kill himself recently. “He called me,” former Rep. Brian Clem said haltingly as he tried to compose himself. “I went to his home. This is about a month ago. He had a broken belt. Luckily, the belt broke or he wouldn’t be here.” The drama comes as Kotek, a Portland progressive who was the longest-serving speaker of the House in Oregon history, is in a tight race for governor against Republican nominee Christine Drazan. The race is tighter this year in this blue state because unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, a former veteran Democratic lawmaker, is also on the ballot.
Chronicle
Oregon Woman Spends 183 Days in Custody After Skipping $2.50 Fare
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive is using only the woman’s initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment. The sixth time the 38-year-old homeless woman skipped her TriMet fare, a police...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
City Observatory
ODOT’s safety lie is back, bigger than ever
Oregon DOT is using phony claims about safety to sell a $1.45 billion freeway widening project. People are regularly being killed on ODOT roadways and the agency claims that it lacks the resources to fix these problems. Meanwhile, it proposes to spend billions of dollars widening freeways where virtually no...
KTVZ
U.S. Fish and Wildlife will consider listing rare Oregon wildflower under Endangered Species Act
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that they would consider protecting the tall western penstemon under the Endangered Species Act. The agency now has 12 months to decide whether to protect the imperiled Pacific Northwest flower. The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the...
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
WWEEK
Oregon Ranks Worst in Nation for Prevalence of Mental Illness
For the past nine years, a Virginia nonprofit has used nationwide survey data to measure the prevalence of mental illness and access to care in every state. And for the past nine years, Oregon has done abysmally. It has ranked in the bottom three most of those years. In what...
