FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Astoria Post
Battle Over Innovation QNS Goes to City Hall
The Innovation QNS development took center stage in City Hall Wednesday, with elected officials, business leaders and residents weighing in on the massive proposal during a public hearing held by the Committee on Zoning and Franchises. Most of the arguments for and against the 2,800-unit mixed-use proposal—which would take up...
Astoria Post
New Chinese Hot Pot Restaurant Opens in Long Island City
A new Chinese restaurant that specializes in hot pots has opened in Long Island City. Da Long Yi, a global franchise that is known for its signature Chinese hot pots, opened Oct. 9 on the ground floor of 42-22 Crescent St. – a new 9-story mixed-use building near Queens Plaza South.
Astoria Post
WATCH: Protesters Disrupt AOC’s Community Forum in Astoria Wednesday
A community forum hosted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Astoria last night was disrupted by a group of angry protesters. The event, which was held at The Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens on 30th Road, saw a group of around 10 demonstrators heckle the progressive Congresswoman inside the packed auditorium.
Astoria Post
Sunnyside Community Services Unveils New Facility in Long Island City
Sunnyside Community Services, a community-based non-profit serving New Yorkers of all age groups, cut the ribbon on its new Long Island City facility Monday. The non-profit, which serves 16,000 people from pre-K to seniors each year, has taken a 7,700 square foot space on the second floor of a TF Cornerstone building—located on the Long Island City waterfront at 52-41 Center Blvd.
Astoria Post
Workers at Astoria Dry Cleaners Swindled out of $90,000 in Unpaid Wages: AG
The owners of a commercial dry cleaners in Astoria have been busted for swindling their workers out of $90,000 in unpaid wages. Fat-Lun Kong and Cheng Teh Tang, who co-own Enterprise Cleaner on 42nd Street in Ditmars, failed to pay their employees minimum wage, proper overtime and adequate paid sick leave over a six-year period, the New York Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.
