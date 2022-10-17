ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
NME

Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted

The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
TheDailyBeast

Is Ye, Formerly Known as Kanye West, Actually Bailing Out the Ghost Town That Is Parler?

The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, faces an uphill battle to revive the “ghost town” that is the conservative MAGA site Parler, say hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill in this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.Ye is buying the social media platform after being kicked off Instagram and Twitter for an antisemitic post, Parler’s parent company announced Monday.“If you wanted to buy a right-wing social media platform, this is not even the one that you would want to get,” Sommer says, reflecting on “how much Parler is irrelevant even within the mostly irrelevant world...
Vibe

‘The Shop’ Will Not Air Kanye West Episode Due To Anti-Semitic Remarks

The latest episode of The Shop featuring Kanye West will not air. Andscape reports that the LeBron James and Maverick Carter-produced show has chosen to cancel the forthcoming episode due to Ye’s anti-Semitic comments, which also resulted in his Twitter account becoming restricted. “Yesterday we taped an episode of...
The Independent

Voices: George Floyd’s family is right to hold Kanye West to account for his hateful comments

When it comes to Kanye West and his ongoing ill-advised media tour, I’ve tried my best to ignore him, his asininity, and his antisemitism for the sake of not amplifying the harmful things he says. Unfortunately, much like former President Trump, whom he once referred to as a “brother” that he shares “dragon energy” with, some comments are too vile and inflammatory to be ignored or go unanswered. During an interview on the Drink Champs podcast that aired last week, Kanye, or Ye as he’s now legally known, made the infuriating false claim that George Floyd died from a drug...
ILLINOIS STATE
Carolyn Light

Opinion: Kanye West Can Still Be Held Accountable

Bipolar Disorder is an explanation for erratic behavior; it's not an excuse. Kanye West is at it again. This month alone, the infamous rapper has been photographed wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt (a slogan widely attributed to white supremacist groups), claimed that George Floyd died of fentanyl poisoning (medical experts have testified he died of asphyxiation when Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck), and had both his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended over anti-semitic rhetoric.
TheStreet

Kanye Takes a Cue From Elon Musk and Donald Trump

On the heels of scandals regarding comments about Black Lives Matter and Jews, Kanye West is planning put capital behind what he says is the right of conservatives to freely express themselves. And in so doing, the rapper, record producer and fashion designer pits himself against Elon Musk and Donald...
iHeartRadio

Kanye West Denounces Antisemitism Claims: 'I Don't Believe In That Term'

Ye defended his anti-Semitic comments in another off-the-rails conversation. During an interview NewsNation aired on Monday night, October 17, the artist formerly known as Kanye West told Chris Cuomo that he denounces allegations of antisemitism. The Yeezy founder, who was booted from Twitter and Instagram for his bigoted posts, said that he doesn't believe in the term "antisemitism." Despite writing comments like “when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," Ye claimed he identifies as a Jew so he can't be anti-Semitic. In fact, he even said that allegations of him being offensive to Jewish people is "not factual."
The Hill

Biden recommits to close US-UK cooperation in response to Truss resignation

President Biden on Thursday reiterated his commitment to close cooperation between the United States and United Kingdom in response to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. “The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change,” he said...

