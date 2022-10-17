Read full article on original website
Is T'Frere's Bed & Breakfast on Verot School Road in Lafayette Haunted?
Amelie Comeaux is where the ghost tales of this historical property all begin.
After a Brief Run, Lucky's Fire & Smoke Restaurant in Lafayette Has Closed
It appears another business has closed in Acadiana as multiple people online are saying that Lucky's Fire & Smoke restaurant has shuttered.
‘How could you?’ Indoor playground owner questions why someone would steal from a business that helps young people
Lafayette Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a children's play arena
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
Boo Bayou Fall Festival at Vermilionville
The Boo Bayou Fall Festival is this Saturday, October 22nd, at Vermilionville. There will be plenty of fun & activities for the kids. The event will feature balloon animals, trick or treat, face painting, a coloring station, photo opportunities, and Spooktacular food! The hours are 10 am – 3pm. Admission is just $5.00. Kids under 2 are free.
Girard Park and Fabacher Fields stocked with catfish Oct. 20
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ponds at Girard Park and Fabacher Field at Southside Regional Park will be filled with catfish on Oct. 20. This is being done as a part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ ‘Get Out and Fish!’ program. Girard Park is...
If you love boudin & bacon, this one’s for you
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.
Lafayette Resident Needs Help Finding Dog
A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog. Robert Green lives at `1211 11th street near Simcoe Street. He said the neighbors call him, “the Gorilla Man” because of a gorilla statue that sits in his front yard. He is calling on his neighbors and the community to help find his dog.
Wellness Expo 2022
A Wellness Expo 2022 is coming. It’s this Saturday, October 22nd. There will be more than 27 exhibitors, live demonstrations, food, live music, comedy and pampering. Demonstrations will include spin cycling, camp style fitness, jiggaerobics, and more at the Scott Event Center, 110 Lions Club Road. Hours are 11...
Food truck burns after burner left on
There were no injuries but the food truck was heavily damaged, fire officials say. The fire happened on North University.
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
Just how low is the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge? These photos put it in perspective.
The Mississippi River is at its lowest level in the past 10 years, revealing long sunken boats and causing problems for shipping companies. As of last week, the river in Baton Rouge was at just 5.5 feet above gauge zero, the river's lowest stage in 10 years. But what does that really look like?
Lafayette Bar Owner Accused of Taking Cut of Employee's Tips
Former employee Christian Colson at The Wurst Biergarten in downtown Lafayette has filed a formal complaint against the owner for allegedly demanding tips earned by employees.
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
Police respond to major crash on Camellia Boulevard; at least one fatality confirmed
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard regarding a major traffic crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. There is one confirmed fatality at this time. Vehicles traveling south on Johnston Street cannot turn left onto Camellia Blvd due...
Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash
Evangeline Parish – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Rita Vidrine of St. Landry. The preliminary investigation revealed...
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"
Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
