Broussard, LA

999ktdy.com

These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time

As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
CROWLEY, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Boo Bayou Fall Festival at Vermilionville

The Boo Bayou Fall Festival is this Saturday, October 22nd, at Vermilionville. There will be plenty of fun & activities for the kids. The event will feature balloon animals, trick or treat, face painting, a coloring station, photo opportunities, and Spooktacular food! The hours are 10 am – 3pm. Admission is just $5.00. Kids under 2 are free.
KLFY.com

Girard Park and Fabacher Fields stocked with catfish Oct. 20

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ponds at Girard Park and Fabacher Field at Southside Regional Park will be filled with catfish on Oct. 20. This is being done as a part of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ ‘Get Out and Fish!’ program. Girard Park is...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

If you love boudin & bacon, this one’s for you

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The 15th Annual Boudin Cook-off & Acadiana Bacon Fest is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Parc International from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is free for games, live music, and ice cream sandwiches. Upon entry, you can purchase tickets to same food from various vendors from all over Louisiana and Texas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Lafayette Resident Needs Help Finding Dog

A Lafayette resident is asking for the public’s help in finding his dog. Robert Green lives at `1211 11th street near Simcoe Street. He said the neighbors call him, “the Gorilla Man” because of a gorilla statue that sits in his front yard. He is calling on his neighbors and the community to help find his dog.
LAFAYETTE, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Wellness Expo 2022

A Wellness Expo 2022 is coming. It’s this Saturday, October 22nd. There will be more than 27 exhibitors, live demonstrations, food, live music, comedy and pampering. Demonstrations will include spin cycling, camp style fitness, jiggaerobics, and more at the Scott Event Center, 110 Lions Club Road. Hours are 11...
theadvocate.com

Police respond to major crash on Camellia Boulevard; at least one fatality confirmed

Lafayette Police are currently on the scene in the 100 block of Camellia Boulevard regarding a major traffic crash involving a motorcycle. The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. There is one confirmed fatality at this time. Vehicles traveling south on Johnston Street cannot turn left onto Camellia Blvd due...
evangelinetoday.com

Unrestrained Driver Killed in Evangeline Parish Crash

Evangeline Parish – Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on October 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old Rita Vidrine of St. Landry. The preliminary investigation revealed...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Ellen Eastwood

This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"

Whatever your version of scary is, it's there.Edilson Borges on Unsplash. Louisiana is no stranger to spirits, voodoo, and supernatural creatures, but people may associate that more with New Orleans than Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, the capital city also has its share of hauntings, including sightings of Confederate soldiers from the Battle of Baton Rouge on Lee Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA

