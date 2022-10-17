Read full article on original website
datafloq.com
Deliveroo to quit Dutch market on Nov. 30, riders to get compensation
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Deliveroo, the meals ordering and delivery company, said it would halt operations in the Netherlands as of Nov. 30 with its riders in the country receiving a compensation package. “After consulting with employees and riders, Deliveroo has established that reaching and keeping a top market position in the...
BBC
Meta ordered to sell Giphy by UK's competition watchdog CMA
The UK's competition watchdog has reissued an order to Meta to sell animated images platform Giphy. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said this ruling was final, after going back and forth with the tech giant since its decision was first announced last year. The CMA found that the takeover...
Biden recommits to close US-UK cooperation in response to Truss resignation
President Biden on Thursday reiterated his commitment to close cooperation between the United States and United Kingdom in response to the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. “The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change,” he said...
ffnews.com
Fintech Yokoy Proceeds with International Expansion Strategy, Entering Spain
The Swiss company Yokoy continues its growth plan and announces its expansion to Spain, with a local team and office in Madrid to support regional operations. Hereby, the fintech company underlines the great potential for hyperautomation of spend management in the Spanish market and brings its unique end-to-end solution to the southern European region. This follows the opening of the European hub in Amsterdam and the successful closing of the $80M Series B funding round. Yokoy’s platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and learns on the go. This allows it to significantly reduce human intervention, potential manual errors, and finance team costs.
Motley Fool
FlyExclusive to go Public in $600 Million Merger
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Advertising regulator signals crackdown on ‘hot air’ environmental claims
The advertising regulator is to crack down on “hot air” environmental claims amid consumer confusion around terms such as “carbon neutral” and “net zero”.The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the public remained wary of “green washing” by companies and signalled it would consider increased enforcement action to ensure consumers are not misled by brands attempting to boost their environmental credentials.A study by the ASA found broad consumer engagement on environmental issues which influenced their understanding of related advertising claims.However it found that consumers have a low overall understanding of environmental claims used by advertisers, and can tend to cynicism around...
datafloq.com
Meta accepts UK order to sell Giphy after antitrust battle
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s competition regulator ordered Facebook-owner Meta to sell animated-images platform Giphy on Tuesday after its view that the acquisition reduced innovation in the advertising market was upheld by a tribunal in the summer. Meta said it would accept the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) order to unwind...
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
The $400 million purchase hurts competition, officials say.
dailycoin.com
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
US News and World Report
German Online Bank N26 to Launch Crypto Trading in Austria
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German online bank N26 said on Thursday it would begin allowing some customers in Austria to trade cryptocurrencies, in its first foray into the asset class. N26 said it would expand the service to clients elsewhere in the coming months and eventually facilitate the trade of almost...
Singapore's Love, Bonito brand owner to open first U.S. store in 2023, eyes IPO
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Singapore's Lovebonito Holdings, owner of the Love, Bonito female fashion brand and backed by investors including Chinese buyout firm Primavera Capital Group, is targeting opening its first U.S. physical store next year, its top executive said.
EU Competition Officials Say Regulatory Tools Can Be Used in Metaverse
Will metaverse markets be ones in which consumers and businesses can participate freely or ones in which dominant platforms and companies can control access and activities?. That’s likely to be a challenge for regulators, as the metaverse may be the next frontier for not only the companies that are building it, but also for organizations that enforce competition laws, according to two members of the Directorate-General for Competition (DG COMP) at the European Commission.
Shein Wants to ‘Ignite a Cultural Movement of Circularity’ With Launch Into Resale
Shein is the latest retailer to get into the resale game. The fast-fashion e-commerce company announced on Monday that it has launched Shein Exchange, a new online peer-to-peer resale destination to buy and sell previously owned Shein products. According to Shein, the new destination was created in partnership with resale technology platform Treet and is now available to all U.S. customers with plans to expand to other global markets next year. Shein added that the pilot version of its new platform is part of the company’s larger commitment to address the ongoing issues of textile waste and build a future of fashion that...
crypto-economy.com
Bitpanda Helps N26 Mobile Bank Launch Cryptocurrency Trading Service
The N26 Crypto application is a new service from the Austrian mobile bank N26 that is already available for Austrians and intends to expand into other key markets in the near future. A new feature in the N26 app will make it possible for customers in Austria to be the...
ffnews.com
Illimity & Nexi Partner to Support Italian SMEs
Nexi, the European PayTech, and illimity, a high-tech Banking Group, announce a new partnership to support Italian SMEs. b-ilty, illimity’s digital store of financial and credit services aimed at small and medium-size enterprises, expands its offering with Nexi’s digital collection solutions. As of today, Italian SMEs will be...
Allies blast Scholz over Chinese investment in German port
Lawmakers from two junior governing parties have slammed plans for Chinese shipping giant Cosco to take a major stake in the operator of Germany's biggest container terminal
technode.global
BEYOND Expo | Blockchain gaming company Animoca says Web3 space can overturn tech giants’ dominance
Editor’s note: A version of this article was first published on technode.com. Founded in 2014, crypto gaming developer and investor Animoca Brands has become one of the leading companies in the metaverse in the last two years, with the company’s portfolio growing to almost 400 investments in Web3-related projects, including Dapper Labs, Decentraland, and Axie Infinity.
US News and World Report
Corporate Climate Disclosures Jump Again in 2022 - CDP Data
LONDON (Reuters) - Companies worth half of total global market capitalistion are now disclosing environmental data after a 42% year-on-year rise in the number of firms reporting, new data published on Wednesday showed. Non-profit environmental disclosure platform CDP said more than 18,700 companies -- the highest yet since CDP launched...
uschamber.com
U.S. Companies & Foreign Competition Agencies Must All Play by the Rules
Recent decisions call into question the ability of U.S. companies to obtain due process from foreign competition agencies. Across the Atlantic, agencies in Europe and the U.K. have withheld critical evidence from American defendants, improperly reviewed purely American transactions, and apparently collaborated with other regulators to deny U.S. companies their day in court.
datafloq.com
What is Image Segmentation: The Basics and Key Techniques
For a human being, it is easy to look at a selfie and identify the face in the image. However, for a machine, it’s not so easy to identify the face of a person while separating it from the rest of the image (the background). If we wanted to train an ML system to recognize the face of a person in an image, we would need to train it with image segmentation.
