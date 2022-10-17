Dr. Anthony Koutsoftas, Associate Professor in the department of Speech Language Pathology at Seton Hall University, has been appointed co-editor-in-chief for Seminars in Speech and Language. Seminars in Speech and Language is a peer-reviewed journal that covers the scope of practice in speech-language pathology. Koutsoftas and his co-editor-in-chief, Dr. Kaitlin Lansford from Florida State University, are finalizing the first issue of their tenure as co-EICs which will be published in 2023. They have worked with the publication team behind the journal to implement changes that fit the current state of the profession. They have formed an editorial board that includes members of the profession who represent the scope of practice in the field of speech-language pathology. Each issue includes a topical forum that represents an emerging and current topic and includes data-based and clinical focus articles curated by a guest editor.

