fairburyjeffs.org

Senior Spotlight – Drake Richtarik

Each week, Fairbury Public Schools wants to dedicate some time to celebrate seniors. These will be shared as they are submitted by the graduating class. Our fifth Senior Spotlight is Drake Richtarik. Congratulations Drake!
klkntv.com

Systems remain down as CHI Health’s parent company investigates cyberattack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — CommonSpirit, CHI Health’s parent company, provided an update Monday on its persisting cyberattack. The health system continues to address and investigate impacts of the ransomware attack. It said cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement have been contacted. “Patients continue to receive the highest quality of...
KETV.com

Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics

From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
LINCOLN, NE
fairburyjeffs.org

Fairbury Wins 2022 SNC Championship!!

After defeating David City in Fairbury yesterday, Fairbury avenged an early season loss to Thayer Central, beating the No.2 seeded Titans in 3 sets to advance to the Conference Championship where they faced the Centennial Broncos. Fairbury bucked the Broncos in four sets (3-1) to bring the Conference GOLD!!!. SNC...
FAIRBURY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln

Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down

PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that are not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.  It’s a burden that families […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County places Misty Maspero on probation

FALLS CITY - Misty Maspero, 33, of York was sentenced in Richardson County Tuesday for possession and providing false information. She was sentenced to 105 days in jail with credit for 62 days served for false reporting and was placed on probation for two years for possession on Aug. 18.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
WAVERLY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning

Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
LINCOLN, NE

