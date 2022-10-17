Read full article on original website
fairburyjeffs.org
Senior Spotlight – Drake Richtarik
Each week, Fairbury Public Schools wants to dedicate some time to celebrate seniors. These will be shared as they are submitted by the graduating class. Our fifth Senior Spotlight is Drake Richtarik. Congratulations Drake!
klkntv.com
Mail-in and online registration for Nebraska voters is due Friday for General Election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The deadline for mail-in and online voter registration is Friday for the Nov. 8th General Election. Any Nebraska resident who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8 who has moved, changed their name or would like to change their political party affiliation is encouraged to register.
klkntv.com
Systems remain down as CHI Health’s parent company investigates cyberattack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — CommonSpirit, CHI Health’s parent company, provided an update Monday on its persisting cyberattack. The health system continues to address and investigate impacts of the ransomware attack. It said cybersecurity specialists and law enforcement have been contacted. “Patients continue to receive the highest quality of...
KETV.com
Nebraska Air National Guard recruiting event draws hundreds
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Air National Guard hosted an open hangar event on Wednesday trying to get young people interested in starting a career there. Recruiters say the biggest hurdle to joining could be people's perceptions about military life. The military needs more recruits, generally, even as the Nebraska Air National Guard in Lincoln has met its quota, but that isn't stopping them from trying to find more people now.
Corn Nation
Judge Rules University of Nebraska Must Turn over Frost Contract Metrics
From the Department of “Who Gives A Flying Fuck”, a Lincoln judge has ruled that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln must turn over the performance metrics of Scott Frost’s renegotiated contract. This ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by USA Today seeking said metrics, or basically, “What Scott Frost must do to keep his job”, a point which may seem moot now because the worst coach in University of Nebraska football has been fired.
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
klkntv.com
Lincoln mom beat unconscious by son says cries for help fell ‘unheard’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Brenda Mae Stinson was beaten unconscious in her home by her son Austin Lightfeather in July 2020. She is sharing her story after she feels her cries for help went unheard. Stinson says that in the days leading up to her assault, she desperately tried...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska volleyball set for another top-15 matchup; Allick earns Big Ten award
It will be another top-15 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team when the Huskers play at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday. Nebraska (16-1) maintained its spot at No. 3 in the new AVCA rankings on Monday, while Purdue dropped three spots to No. 12 after Sunday’s loss against unranked Maryland.
fairburyjeffs.org
Fairbury Wins 2022 SNC Championship!!
After defeating David City in Fairbury yesterday, Fairbury avenged an early season loss to Thayer Central, beating the No.2 seeded Titans in 3 sets to advance to the Conference Championship where they faced the Centennial Broncos. Fairbury bucked the Broncos in four sets (3-1) to bring the Conference GOLD!!!. SNC...
doniphanherald.com
Hungry gamblers dropped a lot of coin in opening week at WarHorse Lincoln
Nebraska's first week of casino gambling brought in nearly $286,000 in taxes for state and local governments. Tom Sage, director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, said the WarHorse Casino in Lincoln generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days of operation, an amount he called "remarkable."
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
klkntv.com
Cigarette sparks another early morning fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln home has extensive damage following the third day of early morning fires here in the Capital City. Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue units were dispatched around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the home near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road. The small fire took...
klkntv.com
Nonprofit informs Lincoln veterans on how to claim the benefits they’ve earned
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An advocate for disabled veterans came to Lincoln on Monday to help veterans understand what they’re eligible for. Disabled American Veterans is a nonprofit group working to help injured service members and their families get support and access to their benefits. Mike Webb, a...
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — that are not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help. It’s a burden that families […] The post Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nearly $286,000 in tax revenue collected from Lincoln casino in first week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its first monthly gaming tax revenue report on Monday. And thanks to Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino, which opened on Sept. 24, Nebraska gor a total of $285,963.03 in gaming tax revenue in September. The money will be divided...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County places Misty Maspero on probation
FALLS CITY - Misty Maspero, 33, of York was sentenced in Richardson County Tuesday for possession and providing false information. She was sentenced to 105 days in jail with credit for 62 days served for false reporting and was placed on probation for two years for possession on Aug. 18.
nebraskanewsservice.net
Omaha, Lincoln ghost tours offer visitors with paranormal histories and spooky happenings
Three businesses in Omaha and Lincoln are celebrating the Halloween season with a look into the haunted and paranormal. Ollie the Trolly, the Museum of Shadows and James Arthur Vineyards with Lincoln Historical Ghost Quest spookify the season in their own ways. Here’s a run-down of what people can expect...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of stabbing Waverly teen charged as adult
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 15-year-old involved who is accused of stabbing a teen in Waverly was charged as an adult Monday, according to Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon. On Thursday, the boy, who was 14 at the time, stabbed another teen several times at Wayne Park. The victim...
klin.com
Lincoln Family Escapes Burning Home Tuesday Morning
Lincoln firefighters had to deal with frigid temperatures as they battled a house fire near 27th and Sumner around 4:30 Tuesday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire started in a second floor bedroom and crews were able to contain the fire to that room. She says the family...
