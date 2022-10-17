Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Stolen golf cart in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner View Golf Course has offered a $500 reward for the recovery of their stolen 2019 Yamaha White Golf Cart. It was reported that overnight between September 23rd and 24th that a person had stolen the cart from the property after driving it around. There...
KSNB Local4
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. At approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound at over 100 miles per hour. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Wood River exit at mile marker 301 on I-80 and the driver pulled over to the shoulder. As the trooper approached the vehicle to contact the driver, the driver accelerated and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol make arrest near Kearney after high-speed pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol reported Wednesday that a 32-year-old Chicago man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 80 that ended . Steven Little, 32, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a trooper saw a Hyundai Elantra driving westbound along I-80 at about 100 miles per hour, according to the NSP release. The trooper pulled the driver over near the Wood River exit around 3:30 p.m., but as the trooper approached the vehicle to make contact with the driver, the car took off, prompting the trooper to initiate the pursuit.
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
KSNB Local4
Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
KSNB Local4
Adams County trailer home destroyed in fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A home was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. Hastings Rural Fire Chief Nathan Hamik said firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pawnee Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the...
WOWT
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a woman found in a trunk after a crash has been identified. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the deceased woman found dead in a trunk Friday afternoon after a pursuit has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. The body was found...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman identified after body found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The name of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car on Friday has been released. The Nebraska State Patrol said they identified the body as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. Law enforcement had reportedly sent out an alert for Roenz on Oct. 13 from Harris County, Texas.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
KETV.com
I-80 pursuit leads Nebraska State Patrol to body in car's trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said troopers located a body in the trunk of a car following a pursuit Friday afternoon. NSP said they were chasing a vehicle alerted to them by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas around 2:45 p.m. The vehicle was believed to...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine plans cancer care expansion in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine is looking to expand cancer care in central Nebraska with a new facility in Kearney. According to Nebraska Medicine, a request for proposal has been released to get input on the plan. If it’s approved, the new center would offer several cancer care services,...
Kearney Hub
Graczyks celebrate growth in new southwest Kearney facility
KEARNEY — Here’s the condensed version of the Josh and Kristen Graczyk story. At age 14, before he could legally drive, Josh launched a lawn-cutting business in 1998 in Elm Creek. Elizabeth Earl, his first customer, tracked Josh’s work in a notebook. Josh also tracked business in a...
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Aurora News Register
Friesen Ford expanding parts operation
The foundation is poured and a new structure will go vertical soon at the Friesen Ford dealership near Aurora’s I-80 interchange, paving the way for an expanded parts distribution operation. Owner Jason Friesen reported this week that the 12,000 sq. ft. facility on the north side of the dealership will serve as a warehouse for a full line of Ford parts, adding that he hopes the structure is…
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘The Flat River Grill’
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A new restaurant has taken Downtown Sutton by storm. Theresa Ulmer opened ‘The Flat River Grill’ about five months ago, and has already seen quite some success since then, especially with support from the community. “They come in and are appreciative they have a...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
Kearney Hub
Michelle Lewis flying high with her Kearney travel business
KEARNEY — Once upon a time, Michelle Lewis was a bored housewife. Married and the mother of three, she signed up for a class on interior design at the community college near her home in Derby, Kansas, but the class was canceled. On a whim, Lewis replaced it with...
Comments / 0