For Immediate Release:

October 17, 2022

(Jackson, Miss.)– The City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program is proud to announce they will host a comprehensive Workforce Development Summit this Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Jackson State University E-Center at 1230 Raymond Rd.

The vision of the summit is to create vibrant economic outcomes that lead to a better quality of life. Panelists will focus on education, and public, private and nonprofit partnerships.

“I’d like to express my appreciation to Jobs for Jacksonians for holding this summit,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “This is a great way to get key decision makers together to forge lasting partnerships and have a fruitful discussion.”

The summit aims to serve as a preeminent networking event and foster new working partnerships among event attendees who want to be innovative about their respective processes.

Panelists will discuss the relevant issues of the day that affect our communities and how those issues can be rectified.

Please see the summit agenda below:

8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. – Registration opens

9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Opening remarks

9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. –Panel 1 Discussion Theme: Fostering Partnerships among the Four Pillars of Workforce Development

Moderator, Othor Cain – Director of Strategic Programs and Media Operations, Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi

Panelist, Sammy Moon – Executive Director, Mississippi Alliance for Nonprofits and Philanthropy

Panelist, State Sen. Sollie Norwood, District 28, Mississippi State Legislature

Panelist, Willie Jones – President and CEO, Dependable Source Corporation

Panelist, Dr. Errick Greene, Superintendent, Jackson Public School District

10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. –Panel 2 Discussion Theme:Strengthening Pipelines that Inspire Innovative Solutions

Moderator, Alice Tisdale – Publisher Emeritus, The Jackson Advocate

Panelist, Bill Ashley – Director of Business Research and Workforce Development, Mississippi Development Authority

Panelist, Tamika Jenkins – Executive Director, Hinds County Economic Development Authority

Panelist, Kell Smith – Interim Executive Director, Mississippi Community College Board

Panelist, Donte Jones, Chief HOPE Officer, Magnolia Corporation

12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. Keynote Speaker – Jeff Good, President, Mangia Bene Restaurant Management Group

12:45 to 1 p.m. Closing remarks.

Please contact Jonathan Barnett for additional details at 601-960-0377 or jbarnett@jacksonms.gov.