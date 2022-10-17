Read full article on original website
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
sbstatesman.com
New York Times misconstrued students’ role in professor’s dismissal
As a sophomore at Stony Brook University studying biochemistry and following the pre-med track, Kathryn Ravano is enrolled in an organic chemistry course. Without even delving into its content, the words “organic chemistry” carry an ominous weight. Students sigh at its mention. It is unofficially known amongst students as the “weed out” course for pre-med students.
dailynurse.com
Nurse of the Week: Meet Long Island’s 2022 Nurse of Excellence
Nurse leaders from Long Island’s hospitals and nursing education programs honored Patricia Woloszyn, DNP, RN, PMHCNS-BC, NPP psychiatric clinical nurse specialist at Stony Brook University Hospital, with the 2022 Nurse of Excellence Award. We’re thrilled to bestow Woloszyn with a second honor by naming her our Nurse of the Week.
CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford has been over capacity as more and more young children are admitted […]
Fairfield Mirror
Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled
On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
longisland.com
County Executive Bellone Announces Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise with Naval Postgraduate School
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County department leaders and employees will take part in an Emergency Management Tabletop Exercise on Thursday, October 13th, conducted in partnership with the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS). “We never know when or where an...
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook men’s soccer continues slump, reaches double-digit losses
Another weak offensive showing from the Stony Brook men’s soccer team ensured that at least half of its season would be filled with scoreless soccer. The Seawolves (4-10, 2-5 CAA) were shutout in Philadelphia by the Temple Owls on Tuesday night, losing by a score of 2-0. Temple’s two early goals were all they needed to hand Stony Brook the loss, as the team’s offense could not find the scoreboard for the eighth time this season.
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook hockey remains unbeaten with win over Division III Manhattanville
Despite going into a late tailspin, the Stony Brook club hockey team was able to rally for a win in an exhibition match with an NCAA foe. The Seawolves (5-0, 4-0 ESCHL) hosted the Manhattanville Valiants at The Rinx for an NCAA versus ACHA exhibition on Saturday. Stony Brook won 4-3 in a shootout, securing its first-ever win against an NCAA team. Though the game’s result and statistics do not count officially for Manhattanville, the win and the numbers will remain on Stony Brook’s ledger.
Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County
Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police. The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington. According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High...
NBC New York
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
This Upstate New York City Named One of the Safest in America
How the times changed. It wasn't long ago that this Upstate New York town was the one that people avoided at all costs because it was simply too dangerous. Today, it's ranked one of the safest cities in the United States. The personal finance website WalletHub recently published a list...
longisland.com
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
New in Huntington: Orthopedic Service; Loan Office; Retail Grand Opening
Orthopaedic Associates of Manhasset has opened its newest location at 532 New York Ave. in Huntington. Established in 1971, OAM offers full-service orthopedic care in Suffolk County. The Huntington office is the second on Long Island, with the first in Great Neck. Patients can seek Read More ...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
27east.com
Water Mill Residents Decry ‘Decimation’ of Roadside Plantings by Town Highway Department
Distraught over the town’s “decimation” of old growth vegetation along the shoulder of Flying Point Road, Water Mill resident Lynda Packard castigated Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle for clearing... more. At an abbreviated work session of Friday, October 14 — rescheduled from Thursday, October 13, ......
insideradio.com
Alex Jones’ Lawyer Loses Radio Show On WICC Bridgeport, CT.
Attorney Norm Pattis took a leave of absence from his 12-2pm weekday program on Connoisseur Media news/talk WICC Bridgeport, CT (600) to represent Alex Jones in his recent defamation suit, which ended with the conspiracy theorist being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. Jones has for years falsely claimed that the deadly shooting was a hoax and was staged by actors.
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
sbstatesman.com
Brooklyn’s 17th annual “Book Fest”: connecting authors and readers
Despite New York City facing severe rainstorms due to Hurricane Ian, crowds of people trekked out to downtown Brooklyn to attend the 17th annual Book Festival on Oct. 2. “We had a line wrap around Borough Hall,” Anna Hotard, an admin at Book Festival, said. “People just really love books and they love our authors.”
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
How To Get To The Must-See Harry Potter Experience In Westchester, NY
The wondrous Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience opens on October 23 and tickets are vanishing quickly to this limited-time event. Located at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, (the Taconic State Parkway entrance) which is about an hour and a half from NY! So you might be wondering how to get there. Here are three batches of options for your trip to the world of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience. Located at 42nd Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Grand Central Terminal offers Metro North service which gives travelers some varied options. On average, the Metro North ride below ranges from a 30-50 minute train commute. But there is no direct train service so you will need to hop in a cab/rideshare from the train station. One of the smoothest commutes to Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is by car. Even though the rideshare option is one of the more expensive, it could be the most convenient for groups.
islipbulletin.net
Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
