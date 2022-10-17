ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sbstatesman.com

New York Times misconstrued students’ role in professor’s dismissal

As a sophomore at Stony Brook University studying biochemistry and following the pre-med track, Kathryn Ravano is enrolled in an organic chemistry course. Without even delving into its content, the words “organic chemistry” carry an ominous weight. Students sigh at its mention. It is unofficially known amongst students as the “weed out” course for pre-med students.
STONY BROOK, NY
dailynurse.com

Nurse of the Week: Meet Long Island’s 2022 Nurse of Excellence

Nurse leaders from Long Island’s hospitals and nursing education programs honored Patricia Woloszyn, DNP, RN, PMHCNS-BC, NPP psychiatric clinical nurse specialist at Stony Brook University Hospital, with the 2022 Nurse of Excellence Award. We’re thrilled to bestow Woloszyn with a second honor by naming her our Nurse of the Week.
SMITHTOWN, NY
WTNH

CT children’s hospitals consider calling National Guard for overflowing patients with respiratory illnesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state’s two children’s hospitals are overflowing with patients suffering from respiratory illnesses in what has become a national health crisis. Infectious disease doctors are concerned about the trend. For the last few weeks, Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford has been over capacity as more and more young children are admitted […]
HARTFORD, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled

On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook men’s soccer continues slump, reaches double-digit losses

Another weak offensive showing from the Stony Brook men’s soccer team ensured that at least half of its season would be filled with scoreless soccer. The Seawolves (4-10, 2-5 CAA) were shutout in Philadelphia by the Temple Owls on Tuesday night, losing by a score of 2-0. Temple’s two early goals were all they needed to hand Stony Brook the loss, as the team’s offense could not find the scoreboard for the eighth time this season.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook hockey remains unbeaten with win over Division III Manhattanville

Despite going into a late tailspin, the Stony Brook club hockey team was able to rally for a win in an exhibition match with an NCAA foe. The Seawolves (5-0, 4-0 ESCHL) hosted the Manhattanville Valiants at The Rinx for an NCAA versus ACHA exhibition on Saturday. Stony Brook won 4-3 in a shootout, securing its first-ever win against an NCAA team. Though the game’s result and statistics do not count officially for Manhattanville, the win and the numbers will remain on Stony Brook’s ledger.
STONY BROOK, NY
NBC New York

COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds

COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
MANHATTAN, NY
longisland.com

Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year

The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
GREAT NECK, NY
insideradio.com

Alex Jones’ Lawyer Loses Radio Show On WICC Bridgeport, CT.

Attorney Norm Pattis took a leave of absence from his 12-2pm weekday program on Connoisseur Media news/talk WICC Bridgeport, CT (600) to represent Alex Jones in his recent defamation suit, which ended with the conspiracy theorist being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. Jones has for years falsely claimed that the deadly shooting was a hoax and was staged by actors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sbstatesman.com

Brooklyn’s 17th annual “Book Fest”: connecting authors and readers

Despite New York City facing severe rainstorms due to Hurricane Ian, crowds of people trekked out to downtown Brooklyn to attend the 17th annual Book Festival on Oct. 2. “We had a line wrap around Borough Hall,” Anna Hotard, an admin at Book Festival, said. “People just really love books and they love our authors.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

How To Get To The Must-See Harry Potter Experience In Westchester, NY

The wondrous Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience opens on October 23 and tickets are vanishing quickly to this limited-time event. Located at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, (the Taconic State Parkway entrance) which is about an hour and a half from NY! So you might be wondering how to get there. Here are three batches of options for your trip to the world of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience. Located at 42nd Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Grand Central Terminal offers Metro North service which gives travelers some varied options. On average, the Metro North ride below ranges from a 30-50 minute train commute. But there is no direct train service so you will need to hop in a cab/rideshare from the train station. One of the smoothest commutes to Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is by car. Even though the rideshare option is one of the more expensive, it could be the most convenient for groups. 
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
islipbulletin.net

Application heard for mixed-use building in Bay Shore

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Town of Islip planning board held a meeting at Islip Town Hall West. A public hearing was held regarding a site plan modification for 39 Brentwood Road in Bay Shore. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
BAY SHORE, NY

Community Policy