islandernews.com
Village police crack down on bikers, and other items that made news here in 1996
They were bobbing for apples and dancing to the tunes of “When the Saints Go Marching In” at Sandy and Peter Wallin’s old fashioned Halloween party attended by more than 200 children and parents. Islander News 30th Anniversary. An enthusiastic crowd of several hundred passed through the...
Click10.com
Dashcam footage shows large truck slam into vehicle on Palmetto Expressway and just keep going
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dashcam video captured a hit and run on the Palmetto Expressway that has left the victim shaken. That victim lost control of his car and crashed after being hit by a speeding pickup truck. Video shows the huge pickup truck ramming into the car, and...
Click10.com
Man working at Port Everglades killed in accident involving shipping container
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the death was a result of an accident that occurred when a worker was moving a container on a ship. It happened Thursday night on a ship in Southport, which officials...
Parkland Business Owner Punched, Left Unconscious in Dispute Over Parking Spaces
A man who repeatedly parked in spaces reserved for a Parkland business punched out the business owner during a confrontation over the spots, causing the victim to hit his head on the concrete and lose consciousness, court records show. Ray Batista, 41, of 3722 NW 115th Way in Coral Springs,...
WSVN-TV
Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Dade police officer assaulted by driver
A Miami-Dade police officer was assaulted on Monday when a suspect tried to run his vehicle off the road. In a press release the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District says it is investigating the assault of a law enforcement officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject’s vehicle crashing into several others.
Click10.com
Woman not wearing seat belt dies in Turnpike crash, FHP confirms
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a white 2013 Buick was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Florida’s Turnpike, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Southwest 312th Street. According to Florida Highway...
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is currently...
850wftl.com
Man robs cashier at Publix store
(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
Click10.com
Car thieves caught on camera stealing G-Wagon from Palmetto Bay home
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd Street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m....
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
Click10.com
Biscayne Bay dead zone alert: Experts report fish kill is mainly around 2 canal discharge areas
MIAMI – Natalia Datorre reported she stepped out into her backyard facing Biscayne Bay Thursday in Miami Beach and was hit with a “dead fish” smell. Datorre, who lives in North Beach’s Biscayne Point area, reported finding dozens of dead flounder, toadfish, and other species to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
Click10.com
Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
WSVN-TV
Groom’s wedding suit, other packages stolen from SW Miami-Dade home returned; 1 arrested
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman about to tie the knot is breathing a sigh of relief a day after packages containing the groom’s suit and other items were returned after they were swiped from her front doorstep. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Marian Conesa said...
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
ems1.com
Changes proposed after Fla. firefighter-medic sleeps through fatal call
COOPER CITY, Fla. — When firefighter-paramedics got the 911 call of a Cooper City man in distress, there was no immediate response from the rescuers, according to newly released records. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed Tuesday that one of the firefighter-paramedics slept through the emergency, delaying the truck from...
