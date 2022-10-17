ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

WSVN-TV

Bentley stolen from Drew Rosenhaus’ driveway

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Bentley was boosted by thieves in front of a South Florida home, and that ride belongs to a well-known sports agent that Dol-fans are sure to recognize. Thursday morning, a group of grand auto thieves went to work, as seen on surveillance video, provided...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami Dade police officer assaulted by driver

A Miami-Dade police officer was assaulted on Monday when a suspect tried to run his vehicle off the road. In a press release the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Kendall District says it is investigating the assault of a law enforcement officer that resulted in a pursuit and the subject’s vehicle crashing into several others.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman not wearing seat belt dies in Turnpike crash, FHP confirms

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman who was driving a white 2013 Buick was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning on Florida’s Turnpike, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Southwest 312th Street. According to Florida Highway...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is currently...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Man robs cashier at Publix store

(HOLLYWOOD, FL)–Officials in Hollywood are searching for a suspect who robbed a Publix cashier. The incident occurred at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street on Oct. 18th. Authorities say the suspect who appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30 years old, got in a checkout line and pretended to be making a purchase. The suspect, however, demanded cash from the cashier before taking off.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Car thieves caught on camera stealing G-Wagon from Palmetto Bay home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after surveillance video caught two thieves stealing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in Palmetto Bay on Sunday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen in the driveway of a woman’s home off Southwest 152nd Street and Old Cutler Road around 2:45 a.m....
PALMETTO BAY, FL
Click10.com

Adult, teen injured in possible gang-related shooting in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – An adult and a 15-year-old were injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florida City that was possibly gang-related, authorities confirmed Wednesday. According to Florida City police Sgt. David Hunsberger, the victims arrived at Baptist Health Homestead Hospital around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Hunsberger said it...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
ems1.com

Changes proposed after Fla. firefighter-medic sleeps through fatal call

COOPER CITY, Fla. — When firefighter-paramedics got the 911 call of a Cooper City man in distress, there was no immediate response from the rescuers, according to newly released records. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed Tuesday that one of the firefighter-paramedics slept through the emergency, delaying the truck from...
COOPER CITY, FL

