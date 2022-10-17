ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WVNews

AP source: Pistons' Rob Murphy on leave due to investigation

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy was put on leave due to an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday night on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97

L.A. CLIPPERS (103) George 4-12 5-6 15, Morris Sr. 5-9 3-3 14, Zubac 6-6 2-4 14, Jackson 3-9 1-2 8, Powell 2-8 4-7 9, Covington 0-3 2-2 2, Leonard 6-12 1-2 14, Batum 0-0 1-2 1, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-6 0-0 11, Wall 7-15 1-3 15. Totals 37-80 20-31 103.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Kawhi scores 14 in return, Clippers hold off Lakers 103-97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 14 points and seven rebounds in his first game in 16 months, and the Los Angeles Clippers opened a season of sky-high expectations with a 103-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Paul George scored 15 points and John...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Blue Jays agree to 3-year deal with manager John Schneider

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays rewarded John Schneider for his strong performance as their interim manager, agreeing to terms with him Friday on a three-year contract to manage the team. Toronto’s former bench coach, the 42-year-old Schneider went 46-28 as interim manager after replacing Charlie Montoyo in...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
WHIO Dayton

Astros McCullers OK after being cut by bottle in celebration

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. sustained a small cut to his throwing elbow after being hit with a bottle during the team’s celebration after winning the AL Division Series. “Unfortunately, after the victory in Seattle, I caught a spare champagne bottle to the...
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry's latest move is one for the books. The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, "Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes," in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry's career and is scheduled for fall 2024.
NEW YORK STATE

