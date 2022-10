MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette wants to build on the strides it made last year in coach Shaka Smart’s debut season. The Golden Eagles went 19-13 and reached the NCAA Tournament, a marked improvement from their 13-14 performance in 2020-21 that resulted in Steve Wojciechowski’s firing. But a late-season slide showed that Marquette still has plenty of room for improvement as it tries to develop into a legitimate Big East contender. That could take some time. Marquette must replace three of its top four scorers from last season, including first-team all-Big East selection Justin Lewis. “The guys have really done a good job of kind of building some habits,” Smart said.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 MINUTES AGO