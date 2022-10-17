Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League
Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Charles Barkley Says The Golden State Warriors Could Win 3 Of The Next 4 Championships If Jonathan Kuminga And James Wiseman Play Well
Charles Barkley says the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty may go on longer because of Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman.
Sporting News
Why did Blake Griffin change his jersey number to 91? How Celtics forward is paying tribute to an NBA legend
Not only will Blake Griffin be wearing a new uniform this season, but he'll also be sporting a new number. Shortly after it was revealed that the Celtics would start the 2022-23 season without defensive ace Robert Williams III, news broke that Boston was signing Griffin to a one-year contract.
Prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact
The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game
Paolo Banchero had a massive dunk in Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. The former Duke star was the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
SkySports
Paolo Banchero matches LeBron James' and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's feats on rookie debut
The Orlando Magic may have lost a very winnable game against the Detroit Pistons last night but most fans of the franchise are still smiling on Thursday morning thanks to Paolo Banchero. The No 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft put in a historically significant display in the 113-109...
NBC Sports
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has historic NBA debut
Paolo Banchero needed just one game to put himself in the same company as LeBron James. The No. 1 overall pick had a very impressive NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in Detroit on Wednesday. Banchero poured in a game-high 27 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 from...
The Detroit Pistons Beat The Orlando Magic 113-109
The Pistons had an all-around team effort to hold off the Magic and win their first game of the season
NBA
Paolo Banchero Shines Bright in NBA Debut Despite Magic Coming Up Short in Detroit
Paolo Banchero recorded 27 points, the most ever by a Magic rookie in their NBA debut, Jalen Suggs, back from his knee injury, scored 21 points, and Franz Wagner had 20, but Orlando came up short in a 113-109 loss to the host Detroit Pistons in the regular season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.
'Why bring that up now?': IU's Kent Benson was punched by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA debut
INDIANAPOLIS -- Kent Benson's NBA debut lasted two minutes and nine seconds. Basketball took up the first 120 seconds. A two-man brawl that started with an elbow to the stomach and ended with a punch to the face played out in the final nine. Fans sat in shock inside MECCA...
Gonzaga players in the NBA: Jalen Suggs slated to start Orlando's opener
Former Gonzaga players in the NBA are having an up-and-down week as the league gets ready to tip off on Tuesday. Jalen Suggs, heading into his sophomore season, suffered a leg injury in a preseason game over a week ago but is slated to start in the Orlando Magic’s season opener on Wednesday. ...
2022-23 NBA Prediction: Where Will the Detroit Pistons Finish?
Worst Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 25-57, Lottery Team, 13th Seed in Eastern ConferenceBest Case Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 39-43, Play-In Team, 10th Seed in Eastern ConferenceMost Realistic Scenario for Detroit Pistons: 30-52, 12th Seed in Eastern Conference. The regular season is finally underway this week for the NBA and...
7 Bulls predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
There are predictions and then there are bold predictions. Bold predictions are splashier. But given the nature of all sports predictions — educated guesses at best — any prediction is really kind of bold. So label these as you wish. Bold. Safe. Whatever. Here are seven predictions for...
Yardbarker
Cade Cunningham after medicore preseason for Detroit Pistons: 'Ready to keep moving forward'
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham wasn't really giving it "his all" this preseason. Or rather, he wasn't looking to be too aggressive. It's not the mentality most alpha leaders take on the basketball court, but for Cunningham and the Pistons — it was the right mentality for the time.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New York Knicks: live updates from NBA opening night
The NBA season has arrived. The Memphis Grizzlies will begin their quest at FedExForum against the New York Knicks on ESPN. Last season's success has the Grizzlies primed to make a statement in front of a national audience, but they'll be short-handed. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Danny Green are both our recovering from surgeries,...
Detroit Pistons: Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma Okeke in NBA debut [Video]
Watch as Jalen Duren posterizes Chuma OkekeHow is Duren playing so far?. Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren may only be 18 years old, but he can certainly throw down a dunk like a grown man!. On Wednesday, during the Pistons season-opener against the Orlando Magic, Duren got himself his first...
Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
