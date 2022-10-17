ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Ex-Michigan basketball captain cut by Indiana Pacers, headed to G League

Eli Brooks did not make the Indiana Pacers’ opening night roster, but will remain with the franchise. Brooks, who played five seasons at Michigan and left as the program’s all-time winningest player, signed a contract with the Pacers after not getting drafted in June. The 6-foot-1 guard played in three Summer League games, making 4-of-7 shots and handing out eight assists over 29 total minutes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact

The Detroit Pistons kick off their season on Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic. The Pistons are still one of the youngest teams in the league, but they are expected to improve on their 23 wins from last year. The Pistons return much of their central core, but added reinforcements in additional young talent and established veterans. In the youth department, top picks, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren inject the roster with much-needed athleticism. To complement the youngsters, Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks are knockdown shooters who should free up space for everyone. With all these additions, here is our prediction: Detroit Pistons’ player roles and impact.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero has historic NBA debut

Paolo Banchero needed just one game to put himself in the same company as LeBron James. The No. 1 overall pick had a very impressive NBA debut for the Orlando Magic in Detroit on Wednesday. Banchero poured in a game-high 27 points, shooting 11-for-18 from the field and 5-for-7 from...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

7 Bulls predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

There are predictions and then there are bold predictions. Bold predictions are splashier. But given the nature of all sports predictions — educated guesses at best — any prediction is really kind of bold. So label these as you wish. Bold. Safe. Whatever. Here are seven predictions for...
The Associated Press

Vanderbilt extends men's coach Jerry Stackhouse's contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Jerry Stackhouse to an extension as he enters his fourth season as the Commodores’ head coach. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the extension Tuesday, crediting how the program has gone in the right direction in Stackhouse’s first three seasons. The Southeastern Conference’s only private university did not announce any specifics of the extension. “Committing to and investing in him as the leader is an important part of building the championship caliber program that we all want and expect here at Vanderbilt,” Lee said in a statement. “I value the contributions Jerry and his program have made to our community and campus, and I am excited about our future.” The two-time NBA All-Star and 18-year NBA veteran took over a program in 2019 that had just gone went winless in the SEC. Stackhouse had been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and spent two years coaching the Toronto Raptors’ G League team, winning the 2016 championship.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy