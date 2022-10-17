ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan basketball ranked No. 22 in preseason AP Top 25

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04fL5A_0icSXiJe00

Michigan men’s basketball will start the season in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third straight year.

The Wolverines were No. 22 in the poll released Monday afternoon. Ohio State did not appear in the preseason top 25 for the first time since 2019, but did receive votes.

With four starters back from the team that lost to Kansas in the national title game, North Carolina was the runaway pick as the preseason No. 1. They earned 47 of 62 first-place votes from a national media panel to easily outdistance Gonzaga, the top preseason team the past two years.

The Bulldogs received 12 first-place votes, while No. 3 Houston had one and fourth-ranked Kentucky the other two.

It is the 10th time that North Carolina has been preseason No. 1, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP poll.

There was a tie at No. 5 between the Jayhawks, who raised their latest national title banner inside Allen Fieldhouse earlier this month, and Big 12 rival Baylor, which raised its own championship banner the previous season.

Duke, where Jon Scheyer replaced Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, was ranked seventh and UCLA eighth. Creighton has its best preseason ranking at No. 9, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, TCU, and Auburn.

Toledo collected one vote, as did UAB, the Rockets’ Nov. 11 opponent in the Barstool Classic in Philadelphia.

Notre Dame also collected a vote. The Fighting Irish will host Bowling Green on Nov. 22.

The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five ranked teams. The Big Ten, Pac 12 and ACC have three apiece and the Big East has two. The West Coast, Atlantic 10, Mountain West and American Athletic conferences each have one team in the poll.

PRESASON AP TOP 25

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga

3. Houston

4. Kentucky

T5. Kansas

T5. Baylor

7. Duke

8. UCLA

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas

11. Tennessee

12. Texas

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn

16. Villanova

17. Arizona

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 112, Connecticut 101, Miami (FL) 66, Purdue 56, Saint Louis 36, Michigan State 35, Florida State 32, Xavier 29, Wyoming 25, Ohio State 23, Iowa 13, Rutgers 4, Southern California 3, Florida 3, Toledo 1, UAB 1, Memphis 1, Virginia Tech 1, Notre Dame 1.

Community Policy