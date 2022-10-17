A few minutes ago, Baylor sophomore WR Seth Jones announced his intention to enter the transfer portal and leave the Bears after three seasons in the green and gold. Jones, a high school teammate of this week’s possible starting QB Kyron Drones (albeit one year older than Drones), redshirted in 2020, played sparingly last year and recorded no stats, and had 7 catches for 73 yards in all 6 games so far this season. That Jones started the first four games of the season (per the depth charts, anyway) before not starting the last two, may have played a role in his decision. From Twitter:

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO