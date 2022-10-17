Read full article on original website
Lance Leipold gives his perspective on Baylor, quarterback Blake Shapen
After allowing a season-high 701 yards of total offense to Oklahoma last week, another stout challenge stands in front of the Jayhawks. This week, Kansas will face Baylor’s high-powered offense, which had one of its most productive games of the season last week, recording 590 yards of total offense in a 43-40 loss against West Virginia.
ourdailybears.com
Sophomore WR Seth Jones To Enter Transfer Portal
A few minutes ago, Baylor sophomore WR Seth Jones announced his intention to enter the transfer portal and leave the Bears after three seasons in the green and gold. Jones, a high school teammate of this week’s possible starting QB Kyron Drones (albeit one year older than Drones), redshirted in 2020, played sparingly last year and recorded no stats, and had 7 catches for 73 yards in all 6 games so far this season. That Jones started the first four games of the season (per the depth charts, anyway) before not starting the last two, may have played a role in his decision. From Twitter:
ourdailybears.com
MBB Slotted at #5 in AP Poll
The Associated Press released its Preseason Men’s Basketball Top 25 earlier today. The Baylor Bears, fresh off of 4th place finish in the final AP Poll last season, check in tied for 5th with reigning national champions (and conference competitors), the Kansas Jayhawks. This marks the third consecutive season...
Baylor Homecoming Week is here!
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Homecoming Week has arrived, and there are several festivities lined up! The university says Homecoming will include a mix of celebrations and campus events culminating in the football game against the Kansas Jayhawks this Saturday. This tradition reunites Baylor Bears across the decades, with meaningful experiences for the Baylor […]
killeenisd.org
Three KISD Bands Qualify for Area Competition
Three Killeen ISD high school bands qualified during region competition Saturday to move to the next level of marching competition. The Harker Heights High School Red Brigade Band advanced to area for the 11th year in a row. The Shoemaker Grey Wolf Band earned first division ratings and qualified for...
KWTX
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
Chip And Joanna Gaines Fixed Up The Cottonland Castle In Waco, Texas
I had an aunt that lived in Waco, and I remember going there in the summer. It was a long drive, but the weather was always nice and I have many fond memories of the town. There is a very special piece of property there at 3300 Austin Avenue called the Cottonland Castle. Local Waco stone contractor, John Tennant, started building the castle in 1890 on what was then the outskirts of town.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
fox44news.com
Lake Waco levels down 11 feet
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A typical assumption after rain falls is the drought issue becomes better. But, the City of Waco is getting closer and closer to moving to stage three of the drought contingency plan. The lake level is just over 451 feet when it should be...
No More Fort Hood? Fort Hood in Killeen To Change Name in 2024
After Hood Junior High changed its name, now the Army base with the same name will change too, and the people of Killeen are divided by it. Shocking I know in a red state where people are obsessed with keeping the names of people who lost a war. According to...
KWTX
Time to find your umbrellas and jackets
To get a full video version of the forecast, download our KWTX Weather Authority App for free in the Google Play and Apple store. Waco Regional airport had a high of 95° on Saturday, which ties the old record of 95° set back in 1910 and 2015. We’re hoping that this is the last we’ll see of summer for the rest of 2022.
KWTX
Self-defense and survival training course for women in Temple providing tools for protection and safety
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cultivate Events and Enrichment Center in Temple is offering self-defense and survival training courses for women during the last two Tuesday’s and Thursday’s of October to provide women with tools and techniques to protect themselves in dangerous situations. “In this area, we know there...
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital experiencing rise in RSV and Flu cases
TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital is experiencing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Flu viruses. In the past week, cases of RSV have risen ten to 15 percent, while flu cases have risen 50 percent within the last two weeks. RSV is a...
fox44news.com
W. Adams Avenue construction leads to closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The eastbound right lane on W. Adams Avenue, from the area near 7075 W. Adams Avenue to Old Waco Road, is closed for the construction of a turn lane and sidewalk. The City of Temple says this closure is expected to be in place...
KWTX
Central Texas BBQ joints short on turkey, modifying menus
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Turkey is being taken off the menu at some local restaurants amid a nationwide turkey shortage caused by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). With the holidays around the corner, one Waco-area restaurant is making adjustments to ‘meat’ the needs of customers. “It hasn’t been...
fox44news.com
Dead deer left at Lake Waco Marina, restaurant burglarized
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A white-tailed doe and a white-tailed buck were shot from a vehicle and left to waste at the entrance of Lake Waco Marina. Operation Game Thief said Monday night that they are looking for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for this act.
Killeen woman dead after driving 'wrong way' on IH-35 in Troy: DPS
A Central Texas woman is dead after heading the "wrong way" on IH-35 in Troy this weekend, Texas DPS said.
10-year-old battling brain, spine cancer sworn in as honorary Waco police officer
WACO, Texas — There's a new officer in town and at 10 years old, he's probably the youngest Waco officer you've seen. Devarjaye Daniel was sworn in on Oct. 19 as an honorary police officer of the law with the Waco Police Department. He has since made it his...
