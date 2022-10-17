2 women killed in North Side shooting were innocent bystanders, police say

Pittsburgh police and city officials pleaded with residents Monday to share information that could lead to the arrest of two people involved in a deadly North Side shooting over the weekend.

Three people were killed and at least one person was injured late Saturday when multiple shots were fired in the 300 and 400 blocks of Cedar Avenue near Allegheny Commons, Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said during a news conference Monday morning.

No arrests have been made.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two of the victims as Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 33, of Muncy, Lycoming County, and Betty J Averytt, 59, whose address was unknown.

Police described the women as innocent bystanders who had been in a nearby bus shelter. Shots were fired after an argument at a nearby gas station spilled into the street, police said.

Police declined to identify the third victim, saying that person might have been involved in the shooting.

• North Side residents fed up, as 3 people killed, 1 injured in Saturday night shooting

• 2022 Allegheny County homicide victims

A visibly frustrated Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey described the shooting as “senseless violence” and pleaded with the public to come forward with any information.

“There’s no reason that anybody should want these killers on the street,” Gainey said. “Say something (and) together, we can solve some of this.”

Pittsburgh police Major Crimes Cmdr. Richard Ford expressed frustration at the deaths of what appear to be innocent bystanders.

“The police cannot do everything” to reduce violence, Ford said.

“Something’s wrong with our system … and we as police officers only control one aspect of that,” Ford said. “When I see innocent people killed as a result of that, that makes me mad.”